GP Bits: MXGP of Great Britain | Round Two

An inside look at the second round of the 2019 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship from the Matterley Basin Motocross Circuit in Great Britain.
Klinger
3/26/2019 10:47 AM
Motofinne
3/26/2019 11:21 AM
Gajsers number 243 is the same as the date when his late brother was born 24.3.
Klinger
3/26/2019 11:23 AM
Motofinne, thanks for that. I didn't know and I'll change the caption.
3/26/2019 11:25 AM
Yeah, very sad story. I'm sure it was emotional for him to win last weekend on the same date as his brother was born!
3/26/2019 11:26 AM
This is the short summery of it that i found on the Fox website:
Gajser has one older brother Nejc, and two younger sisters Alja and Neja. In 1995 his family went through a tragedy when his 3-year-old brother Žan was killed in a racing accident. During a race the young boy wandered on a track bellow one of the jumps and was hit by his father's motorcycle during landing. Tim Gajser rides with the number 243 in honor of his deceased brother, who was born on 24th of March.
Joe_Lanza
3/26/2019 12:08 PM
Wow, that's horrible. So sad
Motofinne
3/26/2019 11:21 AM
Gajsers number 243 is the same as the date when his late brother was born 24.3.
Klinger
3/26/2019 11:23 AM
Motofinne, thanks for that. I didn't know and I'll change the caption.
Motofinne
3/26/2019 11:25 AM
Yeah, very sad story. I'm sure it was emotional for him to win last weekend on the same date as his brother was born!
Motofinne
3/26/2019 11:26 AM
This is the short summery of it that i found on the Fox website:
Gajser has one older brother Nejc, and two younger sisters Alja and Neja. In 1995 his family went through a tragedy when his 3-year-old brother Žan was killed in a racing accident. During a race the young boy wandered on a track bellow one of the jumps and was hit by his father's motorcycle during landing. Tim Gajser rides with the number 243 in honor of his deceased brother, who was born on 24th of March.
Joe_Lanza
3/26/2019 12:08 PM
Wow, that's horrible. So sad