"Funny Car" To Race Machine - 2009 Honda CRF450R Project Bike

We were approached by a local bike builder and asked if we wanted to test his latest build. Clay Kirksey has a very analytical mind and he approached his machine from that perspective. The 2009 Honda CRF450 was a pretty bad motorcycle. It was referred to as the “Funny Car” by race team personnel because of the severe stinkbug characteristic it had. The motor was as soft as the fork and the overall balance of the bike was just off. Sounds like a great bike to work on. Clay worked every aspect of this bike over, and really didn’t hesitate to spend money on it. With the help of some very qualified folks in the industry, Clay took his bike from funny car to competitive race machine. Check it out.

2009 Honda CRF450R Build!

- Acerbis chain guide & slider kit (Black/Carbon) $88

- ARC clutch lever (composite/black) $146

- Airtime forged rear brake pedal and gear lever (black/red) $86

- All balls sealed lower chain roller $15

- Apico Titanium footpegs (raw) $219

- Boss Bearings linkage bearing kit $75

- Cycra cycralite front fender $43

- Cycra powerflow plastics kit $152

- Cycra mud flap (natural) $13

- Cycra Body fastener kit $30

- Core steel braided brake lines $125 (F/R)

- Dubya Wheels (Excel A60 Rims & Talon carbon hubs) $1800

- Galfer front 270mm floating rotor and brake pads with hanger $230

- Galfer rear brake rotor and pads $149

- GPI Racing radiator hoses (white) $40

- Hammerhead oil filter cover (gold) $45

- Hinson billetproof racing clutch $899

- Lightspeed Front disc. cover $107

- Lightspeed fuel tank cover $107

- Lightspeed Left case guard $66

- Lightspeed ignition case cover $65

- Lightspeed fork lug covers $47

- Lightspeed front brake line guide $15

- Pro Circuit Exhaust (Chad Reed's pro exhaust) $550

- Pro Circuit water pump $170

- Pro circuit engine plugs red $85

- Pro Circuit linkage $220

- Pivot Works swing arm bearing kit $68

- Renthal TwinWall handlebars 1 ⅛ $144

- Renthal intelligent front brake lever $80

- Renthal aramid dual comp Grips $20

- Renthal bar pad (red) $20

- Renthal chain and sprockets (520 line of products) $222

- Renthal donuts $6

- Ride Engineering Wheel spacers F/R (red) $40

- Ride Engineering Brake line banjo bolts F/R $40

- Ride Engineering rear brake booster riser $35

- Ride JBI full suspension job kashima coat, DLC and Chromoly (new KYB Rear spring) $2600

-Tokyo Mods Stage 3 modification (new head, new valves, new springs, new everything engine is brand new $2,300

- X- trig triple clamp $450

- miscellaneous costs $ 1000

Total Cost of Build = $12,612