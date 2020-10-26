GP Bits: MXGP of Lommel | Round 15

Take a look at what went down at the final MXGP from Lommel for 2020.
Klinger
10/26/2020 5:59 PM
Photos by Juan Pablo Acevedo
An assortment of holeshot devices...
Como viene siendo habitual el pasado mié .coles antes de la carrera hicimos los test pertinentes. Hoy he recibido los resultados y soy positivo en COVID-19. Siento una gran impotencia al no poder .correr mañana pues mi labor .como profesional fue extremar al máximo las precauciones en todo momento. Mi única rutina ha sido ir a entrenar, al circuito a .competir y después a casa manteniéndome en una burbuja tal y .como se me pidió. Desafortunadamente, de .conocemos tanto sobre este virus que no me hago ni la más remota idea de cómo o en qué momento pude .contagiarme. Espero recibir pronto un test negativo para volver a la .competición. #sixt1🔥 - As usual last Wednesday before the race we made the tests for .covid. Today I received the results and I am positive for COVID-19. I feel very frustrated not being able to race tomorrow because my job as a professional was to take maximum precautions at all times. My only routine has been to go to training, to the track to .compete and then back home keeping myself in a bubble just as I was asked. Unfortunately, we don't know so much about this virus that I don't even have the minimum idea how or when I .could get it. I hope to receive a negative test soon to be back racing. #sixt1🔥
