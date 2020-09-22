First Look: 2021 GASGAS Motocross and Off-Road Bikes

Vital MX: We've seen bikes sort of like these with the Standing Construct GASGAS team in Europe, but until there is a formal announcement, we couldn't be totally sure what a on-the-showroom-floor 2021 GASGAS machine would look like. If you are new to the party, the KTM Group (owners of KTM and Husqvarna) bought the Spanish GASGAS who specialized in enduro and trials motorcycles (no moto or cross country bikes). Now we are getting our first look at what the new GASGAS bikes will be since we saw something very similar when KTM bought Husqvarna.

From what we've heard from KTM employees and what was confirmed in the press presentation this morning, KTM as a brand is focused on being the most "Ready To Race" of the three, Husqvarna will be the bougie but more comfortable brand, and GASGAS with be the "Ride For Fun" and save a little money brand. Without deep investigation, the main differences between the GASGAS and the orange and white machines is a few components switching brands (Braktec brakes on the enduro models instead of Brembo, cast triple clamps instead of CNC'd) and the lack of a map switch and traction control on the bars.

Lastly, the former KTM TLD team will now be a GASGAS TLD team with the addition of 450s as well. There was no rider announcement, just that the new GASGAS TLD will be racing supercross and motocross in both classes.

MURRIETA, Calif. – Presenting its complete range of performance offroad motorcycles, GASGAS North America is pleased to announce the availability of its new generation 2021 motocross, enduro and cross-country models alongside the updated trial machines in North America. From the smallest 2-stroke motocross bike, the MC 50, to the largest 4-stroke cross-country model, the EX 450F, the entire lineup will soon be available at authorized North American GASGAS dealers.

Since GASGAS became a part of the PIERER Mobility Group, they have worked tirelessly to reactivate the brand. Ensuring all bikes deliver vibrant styling, the latest technology and ease-of-use, GASGAS has established a 15-bike-strong range of no-nonsense, user-friendly, performance offroad motorcycles. All benefiting from the group’s robust, high-performance technical base, each bike embraces a distinct Spanish style as the brand continues to celebrate the rich and proud heritage GASGAS has in trial competition and enduro racing.

The 2021 season marks the start of an exciting new chapter for GASGAS Motorcycles and to further support the exciting launch of a full range of offroad motorcycles, GASGAS is thrilled to announce its plans to go racing at the highest level in the U.S. with a full factory effort in trials competition, offroad and supercross/motocross racing. In addition to heading up the well-established GASGAS Factory Trials Team, 10-Time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron became the GASGAS North America Off-Road Race Team Manager who oversees the Trial and Off-Road racing activities for GASGAS and is pleased to work with GASGAS Coastal Factory Racing Team and their Team Manager Barry Hawk as they prepare to race GNCC and National Enduro in 2021. With support from a very familiar name in the supercross/motocross paddock, the brand is pleased to welcome the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team to the lineup in 2021 to contest the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships in the 250 cc and 450 cc divisions.

MOTOCROSS

We might be the new guys, but we’re planning to bring fresh energy to the MX scene. With a complete range of motocross bikes, our no-nonsense approach to performance means all of our models deliver proven technology, vibrant styling and an overall simplicity that invites riders to unite in the dirt. Enjoying fun-filled muddy weekends riding and racing with friends is what our MC 125, MC 250F, MC 450F motocross bikes are all about.

MINIS

We want to make sure kids have fun, too! Rejuvenated and focused on an exciting new future, our expanded model range features four GASGAS minis, designed for kids age four to 15 years old. With three high-revving, fun-filled 2-strokes, our MC 50, MC 65 and MC 85 allow riders to unite in the dirt, confident of having the very best bikes. Our all-electric MC-E 5 is super quiet and super fun – a fully-fledged, quick-charging competition bike that’s perfect for beginner all the way to advanced riders and benefits from zero emissions and almost zero sound. The GASGAS mini range ensures no-nonsense performance bikes that are built to excite and encourage youngsters to develop new skills.

TRIAL

We’re all about trial! And always will be, even if things are a little different now. Improving and strengthening a well-established lineup of innovative, class-leading bikes, we’re fully focused on continuing our involvement in the sport where it all started for GASGAS. We’re offering the same great 250 cc, 280 cc and 300 cc bikes, but now with drastically improved levels of access, service and support. It’s that simple. Trusted and loved by riders all across the world, the GASGAS TXT RACING lineup remains fun, exciting and easy-to-use.

ENDURO

The thrill of offroad riding has long been at the heart of GASGAS. That’s why our EC 300 is focused on ensuring fun and putting a serious enduro bike into the hands of riders who love offroad racing. Our competition 2-stroke features the latest technology and celebrates our unique Spanish heritage and enduro know-how. Utilizing a well-proven performance platform, our EC 300 enduro bike is all about pure riding enjoyment.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Because dirt-bike fun shouldn’t be about compromises or limited to just motocross and enduro. Recognizing the need for dedicated cross-country models, our EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F and EX 450F lineup sits shoulder-to-shoulder with our MC and EC models to offer playful, energetic offroad performance. Designed to meet the needs of woods racers both young and old, they all offer proven credentials for a whole lot of fun!

TECHNICAL ACCESSORIES AND APPAREL

Together with our exciting new lineup of performance offroad bikes, we are also launching a full range of GASGAS Technical Accessories and Apparel. Great looking gear that delivers protection, comfort and style, we’ve got motocross, enduro, trial, cross country and mini riders and racers covered! For those looking to protect, improve and customize their MC, EC, EX or TXT machines, our extensive range of Technical Accessories includes just about everything needed, from wheels to exhaust systems, triple clamps and hand guards.

GET ON THE GAS!

Underlining our commitment to re-energizing and reactivating the brand is the slogan ‘GET ON THE GAS!’ So much more than just a playful slogan, it’s four special words that run deep within GASGAS. It’s what we stand for, and a permanent reminder of the joy of riding dirt bikes. GASGAS was founded by riders and remains a brand for riders. We embrace those who enjoy the challenge and who encourage others to challenge themselves. For us, it’s about having fun and dreaming big, but not forgetting the simple pleasure of riding with your buddies. We believe in positivity, energy and determination, while embracing playful camaraderie. For us, it’s about being a part of our amazing offroad community.

These new GASGAS 2021 models will be available at authorized GASGAS Motorcycles dealers in the fall of 2020. With improved levels of dealer network coverage, service and support, the goal is to encourage all riders to join in on the action and get on the gas! For detailed information on the 2021 model lineup and Technical Accessories and Apparel, visit the all-new GASGAS.com website, revamped with easy-to-use features and navigation.

MOTOCROSS MODELS - Shared Specs

FRAME AND SUBFRAME The technology in our frames ensures riders enjoy playful handling and an energetic feeling on any Motocross track. Underneath the red powder coating there’s a lightweight chromium molybdenum steel, hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded chassis that’s built to perform. Designed to be rigid where it needs to be rigid and to flex where flex is needed, it provides exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption and straight-line stability. With a short and compact profile all GASGAS Motocross subframes are made from lightweight aluminum. The profile helps centralize mass while also keeping weight down.

SWINGARM Light, strong and featuring visible chain adjustment marks to make life at the track easier, our Motocross swingarms are made using a gravity die-cast process to guarantee durability and precision.

WP XACT FRONT FORKS WITH AER TECHNOLOGY All GASGAS Motocross models are equipped with advanced, super-lightweight 48mm WP XACT upside-down forks that are easily adjustable. Delivering progressive and consistent damping no matter how rough the track, they feature a capsulated air spring and pressurized oil chamber together with other internal damping wizardry. The end result is outstanding rider comfort and front-end confidence.

FORGED TRIPLE CLAMPS Featuring a 3-way handlebar adjustment that allows riders to set-up the front-end of their bikes just the way they like it, the forged, 22mm offset triple clamps work in harmony with our WP front forks to help deliver precise handling and stability.

WP XACT REAR SHOCK Traction is what it’s all about and our fully adjustable WP XACT rear shock provides the advanced damping that inspires confidence and ignites fun. Designed to work harmoniously with both frame and swingarm to offer incredible energy absorption, the shock is also matched to a linkage system with a specific geometry that further aids traction. Rebound and high/low speed compression adjustment and 300mm of travel means GASGAS Motocross bikes are ready to take on the roughest tracks.

EXHAUST SYSTEM Our exhaust systems are key to the power delivery of all GASGAS Motocross bikes. Developed to be slim using an innovative 3D process, they comply with FIM sound regulations, look great and most importantly deliver the very best performance. The MC 125 header pipe offers optimal geometry, performance and ground clearance and is fitted to a muffler that features an advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping. The MC 250F and MC 450F feature two-part exhaust systems that are expertly designed to deliver awesome performance at the lowest possible weight. They can also be removed without needing to take out the rear shock! Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer that keeps sound levels down and looks up.

INTEGRATED COOLING SYSTEM AND RADIATORS Keeping our bikes slim means better handling, which is why the GASGAS Motocross range features cooling systems that are integrated into the frames. Also allowing for improved cooling due to eliminating the need for additional hoses, together with the highstrength, lightweight radiators the complete system ensures, well, our bike stay super cool no matter how tough the conditions!

44 MM THROTTLE BODY Both the MC 250F and MC 450F use a 44mm Keihin throttle body with an injector positioned to ensure the most efficient flow of fuel mixture into the combustion chamber. But what’s most important to all riders is the fact that the direct cable mounting system ensures an immediate throttle response.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (EMS) Super small but the best there is when it comes to processing engine data. Used to control all parameters linked to the fuel-injections system, the Keihin EMS unit also features a gear sensor that allows a tailored power delivery for each gear.

ELECTRIC START AND LI-ION BATTERY No need to kick, kick, kick! All GASGAS Motocross bikes are fitted with an electric starter as standard. Saving time at the start of a day when a motor’s cold, or near the end of a race when the motor’s hot, with the simple press of a button both the MC 250F and the MC 450F fire into life. Using a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0Ah battery together with a robust starter motor from Mitsuba and a reliable starter drive guarantees reliable starting. Always.

NEKEN HANDLEBAR, GRIPS AND THROTTLE ASSEMBLY Hold on, it’s important! We fit all GASGAS Motocross bikes with quality Neken tapered handlebars, guaranteeing comfort and control thanks to optimal pressure points on rider’s hands. The left side ODI grip doesn’t require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanized grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. With easy to adjust free-play, by changing a cam, the progression of the throttle can also be altered.

FUEL TANK We like to keep our fuel tanks simple and robust, that’s why we opted for a threaded filler cap that provides a tight and reliable seal and positioned the external fuel line to make sure it’s less exposed and susceptible to damage. The black 7-liter lightweight polythene fuel tanks feature direct internal line routing from the pump to the flange, for optimal fuel flow.

AIRBOX AND TOOL-LESS AIR FILTER ACCESS Less time working on bikes means more time riding bikes, which is exactly why you’ll love the straightforward, no tools needed filter mounting system on all GASGAS Motocross bikes. Allowing quick and easy filter changes, the airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts that ensure maximum airflow and protection of the Twin Air filter.

BREMBO HYDRAULIC CLUTCH No need for adjustment and a near maintenance-free operation, but the best thing about the Brembo hydraulic clutch is that it delivers a perfectly smooth action time and time again. With lever free-play automatically adjusted, the biting point and function of the clutch remain constant no matter if it’s hot or cold.

BRAKES Fast is fun but slowing down is essential, which is why all GASGAS Motocross bikes are fitted with Brembo calipers and controls. With 260mm front and 220mm (solid) rear disks, braking is easy, inspiring riders to push harder and ride faster.

WHEELS AND TIRES Built to take a beating, our wheels are ready to play rough. No matter how heavy the landing or how rough the track, the silver, highstrength rims, CNC machined hubs and lightweight spokes deliver maximum strength for complete peace of mind. Connecting rider and bike to the track the Maxxis MaxxCross MX-ST tires are designed to be durable, grippy and deliver the performance that completes our proven performance bikes. Inspiring confidence and boosting predictability the tread pattern is designed to maximize traction and braking performance.

BODYWORK Red with a splash of white. That’s the way we like it! The bodywork fitted to all GASGAS Motocross bikes not only reflects our vibrant, Spanish personality but also ensures complete harmony between rider and bike. Considered ergonomics allow unrestricted movement while our flat, high-grip seat profile delivers comfort and control in all conditions.

MC 125



Base Price: $6,799.00 USD

It’s hard to beat the pure joy of a screaming 125cc 2-stroke! The perfect bike on which to develop lifelong motocross skills, our MC 125 matches a competitive 125cc 6-speed motor with a super agile and responsive chassis and suspension set-up to deliver fun, fun, fun.





ENGINE TYPE Single cylinder, 2-stroke

DISPLACEMENT 124.8 cc

BORE/STROKE 54/54.5 mm

STARTER/BATTERY Kickstarter

TRANSMISSION 6 gears

FUEL SYSTEM Mikuni TMX 38

CONTROL Exhaust control TVC Power Valve

LUBRICATION Mixture oil lubrication 40 : 1

GEAR RATIOS 14:32 15:30 17:28 19:27 19:23 22:24

PRIMARY RATIO 23:73

FINAL DRIVE 13:51

COOLING Liquid cooling

CLUTCH Wet multi-disc DS clutch, Brembo hydraulics

IGNITION / ENGINE MANAGEMENT Kokusan 2K-1

FRAME Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

SUBFRAME Aluminum

HANDLEBAR Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

FRONT SUSPENSION WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

REAR SUSPENSION WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SUSPENSION TRAVEL FRONT/REAR 310/300mm

FRONT/REAR BRAKES Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo

FRONT/REAR RIMS 1.60 x 21"; 2.15 x 19"

FRONT/REAR TYRES 80/100-21"; 100/100-19"

CHAIN 5/8 x 1/4"

SILENCER Aluminium

STEERING HEAD ANGLE 63.9°

TRIPLE CLAMP OFFSET 22 mm

WHEEL BASE 1.485 ± 10 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE 375 mm

SEAT HEIGHT 950 mm

TANK CAPACITY, APPROX. 7 liters

WEIGHT, WITHOUT FUEL, APPROX. 87.5 kg

MC 250F

Base Price: $8,499.00 USD

Our ‘little’ 4-stroke will put the biggest smile on your face. Welcoming and easy to ride yet capable of delivering impressive performance, the GASGAS MC 250F is the go-to bike for anyone that’s serious about having fun in the dirt. Mixing a high-revving, fuel-injected, five-speed motor with playful and energetic handling it’s a serious MX package for those who love the dirt.

ENGINE TYPE Single cylinder, 4-stroke

DISPLACEMENT 249.9 cc

BORE/STROKE 78/52.3 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 14.4:1

STARTER/BATTERY Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah

TRANSMISSION 5 gears

FUEL SYSTEM Keihin EFI, throttle body 44 mm

CONTROL 4 V / DOHC with finger followers

LUBRICATION Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

GEAR RATIOS 13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25 -

PRIMARY RATIO 24:73

FINAL DRIVE 14:51

COOLING Liquid cooling

CLUTCH Wet multi-disc DS clutch, Brembo hydraulics

IGNITION / ENGINE MANAGEMENT Keihin EMS

FRAME Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

SUBFRAME Aluminum

HANDLEBAR Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

FRONT SUSPENSION WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

REAR SUSPENSION WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SUSPENSION TRAVEL FRONT/REAR 310/300mm

FRONT/REAR BRAKES Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo

FRONT/REAR RIMS 1.60 x 21"; 2.15 x 19"

FRONT/REAR TYRES 80/100-21"; 110/90-19"

CHAIN 5/8 x 1/4"

SILENCER Aluminium

STEERING HEAD ANGLE 63.9°

TRIPLE CLAMP OFFSET 22 mm

WHEEL BASE 1.485 ± 10 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE 370 mm

SEAT HEIGHT 950 mm

TANK CAPACITY, APPROX. 7 liters

WEIGHT, WITHOUT FUEL, APPROX. 99 kg

MC 450F

Base Price: $9,399.00 USD





Get ready for awesome! Packed with innovative technology and pumping out seriously impressive performance, the MC 450F sure knows the meaning of fast. But with its precise and easy handling, super compact engine and class-leading electronic wizardry it’s a big bike that’s easy to ride and great for banging bars.

ENGINE TYPE Single cylinder, 4-stroke

DISPLACEMENT 449.9 ccm

BORE/STROKE 95/63.4 mm

COMPRESSION RATIO 12.75:1

STARTER/BATTERY Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah

TRANSMISSION 5 gears

FUEL SYSTEM Keihin EFI, throttle body 44 mm

CONTROL 4 V / DOHC with finger followers

LUBRICATION Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

GEAR RATIOS 16:32 18:30 20:28 22:26 24:24 -

PRIMARY RATIO 31:76

FINAL DRIVE 13:49

COOLING Liquid cooling

CLUTCH Wet multi-disc DS clutch, Brembo hydraulics

IGNITION / ENGINE MANAGEMENT Keihin EMS

FRAME Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

SUBFRAME Aluminum

HANDLEBAR Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

FRONT SUSPENSION WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm

REAR SUSPENSION WP XACT Monoshock with linkage

SUSPENSION TRAVEL FRONT/REAR 310/300mm

FRONT/REAR BRAKES Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo

FRONT/REAR RIMS 1.60 x 21"; 2.15 x 19"

FRONT/REAR TYRES 80/100-21"; 110/90-19"

CHAIN 5/8 x 1/4"

SILENCER Aluminium

STEERING HEAD ANGLE 63.9°

TRIPLE CLAMP OFFSET 22 mm

WHEEL BASE 1.485 ± 10 mm

GROUND CLEARANCE 370 mm

SEAT HEIGHT 950 mm

TANK CAPACITY, APPROX. 7 liters

WEIGHT, WITHOUT FUEL, APPROX. 100 kg

MC 50

PRICE: N/A

The GASGAS MC 50 is where the fun starts for the next generation of berm bashers and MX thrill seekers. Allowing youngsters to confidently take their first rides in the dirt, it delivers aggressive design, quality parts and above all else mirrors the style and enjoyment of the entire GASGAS MX range. With its dependable steel chassis, WP forks and revvy little 50cc motor, it's the perfect springboard into the awesome world of moto!

MC 65

Base Price: $4,849.00 USD

Clutch in, select the gear, revs up, slowly release the clutch… those magical moment when a young motocrosser takes control of a full-on race machine for the first time. Our MC 65 is the perfect bike for any youngster to dive deeper into the world of dirt bikes and fun. With a hydraulic clutch, 6-speed transmission, highly competitive 65cc 2-stroke engine and WP forks it’s a true performance offroad bike.

MC 85

Base Price: 5,999.00 USD*

The GASGAS MC 85 is a non-nonsense performance bike that packs a serious punch. Built to give youngsters an exciting full-on race bike that allows them to continue developing their skills, armed with its powerful and reliable motor, WP suspension and bodywork that's specifically designed to suit younger riders, it's a mini racer that delivers performance and durability and a whole lot of fun.

MC-E 5

Base Price: $4,849.00 USD

We do electric too! Our MC-E 5 is a no-nonsense junior motocross bike that’s super quiet and super fun. Ideal for youngsters to learn on, it’s fitted with a quick charging electric power pack and offers 6 different ride modes for complete parental control. But make no mistake about it, the MC-E 5 is no toy – it’s a fully-fledged competition bike aimed at both beginners and junior berm bashers. Easy to transport and benefiting from zero emissions and almost zero sound, with its super durable frame, premium WP suspension, overall lightweight construction, adjustable seat height and high-quality parts it’s a bike that’ll ensure hours and hours of fun.

CROSS COUNTRY - Shared Specs

FRAME AND SUBFRAME If you’re going to race in the woods, you need to be tough! We build our frames to be tough using lightweight, laser-cut chromium molybdenum steel, which is robot welded for complete accuracy. We also ensure riders have complete confidence crossing tree roots and rocks thanks to specifically engineered flex. Together with proven geometry, our frames deliver playful handling and the very best stability and are finished with a durable, red powder coating. With a short and compact profile all GASGAS Cross Country subframes are made from lightweight aluminum. The profile helps centralize mass while also keeping weight down.

SWINGARM Exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight, and with visible chain adjuster marks to make chain adjustment quick and accurate. Our hollow, die-cast swingarms deliver durability and precision.

FORGED TRIPLE CLAMPS Our triple clamps offer 3-way handlebar adjustment, which ensures riders of all sizes can accurately set the handlebars to best suit their needs. Featuring a 22mm offset the forged triple claps also ensure maximum stiffness for precise handling and front suspension action.

WP XACT FRONT FORKS WITH AER TECHNOLOGY Set-up for woods competition, all GASGAS Cross Country bikes comes fitted with 48mm WP XACT front forks with AER technology, providing incredible front-end damping for complete rider control. Firm enough to consistently handle high-speed bumps while also supple enough to ensure outstanding comfort across rough, broken edged terrain, they feature easy access clicker dials for quick adjustments and perfect rider set-up. Effective internal wizardry ensures consistent damping no matter how rough the terrain.

WP XACT REAR SHOCK Matched to the linkage system fitted to all GASGAS Cross Country bikes, the WP XACT rear shock delivers 300mm of rear wheel travel to ensure awesome handling, the very best traction and maximum fun in the woods. With specific internal settings giving riders complete confidence across a wide-range of offroad terrains, in offering full rebound and high/low-speed compression adjustability the shock can easily be fine-tuned to meet the needs of beginners and seasoned racers alike.

BREMBO HYDRAULIC CLUTCH The Brembo hydraulic clutch fitted to all GASGAS Cross Country bikes gives a super smooth action and a consistent biting point no matter how long, or hard, or hot or cold, a ride is. With play constantly adjusted so that the function remains consistent the light action also minimizes rider tiredness.

AIRBOX AND TOOL-LESS AIR FILTER ACCESS Allowing quick and easy filter changes, the airbox on all GASGAS Ccross Country bikes is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts that ensure maximum airflow and protection of the Twin Air filter. Ensuring perfect airflow to the engine guarantees maximum performance. The straightforward, no tools needed filter mounting system is super quick to use and 100 per cent reliable.

NEKEN HANDLEBAR, GRIPS AND THROTTLE ASSEMBLY Ensuring rider comfort and control thanks to optimal pressure points on rider’s hands, we fit high-quality Neken tapered handlebars to all of our Cross Country bikes. With a left side ODI grip that doesn’t require gluing, on the throttle side there is a vulcanized grip that features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. With easy to adjust free-play, by changing a cam the progression of the throttle can also be altered.

FUEL TANK Allowing riders to ride further and enjoy longer rides, all GASGAS Cross Country bikes feature 8.5-liter fuel tanks, 1.5 liters bigger than on our Motocross bikes. Made from transparent polythene to allow riders to easily see how much fuel is inside the tank, a bayonet style filler cap is also used to provide a tight, reliable seal. With a specific routing keeping the external fuel line safe, all bikes are fitted with a fuel level sensor.

BRAKES From high-speed straightaways to technical forest single tracks, our Brembo brake calipers and high-performance 260mm front and 220mm rear discs deliver impressive stopping power and an all-important smooth, controllable action.

WHEELS AND TIRES Built to take a beating as well as being super-easy to take in and out when changing tires. The silver, highstrength 18 inch wheels we fit to our Cross Country bikes are built around CNC machined hubs, using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples for strong and reliable construction. Digging into slippery grass tracks, muddy, rutted forest trails and gripping superclick rocks and stones, Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires are fitted as standard on all GASGAS Cross Country bikes, delivering top performance, long durability and the highest levels of grip. An optimized tread pattern is designed to inspire confidence and improve traction and braking performance across all terrain types.

BODYWORK Red. Very red and finished with just a little white! Enabling rider and bike to feel as one when darting in and out of trees, the vibrant bodywork on all GASAGAS Cross Country bikes is also a visual expression of our Spanish personality. Considered ergonomics allow unrestricted movement while our flat, high-grip seat profile delivers comfort and control in all conditions

ELECTRIC START AND LI-ION BATTERY All GASGAS EX models are fitted with an E-starter, guaranteeing the one thing all Cross Country riders and racers want, super easy electric starting! A Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery, which weighs approx. 1kg less than a conventional lead battery, ensures bikes conveniently fire into life each and every time while keeping overall weight down. No matter if riding conditions are super cold, or a bike has got super hot, all of our cross country models guarantee reliable starting.

INTEGRATED COOLING SYSTEM AND RADIATORS Efficient and lightweight radiators give all of our Cross Country bikes a low center of gravity for best possible handling and are expertly crafted using high strength aluminum. They also keep our bikes cool no matter how hard they’re raced, or how challenging the super muddy, slow speed forest trails become. Integrated into the frame eliminates the need for additional hoses while the slim design of the radiators ensures a narrower bike with class-leading ergonomics.

THROTTLE BODY Our 2-stroke and 4-stroke Cross Country bikes use 39mm and 44mm Keihin throttle bodies respectively, ensuring precision, smooth action and high-performance. On the EX 250F, EX 350F and EX 450F the injector is positioned to deliver the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber, guaranteeing super sharp throttle response. On the EX 300 the 39mm throttle body regulates the amount of air entering the engine via a butterfly valve, which is operated by dual throttle cables connected to the handlebar throttle assembly.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (EMS) As well as controlling the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) on all our 4-strokes, the Keihin EMS system also features a gear sensor, tailoring the delivery of power for each gear. Small and light, the Keihin unit is super-fast at processing engine data and on the EX 300 the EMS features an electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for determining ignition timing and the amount of fuel and oil that is injected. Additionally, it receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air and intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors and makes corrections for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. What that means in layman’s terms is that riders don’t need to make jetting changes!

EXHAUST SYSTEM Ensuring Cross Country specific power, our EX exhaust systems are designed to deliver the highest possible quality. Comfortably meeting all FIM sound regulations, The EX 300 header pipe is produced with an innovative 3D stamping process to offer optimal geometry, performance and ground clearance, making it less susceptible to damage. The EX 300 muffler also features an advanced internal construction for excellent noise damping and weight saving. The EX 250F, EX 350F and EX 450F exhaust systems are designed using an innovative 3D hydroforming process to ensure the best performance and lowest weight as well as a 2-part header pipe, which allows it to be removed without having to take out the rear shock. Further innovation allows for a short, compact silencer that doesn’t increase noise levels.





EX 300

Base Price: $9,599.00 USD

Playful. Energetic. Lightweight. Agile. The EX 300 is our do-it-all 2-stroke cross-country bike that delivers enjoyment and reliability while keeping maintenance costs low. A super-easy bike to use, and start, with no need for premixing fuel or tedious jetting changes, the innovative electronic fuel injection system allows for true 'gas-and-go' riding simplicity. With significantly reduced emissions and extended fuel range, there's so much to like about the EX 300.

EX 250F

Base Price: $9,099.00 USD

Our 'little' cross-country 4-stroke is a bike that loves to rip! Mixing smooth but strong motor performance with super agile handling and high-performance WP suspension, the EX 250F welcomes newcomers as much as it loves racing hard and chasing podiums. Delivering robust construction, smooth, torquey power and top-quality components, it's a bike any rider can have a blast on.

EX 350F

Base Price: $9,999.00 USD









The big-bike, little-bike, best of both words bike! Ensuring proven performance, the EX 350F delivers the light and agile handling of a 250cc 4-stroke with power that's more than enough to satisfy any rider wanting the grunt of a 450cc 4-stroke. A truly versatile bike, together with WP suspension, awesome ergonomics and a cross-country specific 6-speed gearbox it's a truly user-friendly woods weapon, and one hell of a fun ride.

EX 450F

Base Price: $10,099.00 USD

Hold on and get ready to rip! The EX 450F will power you off the start and have you headed for the woods in an instant. The perfect bike for wide-open trails and fun, flowing single tracks, a 62hp motor delivers serious, torquey power and, for a 450, the WP suspension and high-tech steel, laser-cut and robot-welded frame ensure playful handling and awesome maneuverability.

ENDURO MODEL - EC 300

Be more Taddy on the GASGAS EC 300! A bike that will take you anywhere offroad, it’s a modern-day work horse of a dirt bike with the ability to make light work of the gnarliest offroad terrain. Built to deliver enjoyment by the bucket load, its state of the art 2-stroke technology ensures smooth and clean power that’s easy-to-use. Requiring no premix and guaranteeing low maintenance costs, it delivers awesome handling and benefits from reduced fuel consumption.

MOTOR The EC 300 motor sets the benchmark for unrivalled power and lightweight construction. A 6-speed, fuel injected work horse, with a twin-valve controlled power valve, Enduro specific transmission ratios and a vibration reducing balancer shaft, it is the perfect high-performance 2-stroke. Keeping life easy, our innovative fuel injection system does away with the need for time consuming jetting changes while also reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

CYLINDER AND PISTON The EC 300 cylinder is super-efficient and features two inlet positions on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder. Here, two fuel injectors deliver fuel downwards into the transfer port guaranteeing perfect atomization before the air then travels upward to the combustion chamber. This reduces fuel consumption and emissions. The 72mm cylinder also features a Twin-Valve Controlled (TVC) power valve system, which delivers smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. Optimal exhaust port timing is achieved with the combination of the state-of-the-art, adjustable power valve drive and a machined exhaust port window. We match a lightweight piston to the EC 300 cylinder to ensure the highest levels of reliability and performance. It’s as simple as that!

CRANKSHAFT By using a heavier ignition rotor in the EC 300 our crankshaft produces more inertia for a smooth, Enduro specific power delivery. The crankshaft, which has a 72mm stroke, is balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum motor vibrations.

OIL TANK AND PUMP There’s no need for pre-mixing fuel with the EC 300! Instead the bike features an electronic oil pump that feeds 2-stroke oil into the motor, keeping it lubricated via the throttle body. Using engine speed and throttle position sensor data, the engine management’s precise electronic control of the oil pump ensures the perfect amount of oil for any given conditions, reducing exhaust smoke by up to 50 per cent compared with conventional pre-mix lubrication. The advanced lubrication system maintains an average fuel-to-oil ratio of 80:1, which means one tank full of oil is enough for at least five tanks of fuel. Result!

CRANKCASES AND COUNTER BALANCER SHAFT Lightweight and strong, our die-cast crankcases house all internal shafts in the ideal position on the EC 300 and include a counter balancer shaft, to keep the motor smooth and significantly decrease motor vibrations to reduce riders’ fatigue. By keeping all shafts close together the design centralizes oscillating masses, which ensures a bike that is super-agile and easy to weave in and out of trees! Additionally, the water pump casing is designed for effective cooling by optimizing the flow of coolant.

EC 300

Base Price: $9,599.00 USD







































































