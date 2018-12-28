First Look: Wilvo Yamaha MXGP Team

Vital MX - Here is a behind-the-scenes video from the Wilvo Yamaha MXGP Team that really showcases the heart and dedication of the entire team, not just the guys that ride the bikes. Speaking of riders, Arnaud Tonus should be 100% healed from his double shoulder reconstruction in 2018 that kept him off the starting gate all year. Joining him will be former Rockstar Husqvarna rider Gautier Paulin, who finished fifth overall in the 2018 MXGP Championship and was a key member of the victorious French MXoN team this year. The Wilvo team supplied the photos and it doesn’t look like Paulin was on hand for photo day, since all we have are shots of Tonus.

Wilvo Yamaha - The 2019 FIM Motocross World Championship will undoubtedly be an enthralling term for the Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha MXGP squad, as two of the most exciting riders in the premier class will reside beneath the tent. Arnaud Tonus will return to the team for the third year in a row, much to the delight of all involved, and he will be joined by a new signing, Gautier Paulin.

Gautier Paulin has won twelve rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship during his career and will be in a position to add to that total when the new season springs into life at the Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina in March. Paulin has previously ridden a YZ450F in the premier division, although it was more than seven years ago now, and used it to claim one of those triumphs. The endless amount of potential that Paulin has manages to attract thousands of fans across the globe and makes him one of the most popular riders in the world.

Arnaud Tonus has had a difficult twelve months, which has been well-documented, but has had his sights firmly fixed on the podium in that time. Now that he is back to one hundred percent and ready to tackle the campaign, he will be in a position to pick up where he left off and fight at the head of the field yet again. Who could forget that empathic moto win that he claimed in his native Switzerland? Tonus has a lot to offer the Monster Energy Wilvo Yamaha MXGP squad both on and off of the track.

The upcoming FIM Motocross World Championship will run across twenty rounds once again and includes two new stops in China, an exciting market for the industry, as well as a new location in Indonesia. Whilst travelling across the globe, the riders will participate in countless media opportunities that will expose the team to both fans and media on each continent.

For more information check out MXGPYamaha.com.



