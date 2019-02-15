Forrest Butler | The Inside Line Podcast, Presented by Thor

Forrest has been the driving force behind Butler Brothers racing since the days that he and his brothers were the team. Now known as the Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS team, it's a program that he's been steadily building, through good times (like partnering with KTM, and picking up their first 450 class wins), and bad (which includes some shady sponsor deals). He covers a ton of different topics here, so settle in for some good tales. He even covers a few stories that he said he's never told.