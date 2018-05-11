GEICO Honda's Dan Betley | The Inside Line Podcast - Episode 10

- Home
We cover a whole lot of territory here...from Dan's early days at Team Green (yes, he has worked for other teams that Honda), all the way to present day. Have a listen.
Dan's a motocross lifer, who has worked through the ranks, going from test rider and mechanic, to winning championships wrenching for Jeff Stanton. He later made the jump to Team Manager at Team Honda HRC, and he's currently the TM at Geico Honda. We cover a whole lot of territory here, from his early career, through to present day as the team gets ready for the '19 Supercross season.
Check out the podcast by hitting the play button below. There's also a handy list of other episodes to check out. Don't forget to subscribe, wherever you get you podcasts, so you don't miss any in the future.
Here are a few recent shots of Dan.
ledger
11/6/2018 5:32 PM
Lot of great info from Dan that could benefit the sport and rider's. Thanks GuyB.
GuyB
11/6/2018 5:44 PM
Thanks! Dan's an interesting guy, and has forgotten more about MX than I'll likely ever know.