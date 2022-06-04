Michael Lindsay - If you've spent a little time around Vital MX or any of the old school moto message boards, you'll recognize the handle "OCScottie". From the earlier years of moto on the internet, Scottie was a part of most the communities but served a major part of his time here on Vital MX. Scottie Stewart was a motocross enthusiast as core as they come and was one of the original employees on this website. Posting the best videos, old school bikes, race day threads and discussions... Along with just being an all-around good guy and friend to anyone who was down and in need of someone to chat with.

Scottie was dealt a rough deck of cards in life and if you haven't read his story, you can check it out here: The Day that Changed My Life Forever

Sadly, our good friend decided on April 5th that it was time on his journey in this life. We know the constant pain and issues he faced were quite daunting since his accident over 37 years ago, he's put up one hell of a fight. Scottie touched many lives during his time on this planet and a huge gathering of his friends and peers are sharing their best wishes and remembrance here: Remembering OCScottie

I wish I could type more at the moment but for all the jokes about how much I can talk...I just can't find the words. Scottie, thank you for your friendship. When I first started at Vital I think we probably emailed or texted at least ten times a days as you helped me navigate the site, which lasted years. I'll miss the bench racing, the stories, and I really wish we could've done more for you. I hope your pain is lifted and you rest well. Our community will not be the same without you, see you on the other side sir.

If you have any memories of our dearly departed friend, please share away.



