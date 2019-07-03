First Look: New Leatt Goggle, Helmet, and Knee Braces

We first got a sneak peek of Leatt's newest product, their Velocity 6.5 goggles, back at the MXoN at Red Bud. They were stealthily showing off some of the very first samples, but it's obvious that they've been really busy since then, as production models are hitting the shelves at your dealer now.



All three models feature a dual-density frame equipped with outriggers, and a dual-pane lens that's easy to clip in and out. They cover a batch of impact standards, including ANSI Z87.1-2015, Military Ballistic Impact Standard (MIL-DTL-43511D), and Certified CE EN 1938 :2010.



For giggles, they set up a small shooting range in their California headquarters, and fired off a bunch of shots at the lenses with a .22 caliber revolver. Looking over their samples, we saw lots of variations of impacts, but were impressed with the ability of the lens to handle the shots.

They vary in price from $79.99 (with a clear lens), to $89.99 (Iriz reflective lens), or $99.99 for a roll-off model. The roll-off can be also easily added as an accessory later.







Add to that a 50mm strap, 170° field of view, Anti-Fog, self-draining frame design (the open areas at the bottom of the frame, and triple layer dual-density foam. They'll also fit over glasses, and come with a removable nose guard and soft bag. Lens options include tints from 20-83%, and one lens design fits all frames in the line.



You can check the shot below to get a good idea of what kind of colors you can expect.

Leatt GPX 3.5 Helmet

Also new to the Leatt lineup is their GPX 3.5 helmet. It features a polycarbonate shell, and a $179 price tag. What's really interesting, though, is that we've spotted a couple of Leatt's athletes running these in the Supercross series, and they've commented that they really like the fit of it.

This lid also has some features that we'd expect on higher-priced helmets, like Leatt's 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, which is designed to reduce both impact and rotational forces. It's DOT+ECE 2205 or JIS T 8133:2015 certified, and checks in at 1350 grams.

You know how we mentioned before that Cole Martinez has been doing some product testing? Well, he took it to another level in Detroit, when he went down hard in the final practice. He said afterward that he had a bit of whiplash and a rib out of place, but otherwise both he and the helmet came through unscathed.





Check the video below for some more details on the 3.5 GPX.



Leatt Z-Frame Knee Braces

Also new in the Leatt lineup are their Z-Frame knee braces. These offer a more traditional style than their X-Frame braces, are constructed from an Injected Composite material, and come with a $299 price tag. There's 3DF impact material inside the knee cups, and they have variable extension options.



What's interesting here is that like all of Leatt's knee braces, they're also certified as medical devices, so it's possible to pick up a prescription from your doctor and have them covered under insurance.



For more from Leatt's ever-expanding lineup of riding gear and safety equipment, you can visit Leatt.com.

