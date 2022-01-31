Good, Bad, 'n Ugly: Anaheim 2

Welcome to the Good, Bad 'n Ugly from Anaheim 2! It's the fourth round of 2022 and we're here to give you our thoughts on who did good, who did...well, Bad and who had a night to forget forever (the Ugly). Staff member Michael Lindsay has his thoughts, while Grant Dawson will be back next week for his opinion as well.

250 Supercross Class

Michael Lindsay | The Good: Carson Brown - 6th

Carson Brown makes the good side of my list for the second week in a row with his career best finish. After years of brilliant riding and flashy moments...but followed by highlight worthy get-offs or bike problems, Brown really seems to be figuring things out. To his own admission after the race, things work really well when you put in the laps and just stay off the ground. Anyone who's seen Carson's IG knows he has insane skills on the bike and when it comes to podium material, his talent level is there. But it seems he's finally learning what else it takes to make progress through the field. Yes, there was some late race incidents that helped his overall position but he stayed in it and made good decisions when it mattered. Hopefully he stays on this path and we should see him in the top five soon.

Michael Lindsay | The Bad: Garrett Marchbanks - DNQ (6th in LCQ)

Garrett Marchbanks has made the not so positive side of this feature two weeks in a row. Last week was more on the team/bike protection that didn't survive a first turn pileup, causing an early exit from the race. This weekend, however, Marchbanks made the list based more on his own doings. Yes, he was caught up in some unfortunate circumstances, including damaging his wheel on the first lap of the heat race. But the LCQ is all on him. He did end up on the ground in that LCQ but with Garrett's talent level and the thinned out field, he should've made it in without question. You have to minimize your losses on your bad day to compete for titles and it's still something Marchbanks has to figure out if he wants to one day prove he deserves to be on a factory program and race for championships.

Michael Lindsay | The Ugly: Vince Friese and Jo Shimoda's Crash

This was a rough one to watch. Vince Friese was just under two laps away from a podium (would've been the second of his career), when things just went a little south in the whoops. No big deal, it happens, that long whoop section was tough. However, it quickly turned into a flashback of Ricky Carmichael in 1999 at Las Vegas, taking a bike straight to the face as he attempted to get up and get back to his machine. That part of the incident alone was fairly scary, as it was a brutal hit. Luckily, Friese seems to be alright outside of having his bell rung a bit. That's not the end of the story, however. After colliding with Friese's face, Jo Shimoda went for a wild ride in the last couple whoops, ending with himself taking quite the hit to his head and face area. Covering his jersey and helmet with blood, plus setting him back a few positions. Shimoda was able to remount and finish, but instead of being fourth on the night, he ended up seventh. Overall, the whole thing was ugly. Friese lost out on a podium and didn't finish, along with making the highlight reel for the foreseeable future. Shimoda lost some blood and is now four rounds into the season without a podium.

450 Supercross Class

Michael Lindsay | The Good: Eli Tomac and Star Yamaha Racing - 1st

Yes, this is a pretty obvious one. Eli Tomac has proven his move to Star was a positive one for himself. His current results are very similar to his title winning season, if not a little more consistent so far. But if last night really taught us anything, Tomac is having fun. Any top level rider having a good time is bad for the competition. From everything we've seen so far, Tomac is happy with his situation, his bike, and his riding is building round-after-round. While it's still early in the season, Tomac is starting to show signs of a title run while some of his main competition such as Webb and Roczen are struggling to find solid footing in 2022. On top of this, Tomac's victory is a solid pat on the back for the Star Yamaha team. Two years ago if anyone told you that Eli Tomac would go to Yamaha's 450 squad and win a Supercross/hold the red plate in the first couple rounds, you'd been laughed at. Yes, the team proved last year they really knew what they were doing with Dylan Ferrandis' outdoor championship aboard the YZ450F...but Supercross is still a different beast. A beast that the Star squad is taming.

Michael Lindsay | The Bad: Cooper Webb - 8th

There's two ways to look at Cooper Webb's current position. One is that in both of Webb's title seasons, he won a race by the third round and was rarely off the podium after that point. In 2022 however, he started the season on the podium and hasn't been on it since, along with leaving the fourth round without notching a victory yet. From some around his camp, we heard he was feeling it heading into round four. So we figured it might be the night to show he's going to take grasp of his title defense. But instead, he finished the evening with his worst result of the year so far in eighth. On the flip-side though, due to the chaos of these early rounds, he does still sit fourth in the standings, only 12 points behind the red plate of Eli Tomac. By no means are we smashing the panic button yet when it comes to Webb's title defense, but the button is catching the eye a little and question marks raised. If Webb continues to stay within a race worth of points by Daytona, then nothing is out of the question. As the old saying goes, the series really begins at Daytona. In the meantime though, riders such as Tomac, Anderson and Sexton are notching in valuable finishes and building the confidence needed to take that number one plate away from Webb.

Michael Lindsay | The Ugly: Ken Roczen - 12th

While with Webb I said the panic button isn't quite in consideration yet. With Ken Roczen though, I've inserted the key, unlocked the cover, and have my fist firmly in the air and ready to smash it. The Red Rider started off the season with a dominating ride at Anaheim 1. Clean, composed, and in control. It was only the first round but it still showed that Roczen was dead serious about finally getting that elusive 450 Supercross championship. Since then though, things have gone sideways. Like, really sideways. After the victory at A1, Ken's finishes have been 13th, 7th, and 13th again. In most seasons, this would put him well over a race outside of the championship leader but with some of the chaos we've seen in these early rounds, it has saved Roczen from being a whole race out. It's still close however, as he sits ninth in the championship at a 23 point deficit. Yes, Kenny has ended up in some bad situations but you could argue he let himself fall into some of those situations. A veteran with his level of experience and race craft shouldn't find himself having that happen round-after-round. While with Webb I stated I'm not worried too much until after the initial West swing ends, for Roczen I'm really concerned on the next round or two. If he falls past that magic number of 26 points (one whole race), thats very worrying. As there's too many guys towards the front who seem to be figuring their stuff out.



