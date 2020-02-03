Toggle

An inside look at the Round 1 of the 2020 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship from the Matterley Basin.

Klinger
3/2/2020 4:50 PM

GP Bits: MXGP of Great Britain | Round 1

All photos by Juan Pablo Acevedo 

We've seen the Standing Construct GAGAS machines on paper, and now we get a look at them in action.

Glenn Coldenhoff went 6-6 at Matterley Basin for 8th overall. Glenn Coldenhoff: “It was a solid weekend for me, two sixth-place finishes is a very good start to the championship. Qualifying yesterday wasn’t great, which didn’t give me the greatest gate pick for today’s races. But it was what is was and this morning in warm-up I felt great and posted the third fastest time. That gave me some confidence heading into the races. My first moto start wasn’t great, but I pulled through from around 10th to sixth, so it was good to get the championship started with a positive result. The second moto was very similar to the first. I felt good, felt like my speed was there and had some good battles. I know that if my starts are better I can fight with the guys that were ahead of me this weekend. I’m looking forward to the next GP, it’s one of my favourites and I hope to get some solid results there too.”

Long header for low-end power.

So many bikes these days either have black or some other rim color than silver. It actually works well with the red bike.

In the PR photos, the bikes had &quot;KTM Powerpart-looking&quot; triple clamps like what comes on the Factory Edition bikes. Here we see Glenn is running Xtrig ROCS clamps.

Oh, lookie here. GAGAS looks to be supporting more than just MXGP and MX2 teams. The RFME MX Junior Team is in the EMX125 class and has multiple riders.

Obviously, this bike looks to be a identical to the KTM 125 SX, other than the branding and color. But still an awesome looking bike.

We wonder what direction GASGAS will go in the future and if KTM/Husqvarna two-stroke fuel-injection will show up on these red machines.

HGS is known for its small-bore two-stroke exhausts.

Tony Cairoli went 4 - 3 for third overall.
It's great to see him back racing after missing so much of last year's series.

Gone is the mystery fin that was on Cairoli's helmet last year.

Cairoli also updated his number style a bit for a more modern look. Tony Cairoli: “It is nice to be back on the podium after so many months without racing. My shoulder has improved a lot in recent weeks but last week in Belgium I twisted my right knee and heard a crack. I thought ‘the season is finished already’. I went to the doctor and he confirmed a second-degree PCL tear. I taped the knee very hard yesterday and today and all the ruts out there were not helping. I just need to work as much as possible on the muscle to make it as stable as possible. So to be on the podium at this track and these conditions is amazing and I’m motivated again to work really hard and try to build it up. We will see what we can do next.”

The Sidi Atojo boots are still not available here in the US, but Tony has been wearing them for awhile.

Jed Beaton of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna MX2 team had a solid showing of 2 - 6 for 4th overall. He likes a ton of grip on his bike as you can see with all that tape.

Clément Desalle: “It was my first GP since June last year; that’s a long time but I immediately had a good feeling. The schedule was much lighter yesterday because of the weather; we had only one session to learn the track and work on the settings. I got a good start in the first race and was fourth, close to the third guy, when I made a mistake coming into a corner as a rut was soft; I crashed but I came back, made another little mistake but still finished fifth. I used a lot of energy in this race, and in the second one I was fifth after the first corners and kept this position to the finish; it’s been a pretty good weekend and my speed was good but we’ll continue to work to do even better.”

Clement Desalle is back with Monster Energy Kawasaki for another year. He got 7th overall this past weekend.

Again, Xtrig clamps are the clamps of choice, yet Desalle prefers the non-split design. Also, the carbon tank has a bit more volume for moto.

The PC pipe has a resonance chamber on the header where the US team's PC pipes do not. Also, Desalle's bike has a carbon fiber subframe.

The view from the cockpit.

Desalle has switched to Astars gear and helmet as well as ProGrip Goggles from Scott.

Tim Gajser went 8 - 1 for 2nd overall. Here you can see his excitement. Tim Gajser: &quot;Really crazy conditions out there made things very tough, but of course I’m happy to post the fastest laptime and get first gate pick. Hopefully the track will stay dry and I think if that happens, we can have some good races. I’m just looking forward to going racing again and getting this season started in a positive way.&quot;

We asked our European photographer to get as many Honda bike shots as he could. He said he tried but the team personnel weren't allowing photos in the pits. He said he'd try next weekend.

A closer look at the new front fender and numberplate.

Honda running a solid rear rotor for the mud.

With everyone healthy, things are going to be interesting!

It looks like the Husky team is pitting out of the future!

We aren't sure where the bikes are coming in or out, but this is so rad.

Arminas Jasikonis didn't have a great weekend and ended up 12th overall.

Sporting the carbon vented front brake guard from Acerbis.

Jasikonis has a super tall brake tip.

With different rules in MXGP, side number plates don't have to match the front. We think the split black/white look is cool.

Jeffery Herlings long-awaited return. He went 1 - 2 for the overall victory.

In a post-race interview, he said he was almost relieved that he didn't win both motos so that he didn't have the pressure and unrealistic expectations of a perfect season. He said he's focused on staying consistent, not winning every race.

Jorge Prado: “I’m a world champion so finishing 10th is not something I am used to; the last two years have been really good. But if I look at it the other way and after just two weeks of riding then I have to feel very happy about today. I didn’t have any pain and I have been working hard: this was the best I could do. I would say that last 6-7 minutes and two laps of the second moto were quite hard. The track was super-rough and I was pretty tired. I did not want to crash, and the sun was very low. First race of the season, first race with the 450 and the last time I raced was in Assen: what a weekend.”

Jorge Prado jumped up to the MXGP class after dominating MX2 last year. He'll be looking for better results than his 10th overall, but there is a learning curve when jumping into a new class.

Those polished radiators on Prado's machine are slick.

Also, we haven't seen those vented slots around the exhaust port before.

An overall view of Honda's MX250 racing effort. The bikes have KYB instead of Showa equipment.

Good to see Suzuki back in the MXGP mix. The OEM was absent from last year's racing. Kevin Strijbos is no stranger to the yellow bike.

Yamaha's Jago Geerts won the overall in the MX2 class with 1 - 4 moto scores. Jago Geerts: &quot;It feels really good. It was a nice weekend. It was a little bit difficult in the second race. I crashed and hurt my shoulder a little bit but still managed to come back and get my first GP win. I’m really happy with that, and I get the red plate for the first time which is nice especially with Valkenswaard next weekend, a track that is not far from my home, I think it will be really special with a lot of fans out there. It will be nice, and I can’t wait.&quot;

Thomas Kjer Olsen on the Rockstar Husqvarna MX2 squad landed 7th overall. Check out that Ortema wrist brace.


