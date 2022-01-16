Vital MX's Take: We don't even know where to start with this one. Gared Steinke has been a topic as of late on the Pulp MX show in regards to him making the main event on his 125 two stroke, which Stankdog accomplished this weekend at Oakland. After Gared qualified, he put out this message on social media calling out Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer in a fairly rough manner. Based on all the recent shows we've listened to, Steve personally said Stank would make a main this year and the only one who said it wouldn't happen was Kris Keefer, but without the insults that Stank claims was said towards him. Thoughts?