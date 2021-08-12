First Look: All-New 2022 KTM 450 SX-F and 250 SX-F Factory Edition

Vital MX's Take: KTM just opened up one heck of a can of worms with two all-new machines ahead of the 2022 Supercross season. All-new chassis, heavily updated engines, new suspension components, and more! So much info to go through, dig deep and enjoy!

Press Release - KTM FACTORY EDITION models have been setting performance and technology benchmarks in the hotly-contested arena of motocross and supercross competition since 2012, when the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION was first introduced. Now, 11 READY TO RACE models and five AMA Supercross 450SX Championships later, an all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION are ready to hit dealer floors and racetracks across the US, just in time for the gate drop at Anaheim 1 and the kickoff of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship season.

The all-new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has never more accurately defined READY TO RACE and will form the bases of the Factory machines piloted by two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb and his teammates, industry heavy-hitters Marvin Musquin and debut KTM rider Aaron Plessinger, throughout the 2022 racing season. With its development based on the feedback and success of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders around the globe, and 400-units-only exclusivity, this newly designed machine is the perfect mount for budding Supercross champions looking to harness the same competitive advantage enjoyed by their Factory Racing heroes.

Equally exclusive with only 400 units being made available, the 2022 KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is an elite racer built to the highest specifications. It is the ultimate mid-class machine for anyone looking to dominate their season, at a local or national level. Featuring all-new design and top-shelf componentry across the board, this is the undisputed new class leader.

The 2022 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION models will only be available in the US only.

READY TO RACE

FEATURES

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier rider movement

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improving anti-squat behavior

New topology optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm providing optimal rigidity and low weight

New 250cc DOHC engine providing class-leading torque and peak power

New 450cc SOHC engine providing class-leading performance and low weight

New Quickshift feature providing seamless up-shifting without the clutch

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction providing specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD optimized main piston and tool free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, Traction- and Launch Control

New topology optimized, die cast footrests with reduced weight and less chance of dirt build up

New Red Bull Factory Racing graphics

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Factory wheel set with D.I.D DirtStar rims and orange anodized CNC machined hubs

New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

New polyamide composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Mechanical Factory holeshot device as standard

Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips

Factory Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover

FRAME

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frame provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption and straight-line stability. The frame features brackets for mounting of the all-new designed skid plate, coming stock on the KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs.

Rotating masses in the frame and the forged steering head connection have been repositioned. Together with the new shock mounting, which is no longer connected to the main tube, the anti-squat of the chassis has been significantly improved. Also, the wall thickness of the frame has been optimized to achieve improved reliability and specific rigidity in high stress areas such as the steering head and the shock mounts. Parallel frame mounts (same position on left and right side) improve the chassis flex characteristics while stability characteristics stay unrivalled.

Another highlight of the new frame topology is the inwards moved footrest mounting position, resulting in less susceptible hooking in deep ruts or when scrubbing jumps. The overall size of the all-new footrests has been increased, designed with the help of state-of-the-art computational fluid dynamics technologies. The new one-piece steering head seal allows easier mounting in case of replacement or service and offers improved reliability.

The frame of the KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs is finished off in an orange glossy powder coating and comes standard with frame protectors, featuring a new and improved texture, guaranteeing superior protection, durability, and ultimate grip. On top, a new designed composite skid plate offers superior protection against mud. Mounted with four screws, using the integrated frame brackets, the new skid plate offers superior protection against hard impacts on the frame and engine.

POLYAMIDE REINFORCED ALUMINUM SUBFRAME

Using a polyamide (1.113 g) reinforced aluminum (702 g) 2-piece subframe, allows to reduce the weight of the whole construction to just 4 lb (1.815 kg). With the help of computational dynamics, specific rigidity was engineered into the light and robust subframe, delivering outstanding handling and bike feedback.

The lower subframe spars and frame mounts are made from cast aluminum profiles, guaranteeing robustness and reliability where needed. The upper subframe is made from injection molded polyamide, bringing in specific flex characteristics and allowing a lightweight construction.

SWINGARM

The new hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight. The topology has been optimized for increased rigidity while an improved casting process reduces weight by ca. 190 g. In order to optimize and match the new chassis flex characteristics, a new 22 mm rear axle is fitted.

The chain guard and chain glider are a completely new designed, resulting in improved durability and less susceptibility to hooking on external objects. Especially in extreme, muddy conditions, this new design will help reduce dirt build up around the swingarm and chain guard.

Chain adjustment markings are also visible from above to allow an even simpler chain adjustment.

WP XACT FORK

The 48 mm split air fork features a capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber for progressive and consistent damping. The oil and air bypasses reduce pressure peaks and in combination with the midvalve damping system, the fork provides exceptional feedback and rider comfort. The setting is easily adjusted via the single air pressure pre-load valve, as well as through easy access click adjusters for compression and rebound. Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the fork’s air pressure is provided as standard.

CNC MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMP

Made from high-grade aluminum, the CNC-machined Factory Racing triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness, perfect alignment of the fork tubes and precise geometry of the fork clamps to ensure highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by simple offset adjustment of 20 mm or 22 mm.

Newly designed, topology optimized bar mounts provide increased grip surface for less handlebar twist at the same weight as the previous generation. Additionally, they allow for both rubber damped and fixed mounting providing customizable handlebar flex.

WP XACT SHOCK

An all-new design results in a rear shock with less overall length and less weight compared to the previous generation while keeping the suspension travel unchanged with 300 mm. The new shock and frame geometry improves the ground clearance of the linkage and is therefore less susceptible towards damage when bottoming out.

The new CFD optimized main piston improves initial comfort and provides strong holdup. Differently sized flow holes allow the shims to open more easily and reduce the overall stress of oil flow and pressure on shims. Reduced weight also means less moving mass, resulting in lower forces on the main piston.

A fully hand adjustable dual compression control concept allows to change high- and low-speed settings by hand on the go. Together with the newly designed rebound adjuster, which is hand and tool adjustable, riders are able for the first time to adjust their shock settings without tools and without the help of a mechanic at the racetrack.

On top of the tool-free setting adjustment possibilities, a new preload adjuster brings increased resistance of dirt intrusion. The new two-piece spring retainer allows for quick mounting without splitting the shock.

With the low-friction SKF linkage seals, the new WP XACT rear shock provides advanced damping characteristics for unsurpassed traction and energy absorption. A pressure balance inside the shock ensures consistent damping, resulting in superior rider comfort and feeling. The component is fully adjustable (by hand!) and matched to the new linkage system with a specific geometry to deliver the greatest possible traction and absorption. The rear wheel travel stays unchanged with 300 mm.

FOOTREST

The all-new designed footrests offer a bigger surface to step on while being less susceptible to hook on deep ruts, take offs when scrubbing, or track barriers. The result is better control of the bike in all conditions. This was achieved by the new mounting concept integrated in the frame design which saves weight as well.

GRIPS AND THROTTLE ASSEMBLY

The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanized grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered. Typically, the ODI lock-on grips come standard in a softer, grey compound on the KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs.

BRAKES

The highest level of quality is guaranteed with class leading Brembo calipers and controls. The 260 mm semi floating front brake disc and 220 mm solid rear brake disc deliver superior stopping power instilling confidence in any condition. A new polyamide composite front disc protector is fitted as standard for added protection.

MAP SELECT SWITCH, TRACTION CONTROL, LAUNCH CONTROL, QUICK SHIFTER

Designed for easy operation, the new map select switch comes standard on the KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs. It activates launch control, selects between 2 engine maps (aggressive / mellow), activates the traction control and new Quick shift function on the go.

Map 1 is the standard, more mellow map for linear, predictable power, while map 2 is the aggressive map for added throttle response and a more crispy, explosive power output.

The new Quick shift function (upshift only) can be activated or deactivated via the new map select switch. The function interrupts the ignition for a fraction of a second to allow upshifting without the use of the clutch lever, while the throttle is fully opened. A sensor on the shift drum notices the force on the shift lever, sends the signal to the ECU and the ignition timing is interrupted. To prevent unintended shifts and false neutrals, the function is only active from 2nd to 5th gear.

START/STOP SWITCH

A new, combined start/stop switch on the right side of the handlebar allows an easy and intuitive start/stop of the engine.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (EMS)

Keihin EMS is specifically designed to be small, light and fast at processing data. It integrates launch control for perfect starts, selectable engine maps via the map select switch on the handlebar, traction control as well as the Quick Shift function. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

A new rollover sensor (ROS) kills the engine in case of extreme crashes, adding another level of safety to new generation of KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs. The new hour meter now comes with an integrated FI status LED and a fuel level indicator.

EXHAUST SYSTEM

The KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver leading performance at the lowest possible weight. It features a flow designed resonance chamber that is integrated into the header pipe. The header pipe is designed and manufactured in two pieces, to be as compact as possible. The joining position allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock.

Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer without increasing noise levels. The component is crafted from lightweight aluminum and is stylishly finished off in a black coating that highlights its premium quality.

FUEL TANK

The new 1.9 gallon (7.2 liter) polythene fuel tanks incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump on the KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs. The fuel pump features an external fuel line which is specifically positioned to make it less exposed and susceptible to damage.

WHEELS

Black high-strength alloy rims by DID Dirt Star with laser engraved logos are coupled to orange CNC machined hubs, using lightweight black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples. The nipples incorporate an advanced design reducing the frequency of spoke checks and maintenance. Factory wheels are paired with Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 Motocross tires, developed in top-level AMA Supercross and Motocross for enhanced handling, cornering, and traction.

BODYWORK

An improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when riding in standing position, inspires confidence for any rider level. Added contact surfaces on the bodywork make moving the bike around on track much easier and improve the overall handling and agility of the bike.

The flat seat profile, combined with the race-proven Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover, perfectly fits to KTM’s READY TO RACE approach and gives riders exceptional control any condition. A recessed grip pocket under the seat, just above the airbox, allows gripping the bike and lifting it. It also is an integral design element and underlines the lightweight character of the machine.

The newly designed front fender now comes with mud fins. In testing, this design concept has proven to be the best solution for reducing dirt, mud, and water spray towards the rider and the radiators.

The graphics of the all-new KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONs are closely based on the KTM Factory Red Bull race bikes that will be used throughout the 2022 season. Sponsor logos and graphic design elements are implemented using in-mold technology. A high-quality Factory race look is guaranteed, even after intense riding.

GEARBOX

The redesigned lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The redesign focused on a weight optimized shift shaft, reducing the operating force of gear changes.

The new gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

On the shift drum a new Quick Shift sensor is positioned, allowing clutch-less upshifts. The function can be activated/deactivated via the new QS handlebar switch, located on the left side on the handlebar.

KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION ENGINE

The SOHC engine is the perfect example of advanced engineering techniques finding its way on the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and comes in at an overall weight of just 59 lb (26.8 kg), 300 grams less than the previous generation.

Mass-centralization is key in the engine design, enabling chassis engineers to position the engine closer to the center of gravity for greatly improved handling and maneuverability. This was achieved by tilting the engine 2° backwards and the use of a 3 mm lower positioned sprocket. Together with the benefits of mass centralization and reduced weight, the anti-squat behavior of the chassis was significantly improved.

CYLINDER HEAD

The redesigned SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible. Parallel frame mounts significantly improve handling and agility. A new valve cover reduces the number of mounting screws (only 2 needed) and a single oil spray jet guarantees efficient cooling while keeping weight low.

\CYLINDER AND PISTON

The lightweight aluminum cylinder features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridged-box-type piston which weighs only 327 g. The piston features anodized annular grooves, adding durability and longer service intervals. The compression ratio has been increased to 13.1:1 for added peak performance.

DDS CLUTCH

The KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION features an updated DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

The main improvement includes a better clutch cooling from the pressure lubrication, reducing clutch fade in high stress usage. The clutch basket has been redesigned and adapted for the new 5-speed transmission.

KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION ENGINE

The re-designed KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION engine is tilted 2° backwards and therefore comes with a repositioned sprocket which is 3 mm lower compared to the previous generation.

The total engine height has been reduced by 8 mm to improve mass centralization and reduce weight (ca. 60 g lower weight). Another benefit of this new design is an improved anti squat behavior of the whole chassis. All major components and shaft arrangements are carefully designed and placed to best suit the performance and handling characteristics of the overall package.

CYLINDER HEAD

The fully redesigned DOHC cylinder head features finger followers with a DLC (diamond like carbon) coating resulting in minimal friction and optimal performance. These actuate large titanium valves (32.5 mm intake, 27.5 mm exhaust) which at the 14,000-rpm rev-limit open and close multiple times each second introducing fuel/air mixture to the carefully designed combustion chamber delivering efficient and optimal power throughout the rev-range.

The new 27.5 mm exhaust valve is a result of the new bore/stroke ratio, delivering an optimized gas flow. Valve timings have been adapted to the new valve measurements, working in perfectly in harmony with the redesigned camshaft.

CYLINDER AND PISTON

The new 81 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 14.5:1. The stroke has been adapted to 48.5 mm. Thanks to the CFD optimized combustion chamber, the inlet port got smaller resulting in improved engine responsiveness.

CRANKCASES

New SX-F FACTORY EDITION engines are designed with mass centralization and weight reduction as the main criteria. The crankcase of the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION engine has been redesigned and now comes with identical engine mounting points as the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION engine.

As a result, the crankcases have been designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability.

DS CLUTCH

The KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs.

The clutch basket comes with a design update (design as used on KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION), adapted to the new transmission ratio. The basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.