First Look: 2021 Yamaha Motocross and Cross Country Bikes

Vital MX: The big news from Yamaha for 2021 is that it looks like the YZ250F gets all of the changes that the 2020 Yamaha YZ450F got last year. There aren't any technical details or diagrams just yet, but it has engine changes, new frame, new intake, new exhaust, and more. The two-strokes (YZ65, YZ85, YZ125, and YZ250) return with no changes, other than the all blue plastic. Same for the YZ450F, which was all new last year. Finally, Yamaha is introducing Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions of the YZ250F and YZ450F, yet it seems to be just race team-inspired graphics.

In the off-road racing department, the YZ450FX gets all the changes that the YZ450F got last year. But it looks like we'll have to wait until 2022 to see the new YZ250F changes on the YZ250FX.

Yamaha Announces Full Lineup of 2021 Motocross Bikes

MARIETTA, Ga. – July 9, 2020 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, introduces its complete lineup of race-ready 2021 motocross bikes including the updated YZ250F. Featuring a thoroughly refined engine, revised frame, new suspension settings and new brakes, the YZ250F continues to dominate the competition with the best balance of power and handling.

“The YZ250F is clearly the leader in its class, winning back-to-back Monster Energy AMA Supercross West Coast 250SX Championships, dominating media shootouts year after year, and by offering industry-exclusive features like the free Power Tuner app, which allows riders to wirelessly tune engine performance for changing track conditions,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “For 2021 the YZ250F gets significant engine, frame, suspension and brake updates to deliver more class-leading power and offer a superior balance of nimble yet confidence-inspiring handling. Yamaha’s entire 2021 motocross lineup continues to raise the bar of competitive performance.”

Also new for 2021, the YZ250F and YZ450F will be offered in special Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions, pairing Yamaha’s legendary YZ performance with a new, race team-inspired aesthetic.

In addition to the updated YZ250F and the Monster Energy Racing Edition models, the full two-stroke lineup consisting of the YZ65, YZ85, YZ125 and YZ250, as well as the four-stroke YZ450F, all return for 2021 with the next-generation Team Yamaha Blue color and graphics scheme to further accentuate the advances of the YZ series.

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races, and stand on top of the podium.

New 2021 YZ250F

The new 2021 Yamaha YZ250F has been redesigned for a more competitive, greater performing motocross experience. The new 250cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new cylinder head with an improved intake port shape and new camshaft profile, as well a new airbox and intake track, a new silencer, and an updated ECU. These modifications, along with other refinements like an updated transmission and shift cam, a revised clutch design and improved water pump impeller, all help to produce stronger mid- to top-end power and increased peak power, while retaining its class-leading low-end torque.





Tuned specifically for the 2021 YZ250F, the updated lightweight aluminum, bilateral beam frame, and new engine mounts have been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics to improve bump absorption, traction, and cornering performance. The industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type fork, with enhanced speed-sensitive damping, provides an exceptional balance between comfort and bottoming resistance while the link-type rear suspension features a KYB shock with revised damping characteristics to match the updated chassis. Other chassis components such as the top triple clamp, handlebar mounts, and front axle were also redesigned to complement the new frame. Improved braking performance is achieved with newly engineered lighter weight front and rear brake calipers, larger surface area brake pads, and redesigned front (270mm) and rear (240mm) discs.

The 2021 YZ250F gives racers the edge right out of the gate. Standard equipment includes electric start, a lightweight lithium battery, advanced fuel injection, a front-positioned intake, and rear-positioned exhaust layout to deliver the widest spread of power with reliable performance while balancing the weight for excellent mass-centralization. Racers can adjust their engine performance straight from their phone using the onboard wireless connectivity through the industry’s only free-of-charge complete tuning system, which is highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App. Once settings are dialed in, racers can then choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly via the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch. Complemented by new next-generation Team Yamaha Blue color and graphics, the 2021 YZ250F showcases Yamaha’s race-winning pedigree.

The new 2021 YZ250F will be available from dealers this September in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,299 MSRP. The Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition will be available from dealers in September for $8,499 MSRP.

New for 2021: Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions

Stand out from the crowd. The 2021 YZ250F and 2021 YZ450F now come in new Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Editions. With a factory team-inspired color and graphics package, riders can feel as if they too are part of a Yamaha championship-winning Supercross team.

2021 YZ450F

The 2021 YZ450F returns with all of the class-leading features first introduced on the 2020 YZ450F, including an updated engine, cylinder head, frame and technology features for a more powerful and better handling motocross experience. Racers can achieve quicker, smoother race starts through Yamaha’s Launch Control System, adjust their on-track performance using the onboard wireless connectivity through the free-of-charge Yamaha Power Tuner App right from their phone, and choose between two user-defined ECU maps on the fly through the handlebar-mounted dual-mode engine map switch.

The 2021 YZ450F will be available from dealers this month in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,399 MSRP. The Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition will be available from dealers in August for $9,599 MSRP.

2021 YZ125 and YZ250

Yamaha’s YZ125 and YZ250 models return for 2021 to complete Yamaha’s full-size lineup of motocross bikes. With their modern styling, lightweight aluminum frame and industry-leading KYB Speed Sensitive System front forks and KYB fully-adjustable rear shock, the 2021 YZ125 and YZ250 continue their outstanding performance and durability with a rider-friendly chassis and race-ready features.

The 2021 YZ125 will begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in August, while the YZ250 will be available from dealers this month. Both models will be available in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $6,599 and $7,499 MSRP, respectively.

2021 YZ65 and YZ85

The 2021 youth models are once again ready to tackle the track. The YZ65 and YZ85 are powered by confidence-inspiring 65cc and 85cc two-stroke engines. Featuring the Yamaha Power Valve System, these engines deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the entire rev range, without losing any power at high RPM. Fully adjustable, industry-leading 36mm KYB spring type forks and KYB rear shock contribute to class-leading handling and performance in a wide range of conditions. Four-way, adjustable handlebar positioning, as well as lever-reach adjustability are designed for ultimate rider comfort, regardless of size. Finally, with two-stroke ease of maintenance and Yamaha’s proven durability, the 2021 YZ65 and YZ85 are built to keep kids on the track.

The 2021 YZ65 and YZ85 will both be available from dealers this month in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $4,599 and $4,699 MSRP, respectively.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2021 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha's current 2020 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com. The 2021 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program details will be announced soon. For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, website at: https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross/pages/yamaha-off-road-contingency-program.











Yamaha Announces 2021 YZ Cross Country Motorcycles

Yamaha’s Redesigned YZ450FX Features Engine, Frame and Suspension Updates





MARIETTA, Ga. – July 9, 2020 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is announcing its 2021 YZ cross country models including a redesigned 2021 YZ450FX. Designed to beat the competition in Hare Scrambles and Grand National Cross Country (GNCC®) races, the newest YZ450FX features a refined, more efficient engine, a redesigned frame with all-new flex characteristics, updated suspension settings, and more.

"Yamaha’s cross country lineup builds on the unmatched success of our motocross designs, using industry-leading technology to provide uncompromised performance for cross country competition,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “The newly redesigned YZ450FX provides a lighter, more powerful, and better handling off-road experience for both cross country racers and recreational riders alike.”

The return of the two-stroke YZ125X and YZ250X models and four-stroke YZ250FX completes the 2021 YZ cross country lineup. All models will feature a next-generation Team Yamaha Blue color and graphic scheme to further accentuate the advances of the YZ series.

New 2021 YZ450FX

The 2021 YZ450FX is designed to beat the cross country competition. The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, and steeper valve angles. The rearward-slanted cylinder houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The wide ratio, 5-speed transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crankcase breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses. In all, the lighter, more compact engine produces increased power across the entire RPM range for stronger and more linear pulling power.

The latest evolution of Yamaha’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame has been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics that provide improved cornering performance, traction and bump reaction to give the rider more confidence to push harder in any off-road condition. Other chassis components such as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, as well as the class-leading KYB® suspension with enhanced compression and rebound characteristics were carefully refined to reduce weight while improving handling and performance. To bring the new package to a stop, the 2021 YZ450FX features a newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front and rear disc. The combined changes to the new 2021 YZ450FX deliver increased power output with more controllable, linear acceleration and lightweight handling characteristics that mimic the YZ250FX.

To further showcase the YZ450FX’s cross country edge, electric start, a lightweight lithium battery, and advanced fuel injection are all standard features. The front-positioned intake and rear-positioned exhaust layout deliver the widest spread of reliable power while balancing the weight for excellent mass centralization. This cross country machine also continues to feature Yamaha’s advanced racing technology. The dual-mode switchable engine mapping and wireless connectivity is handled through the industry’s only free-of-charge complete tuning system, highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App, which allows racers to adjust their engine performance right from their phone. With new next-generation Team Yamaha Blue colors and graphics, the 2021 YZ450FX showcases Yamaha’s cross country competitive edge.

The 2021 YZ450FX will be available from Yamaha dealers in September in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $9,699 MSRP.

2021 YZ250FX

Yamaha’s winning design returns with the 2021 YZ250FX. With its revolutionary front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-stroke power plant, added sixth gear, and wide ratio transmission, this is the weapon of choice for cross country racing. The aluminum bilateral beam frame, and industry leading KYB suspension of the 2021 YZ250FX provide the ultimate balance of race-winning performance, rideability and comfort.

With electric start, a 2.16-gallon fuel tank, rugged plastic skid plate, sealed O-ring chain and 18-inch rear wheel, the YZ250FX is ready to win right out of the box. The bike also feature’s Yamaha’s free-of-charge complete tuning system, highlighted by the Yamaha Power Tuner App. With the ability to make fueling and ignition timing changes and choose between two user-defined ECU maps through the handlebar-mounted dual-mode switch, the YZ250FX is equipped for on-track, wireless performance adjustments.

The 2021 YZ250FX will be available from dealers in October in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue for $8,499 MSRP.

2021 YZ125X and YZ250X

The two-stroke YZ125X and YZ250X are back for 2021. Optimized for the unique demands of cross country racing, the YZ125X and YZ250X feature the Yamaha Power Valve System with six-speed and wide ratio five-speed transmissions, respectively, for the ultimate cross country power plant. Their lightweight aluminum frame hosts the industry-leading fully adjustable, KYB speed sensitive spring-type suspension that is tuned specifically for cross country races. The 18-inch rear wheel, sealed O-ring chain, and off-road focused tires, coupled with the aggressive styling, ready the YZ125X and YZ250X for GNCC racing.

The 2021 YZ125X ($6,699 MSRP) and YZ250X ($7,599 MSRP) will be available from dealers this month in next-generation Team Yamaha Blue.



