First Look: 2021 Kawasaki KLX and KX Mini Models

Vital MX: Bottom line is that there are no changes for 2021 for Kawasaki's KX mini two-strokes (KX100, KX85, and KX65) or Kawasaki's off-road models (KLX230 and KLX140). That being said, it is still good news that these models are still being manufactured and available.

2021 KAWASAKI KX™ MINI MOTOCROSS LINEUP

WHERE FUTURE MOTOCROSS STARS GET THEIR START

The Kawasaki KX™ mini motocross lineup is ingrained with a long list of successes that has stemmed from building champions since the start. The entire lineup returns for 2021 with models to build future champions.

The Kawasaki Team Green™ racing team has been the dominant force in amateur racing for nearly 40 years, providing contingency and trackside support to racers. As a result, Kawasaki has relied on the aspiring young stars to provide input and to help develop winning products across its lineup.

Utilizing the Team Green Racing program, a trackside support system consisting of local, regional, and amateur motocross and off-road events across the country has been put in place. There, Kawasaki technicians and race transporters can be found with critical parts and technical assistance to all riders.

KAWASAKI KX™100

Despite its smaller stature, the powerful 99cc two-stroke engine in the 2021 KX™100 motorcycle resembles the jaw dropping “big bike” look of its larger KX counterparts, while maintaining its ability to outperform the competition. Designed using the same championship winning technology as Kawasaki’s full-size motocross models, an adjustable ERGO-FIT® handlebar mounting system allows for riders to place themselves in the best ride position. Backed by winning performance from Kawasaki Team Green, the KX100 has been a natural step for the riders who are looking to make the transition from the 85cc class to a full-size motocross bike.

KAWASAKI KX™100

Color : Lime Green

: Lime Green MSRP : $4,649

: $4,649 Availability: Now





The 2021 KX™85 motorcycle defines a “big bike in a small package” and has been strategically developed to meet the standards of youth racers searching for the upper hand over the competition. Embedded with the performance and winning technology of the KX lineup, the KX85 relies on its instantaneous power, nimble handling, and factory-race inspired styling to reach the checkered flag first.

The two-stroke, single cylinder 85cc engine is equipped with the highly advanced KIPS® powervalve system that generates an easy-to-use wide-spread powerband. Championship performance requires power and reliability, which is exactly why the KX85 stands above the competition.

KAWASAKI KX™85

Color : Lime Green

: Lime Green MSRP : $4,399

: $4,399 Availability: Now





The 2021 KX™65 is the most compact bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup, built to serve as the machine of choice for aspiring motocross racers driven to follow in Kawasaki’s championship footsteps. The durability and reliability the KX models are known for creating a dependable platform for starting off in racing. Featuring a six-speed transmission, race-ready engine, strong stopping power, and superb handling, the KX65 grooms champions.

Its liquid-cooled, two-stroke 65cc engine and light weight chassis delivers strong controllable power and exceptional handling that results in the ultimate recipe for winning races. The 33mm front forks and four-way adjustable rebound damping are capable of performing at the highest level in aggressive terrain, while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak® single-shock system with adjustable rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload.

KAWASAKI KX™65

Color : Lime Green

: Lime Green MSRP : $3,749

: $3,749 Availability: Now

2021 KAWASAKI KLX® MODEL RANGE

GET OUT AND PLAY

The Kawasaki KLX® family of off-road motorcycles are widely popular for their low maintenance, easy-to-ride character, and incredible capabilities while on trails. The three models consist of two engine configurations and are built to suit a variety of riders.

The KLX®230R off-road motorcycle has been purpose-built for serious fun in the dirt; with priority placed on both its engine and frame design. It was designed and built to be a lightweight and easily maneuverable motorcycle for a broad range of riders. A powerful 233cc fuel-injected, air-cooled four-stroke engine utilizes an electric starter and keyless ignition, and has been paired with a reliable, easy-to-use smooth-shifting six-speed transmission and manual clutch. The KLX230R comes equipped with full-size off-road wheels and tires, using a 21” front and 18” rear, and long travel suspension for optimal ground clearance.

The KLX®140R motorcycle is available in two model variations and is designed to provide a natural terrain experience with memories to last a lifetime. The powerful 144cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine features an electric starter and keyless ignition. Its broad and smooth high-revving 144cc engine utilizes a manual clutch and five-speed transmission to offer an efficient and user-friendly feel. The KLX140R uses a 17” front and 14” rear wheel, while the mid-sized KLX®140R L motorcycle is equipped with a 19” front and 16” rear wheels to accommodate taller riders, providing extra ground clearance.

KAWASAKI KLX®230R

Color : Lime Green

: Lime Green MSRP : $4,399

: $4,399 Availability: July 2020

KAWASAKI KLX®140R

Color : Lime Green

: Lime Green MSRP : $3,149

: $3,149 Availability: Now

KAWASAKI KLX®140R L

Color : Lime Green

: Lime Green MSRP : $3,449

: $3,449 Availability: Now

For more information go to Kawasaki.com.