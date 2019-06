Freddie Noren | The Inside Line Podcast

Freddie is the last man standing from the MX Heaven Swedish invasion of 2011. Since then he's done everything from a full privateer effort to filling in with Team Honda HRC. Now it's a family affair, with his wife Amy, and daughter, Jolie, making the rounds. We caught up with him after the third round of the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Thunder Valley.