Toggle

Gared "Stankdog" Steinke Goes Off on Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer and All of Pulp MX 1

Well, that escalated quickly...

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 419 72 1959 401 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 546 11268 1 695 120 26

ML512
1/16/2022 12:12 PM

Gared

Vital MX's Take: We don't even know where to start with this one. Gared Steinke has been a topic as of late on the Pulp MX show in regards to him making the main event on his 125 two stroke, which Stankdog accomplished this weekend at Oakland. After Gared qualified, he put out this message on social media calling out Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer in a fairly rough manner. Based on all the recent shows we've listened to, Steve personally said Stank would make a main this year and the only one who said it wouldn't happen was Kris Keefer, but without the insults that Stank claims was said towards him. Thoughts?

 

1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest