Toggle

GEICO Honda's Dan Betley | The Inside Line Podcast - Episode 10 2

We cover a whole lot of territory here...from Dan's early days at Team Green (yes, he has worked for other teams that Honda), all the way to present day. Have a listen.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9231 3569 45650 897 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2263 28841 36 1588 2 182

GuyB
11/5/2018 11:46 PM

GEICO Honda's Dan Betley | The Inside Line Podcast - Episode 10

Dan's a motocross lifer, who has worked through the ranks, going from test rider and mechanic, to winning championships wrenching for Jeff Stanton. He later made the jump to Team Manager at Team Honda HRC, and he's currently the TM at Geico Honda. We cover a whole lot of territory here, from his early career, through to present day as the team gets ready for the '19 Supercross season.

Check out the podcast by hitting the play button below. There's also a handy list of other episodes to check out. Don't forget to subscribe, wherever you get you podcasts, so you don't miss any in the future.

 

Here are a few recent shots of Dan.

We're guessing this one one of the races in '16 after Ken Roczen's season-ending injury. Those were some tough times.

The GEICO Honda crew (Dan's third from left) after one of Jeremy Martin's wins this season.

Dan has a ton of experience translating what rider feedback into real results on the track.

While Dan's often pretty serious, we do have proof that he actually smiles...and this was in the rain at the final National round of the season at Ironman Raceway when it was dumping rain.


Related: Dan Betley GEICO Honda Team Honda HRC The Inside Line Podcast
Dan Betley GEICO Honda Team Honda HRC The Inside Line Podcast
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest