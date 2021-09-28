Toggle

GP Bits: MXoN - Motocross Of Nations | Mantova, Italy

2021 MXoN is in the books! Check out what went down behind the scenes.

GP Bits: MXoN - Motocross Of Nations | Mantova, Italy

In conjunction with the 2021 Motocross of Nations, there was also the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale with 65, 85, and 125 classes.

Team Switzerland went metal with the black frame and black swingarm. This is Arnaud Tonus' YZ450F.

And Valentin Guillod's bike as well.

The standout rider from Team Austria was MX2 rider Rene Hofer getting a 3rd in race 2.

Team Czech Republic was 17th overall.

Yago Martinez's bike from Team Spain. They ended up 16th overall.

Team Belgium was 6th overall with Cyril Genot , Liam Everts, and Brent Van Doninck.

While qualifying was sunny on Saturday, race day was a mud fest as the MXoN has been the last few years. Here is Simon Laengenfelder muddling through. “With the weather conditions I knew it was going to be a tough day, but I don’t mind riding when it’s difficult like it was today. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the greatest of starts in either race and in race one I had to take my goggles off, which made it even more difficult. It was fine when I wasn’t around anyone, but I knew I had to make passes so when I caught up with a rider, I’d have to put in a big effort to pass them quickly. Overall, it was an honor to race for Team Germany again and now I’m looking forward to my home GP next weekend.”

The Netherlands Team was just one point away from the first place Team Italy. Glenn Coldenhoff had inconsistent 3 - 15 moto scores in the MXGP class.

Last year's champs, Team Netherlands, had to settle for second overall behind Team Italy.


Jeffrey Herlings actually raced the Open class rather than MXGP on his KTM 450 SX. He won both MXGP & Open and MX2 & Open races.

Jeffrey Herlings: “I did what I could today and going 1-1 was the maximum. The team did all they could, and we had some bad luck. Since 2016 we have been on the box at every Nations and you cannot always win. Sometimes you have to lose to get better. I super-proud of Team Netherlands and also my results; I’ve never been 1-1 at this event before so it is good to add that to the collection. I’m looking forward to the German GP now.”

Hofer was the best MX2 rider for the MXoN.

The Latvian Team was missing their star rider Pauls Jonass.

Liam Everts showing why it sucks to ditch your goggles.

Muddy smile from Team Switzerland's Mike Gwerder.

Airoh has their hands full with all the one-off helmets.

Gate selection can be very stressful.

Team Morocco getting pumped.

Ben Watson won the MXGP class individual standings.

Ben Watson: “When you come to this race you never know what to expect. I knew that this weekend there were a few of the top guys missing, so I came in here with my teammates, two really good mates of mine, and we managed to come within two-points of winning. It’s amazing. To win the MXGP overall was just the cherry on the top. I am feeling really happy with myself. It is a little confidence booster going into the rest of the season.”

Team Great Britain was 3rd overall.

Shaun Simpson showing off his Scottish pride. &quot;FREEEEDOM!&quot;

Team Canada's Dylan Wright chasing Team France's Benoit Paturel.

Mathys Boisrame normally rides a KX250 in the MX2 class, but as part of Team France with Tom Vialle chosen for the MX2 class, he's on a KX450 in the Open class.

Boisrame's usual teammate, Roan Van De Moosdijk stays on his usual KX250 in the MX2 class.

Thomas Kjer Olsen took the win in race one and made Danish fans really happy. The rest of the day didn't go as well and they ended up 10th overall.

Morocco's hat game was strong.

So pumped for Tony Cairoli. This is his first time being on the winning MXoN team and the first time Italy has won in 19 years.

Tony Cairoli: “This was the one missing in my career and I’m really happy to get it. For sure it was a bit risky to come here and ride after last week’s crash. I didn’t feel 100%. On the dry track I could handle it better but on the wet track I was really struggling. The first moto crash didn’t help and I didn’t have the best feeling. I knew I needed just one decent moto and start and managed to do that. The other two guys did an amazing job, especially Mattia for his first time.”

Italian teammates Mattia Guadagnini and Alessandro Lupino.

Mattia Guadagnini: “The first time for me and I’m so happy! I did my best but made some mistakes and threw away a few points, My teammates did so well and we made it. This is really special for me and I want to thank everybody for the support and the belief in me.”

Team South Africa.

Team Netherlands. Glenn had some awesome results in the past MXoN races and was third in race 3. Unfortunately, his 15th in race one didn't help the Dutch cause.

Italy must be pumped to win on home turf.

Next year, it's on our own turf. Can't wait.


