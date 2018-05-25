Five Cool Things About Vital MX's Dream Bike

Want a fresh bike sitting in your garage this summer? Well we've got the machine of your dreams waiting to be won. Check out a few cool things about our 2018 Honda CRF450R, which we're giving away! Remember to head over to VitalMXDreamBike.com to sign up for a chance to win.

First Cool Thing About Dream Bike - No More Flats

Sick of flats? We've got that covered, as Dream Bike is equipped with Nitro Mousse foam inserts. Wether you're riding track or trails, the worries are gone.

To learn more, hit up NitroMousse.com.

Second Cool Thing About Dream Bike - Extra Traction

If you checked out our last "Five Cool Things" feature, you'll know we massaged the engine for some extra ponies. Well, we also wanted to make sure the pilot of this rocket ship could stay in place, so MotoSeat hooked it up with a gripper seat cover.

To order your custom seat cover, head on over to MotoSeat.com.

Third Cool Thing About Dream Bike - Bling and Strength

A Honda sure looks good with red hubs and black rims, so we snagged a set! Haan and KSR wheels dialed us in with a set that not only looked the part...but is also stronger and tougher.

Want to see what options are available? Hit up KSRwheels.net.

Fourth Cool Thing About Dream Bike - Twice the Fun

One carbon fiber/titanium exhaust can looks badass, so why not two? We had options with FMF but we know what looks and sounds best, their dual RCT4.1 system, the one of choice for our 2018 Honda CRF450R Dream Bike. Lighter, faster, and with more "Bark", what's not to love?

FMF has options for nearly every bike, head over to check them out FMFracing.com.

Fifth Cool Thing About Dream Bike - It's Free!

Yup, the Dream Bike is free to sign up for. Just head over to VitalMXDreamBike.com to enter to win this bike and our monthly prizes, the Grand Prize drawing will be after signups close at midnight on July 16th. Good luck!