GP Bits: MXGP of Lommel | Round 15

Como viene siendo habitual el pasado mié .coles antes de la carrera hicimos los test pertinentes. Hoy he recibido los resultados y soy positivo en COVID-19. Siento una gran impotencia al no poder .correr mañana pues mi labor .como profesional fue extremar al máximo las precauciones en todo momento. Mi única rutina ha sido ir a entrenar, al circuito a .competir y después a casa manteniéndome en una burbuja tal y .como se me pidió. Desafortunadamente, de .conocemos tanto sobre este virus que no me hago ni la más remota idea de cómo o en qué momento pude .contagiarme. Espero recibir pronto un test negativo para volver a la .competición. #sixt1🔥 - As usual last Wednesday before the race we made the tests for .covid. Today I received the results and I am positive for COVID-19. I feel very frustrated not being able to race tomorrow because my job as a professional was to take maximum precautions at all times. My only routine has been to go to training, to the track to .compete and then back home keeping myself in a bubble just as I was asked. Unfortunately, we don't know so much about this virus that I don't even have the minimum idea how or when I .could get it. I hope to receive a negative test soon to be back racing. #sixt1🔥