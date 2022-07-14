Honda Genuine Parts Racing and Muc-Off | FXR | ClubMX Yamaha Join FIM World Supercross Series

Genuine Parts Honda, the factory Honda Australian program which is known in the states as Firepower Honda, has been a team we've expected to be announced since day one. It's now official that Yarrive Konsky's program will be one of the ten in this series and we know they have a few riders locked in such as Max Anstie and Todd Wilson. As for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, this one came as a bit of a surprise for us and it sounds like the team will enter the 2022 season with Jeremy Martin, Phil Nicoletti, and Enzo Lopes...while adding a fourth rider to get through the first seasson.

Press release below video feature.

SX Global Adds Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX to Its Lineup of Exclusive Teams Competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022

Addition of Well-Established Australian and American Teams Leaves Final Coveted Spot in Exclusive 10-Team Field for Global Championship’s Pilot Season to be announced soon

Australia (July 13, 2022) – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the addition of two more teams to its lineup of 10 exclusive team licenses for its global WSX Championship kicking off on Saturday, October 8th in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium, including Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX. These two established veterans in Australian and American Motocross and Supercross provide the WSX a deeper foundation of teams in cornerstone markets, paving the way for a successful pilot season. The latest teams and principals are broken down in greater detail below:

Honda Genuine Honda Racing – Yarrive Konsky

An incredibly rich history in Australian and United States Supercross, Yarrive Konsky’s career with Honda spans two decades. The highly competitive team’s and stable of experienced riders have won the last four Australian Supercross Championships making them an ideal team for the FIM World Supercross Championship. Based out of the Millsaps Training Facility in the United States, The team is managed by former racing star Martin Davalos, who competed at the hightest level in American Supercross and Motocross, with seven wins to his name. The prominent Ecuadorian spearheads the day-to-day operations of the U.S. racing program and will oversee the team’s growth on a global stage.

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX – Brandon Haas and Scott Jeffery

Haas turned his Minnesota backyard project into one of the most highly respected training facilities in the world. A former professional rider, Haas opened ClubMX to provide riders everything they need to hone their craft with a year-round, state-of-the-art training facility, including four motocross tracks, four supercross tracks, and a full staff of riding coaches, fitness trainers, a nutritionist and full-time chef, physiologist, orthopedic and track crew. In 2018, Haas partnered with Scott Jeffery, a builder and businessman with a successful history in Canadian motocross, to start the professional ClubMX race team, which has grown into a well-established and reputable program competing in supercross and motocross.

“With the addition of Honda Genuine Honda Racing, who brings a unique combination of success in American and international competition, and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX, who has an established Supercross team in the states with a state-of-the-art training facility, to the WSX Championship it continues to reinforce a rock-solid foundation of experienced, competitive teams for this global Championship,” said Adam Bailey, director - Motorsport of SX Global. “From day one, our priority has been ensuring the highest levels of sophistication, talent and competition for this championship, and these two licensed teams deliver on that promise in spades.”

SX Global will be finalizing and announcing the last licensed team for the WSX Championship in the coming weeks. Additionally, the WSX announced superstar Ken Roczen to compete in the championship, who will battle against Eli Tomac as a Wildcard entry at the British Grand Prix at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, while riders slated to run in the WSX Championship will be announced in the coming weeks.

A model unprecedented in supercross yet utilized amongst the majority of thriving sports leagues and motorsports series around the world, WSX features an exclusive team ownership structure that allows each team to increase its value over time, while also enabling a host of commercial opportunities on global and regional levels for international and local events. This unique model, combined with SX Global’s allocation of $50 million specifically for team and rider support over the Championship’s first five years, has driven widespread interest for the coveted 10-team allotment, as evidenced by more than 40 ownership applications submitted from suitors across the globe.