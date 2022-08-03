First Look - Honda CRF-E2 (50cc Equivalent Electric Mini)

Vital MX's Take: We heard rumblings of this but Honda has released an electric mini bike! It's basically the electric equivalent to a 50cc mini and is an officially licensed Honda product through a company known as Greenger Powersports. The bike features two power modes, has a rechargeable and swap-able battery pack. Operation time is said to be around two hours in "ideal" conditions and it comes in at just a tick over 100 pounds. The little machine has the CRF look with an aluminum frame and Honda styling. Scroll down for photos, video, and info on the new mini machine!

CRF-E2

MSRP $2,950

Destination Charge $200.00 and Freight Charge $100.00

The CRF-E2 is a Honda Official Licensed Product and the first electric motorcycle to have the famous Honda CRF name.

The first look leaves a lasting impression and with our electric motorcycle they will never forget the experience. CRF-E2 is the electric equivalent of 50cc but without having to deal with the noise, emission, and heat from the gas engine.

Honda Official Licensed Product. Designed, manufactured and distributed by or for Greenger Electronic Technology LLC. Honda, the Wing logo, and CRF livery are licensed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

For dealer locations and more, head to: GreengerPowersports.com

Specifications: