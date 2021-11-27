First Look - 2022/2023 Red Bull Factory KTM 450 SX-F

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
We've seen a bunch of spy photos of the upcoming KTM 450 but it looks like the team itself will have a new look on top of the new bike.
Vital MX's Take: Yup, another new KTM 450 SX-F spy photo and only one. But, it's out first look at KTM's 450 SX-F in what looks to be a new overall look heading into the 2022 Supercross season. New style Akro exhaust on top of the new bike, orange seat cover, more white, etc. What are your thoughts on KTM's new factory race team look?
DA498
11/27/2021 4:12 PM
MX Guy
11/27/2021 12:31 PM
Zesiger 112
11/27/2021 12:10 PM