Full 2022 450 Shootout Roundtable | Jacob Hayes, Michael Lindsay, Sean Klinger, Derrick Caskey

Here is the full roundtable discussion of the 2022 Vital MX 450 Motocross Shootout. Each bike has its own video and there is a full written article with rider notes, weights, dyno charts, and more if you want to read that as well. But since you are here, we present the uncut rider opinions and discourse for the 450 shootout where we dig into each bike, one by one, to talk about pros and cons and what each of the testers changed to get the bikes to their liking.