First Look: 2022 Husqvarna FC 250/FC 450 Rockstar Editions

Vital's Take: With all the focus on the new KTMs, the Husqvarna's flew under the radar a bit. The Rockstar Editions for 2022 get all the same changes that the KTM Factory Editions recieved and, per usual, can be seen as previews of what the 2023 production bikes will look like. Scroll through for the details.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the new 2022 FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition models. All-new engines and chassis give dedicated and competitive motocross riders the perfect machinery to stay ahead of the competition. Class-leading, dynamic performance delivers instantly accessible power, while advanced ergonomics provide hard-charging riders with complete control in every situation.

The FC 250 Rockstar Edition features a punchy DOHC engine, delivering unrivalled power and torque on-demand. With a level of performance that takes it straight to the top of its class, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition is powered by an SOHC unit. Both engines are lightweight and positioned in their frames for optimal mass-centralization, giving Rockstar Edition riders mastery of their machines, even in the toughest events.

A new, multifunctional map switch allows selection between two updated power delivery modes. It also activates traction and launch control, as well as engaging the new Easy Shift feature for clutchless upshifts of the revised-ratio five-speed gearboxes in both the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition.

For 2022, the FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition each come with a completely revised chassis, featuring a new hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed for improved energy distribution and anti-squat behavior under power. The new die-cast aluminum swingarm provides optimal rigidity with low weight. A durable, aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe is designed for specifically calculated rigidity.

Top-level suspension is supplied by WP. At the front, new XACT 48 mm forks with AER technology provide more progressive damping at the end of the stroke, while the latest XACT rear shock design features tool-free adjustment. Along with the new frame and swingarm, the WP suspension provides race-winning handling.

New bodywork, proudly adorned with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics, has specifically tailored ergonomics for ease of movement on the motorcycle. This gives riders total confidence to concentrate on racing. Further enhancing their competition-focused build, each Rockstar Edition is equipped with adjustable offset (20 or 22 mm), split-clamp Factory triple clamps, Factory DID DirtStar wheels with black anodized, machined hubs, a Factory starting device, floating front rotor with polyamide composite front brake disc guard, and polyamide composite skid plate.

The FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Editions replicate the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machines competing in the AMA Supercross Championship by team riders Malcolm Stewart and Dean Wilson in the 450 cc class; as well as RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson in the 250 cc division, and place the most competitive machinery in the hands of all motocross racers.

Technical highlights

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle adorned in Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improving energy distribution and anti-squat behavior

New topology-optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm providing optimal rigidity and low weight

New 250 cc DOHC engine providing class-leading torque and peak power

New 450 cc SOHC engine providing class-leading performance and low weight

New Easy Shift sensor providing seamless up-shifting without the clutch

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction providing specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Easy Shift, Traction- and Launch Control

New polyamide composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

New polyamide composite front brake disc guard for added protection

Ensuring all riders are fully equipped for their next ride, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection 2021 – a range of high-performance gear and protective equipment made for the unique challenges of offroad riding. Furthermore, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalog features a host of performance and suspension parts, machine protection and workshop equipment to customize and maintain both Rockstar Edition models. The 2022 FC 250 Rockstar Edition and FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available in the United States only and will arrive at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers February 2022.