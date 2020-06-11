GP Bits: MXGP of Pietramurata | Round 17

Champions were crowned in both MXGP and MX2 classes at the MXGP of Pietramurata, the second round in Trentino, Italy.
Klinger
11/6/2020 8:22 PM
JethroX
11/7/2020 12:15 AM
Throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s I don’t remember ever seeing a racer get their leg caught in the another racers rear wheel. I’ve seen it A LOT in the last few years. It’s not rocket science... KTM pioneered the slimmed down side plates in the mid/late 2000s and shortly there after all the Japanese brands followed suit. They almost look like a funnel into the wheel/swingarm now.
Bring back the full size side plates and save a bunch future racers some suffering. Of course it’s could still happen, but certainly a lot less.
