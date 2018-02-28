Florida Scene Check At Tim Ferry's Compound

After last weekend's action in Tampa, we stopped by the Dade City zone to visit Timmy Ferry's Compound, the training zone for Martin Davalos, Hayden Mellross, Lane Shaw, Jalek Swoll, and more. While maybe not as well-known as some of the other tracks in Florida, it's undergone a big transformation since our last visit there, and was minty fresh the day we were out there. That's a departure from the normal conditions, where they like to let the corners get rough and rutted.



Martin Davalos was MIA while we were there, due to the back injuries that he suffered in the first turn crash in Arlington...and powered through while racing in Tampa. He's been working with Tim for the last couple of seasons, with good results.



Check out the video above, and let us know what you think.

