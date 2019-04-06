First Look: 2020 Yamaha Motocross Bikes | New YZ450F

Vital MX: With the changes to the 2019 Yamaha YZ250F still fresh, Yamaha left that bike alone and focused on the YZ450F for 2020. Changes to the engine, chassis, a handful of other parts seem to be aimed at beefing up power, getting a different flex characteristic and losing overall weight. This is exciting to hear since the only real complaint that most testers had of the 2019 Yamaha YZ450F was that it felt a little heavier than the rest of the field.

Yamaha Announces Full Lineup of 2020 Motocross Bikes

Enter the victorYZone with Yamaha’s Newly Redesigned YZ450F

MARIETTA, Ga. – June 4, 2019 – Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, introduces its complete lineup of race-ready 2020 motocross bikes, including the newly redesigned YZ450F, featuring a new engine, frame, and host of other features to deliver a lighter, more powerful, and better handling motocross experience.

“The 2020 YZ450F features design changes which resulted in a lighter, faster, and more nimble handling machine that will once again raise the bar in the 450 class,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Yamaha’s 2020 lineup of four-stroke motocross bikes boasts the most advanced, race-ready machines of their respective classes.”

Also returning for 2020 is the championship-winning Yamaha YZ250F four-stroke motocross bike, along with Yamaha’s legendary two-stroke lineup featuring the YZ250, YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65.

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha off-road competition bikes offer the very latest technology and performance features designed to make enthusiasts the best riders possible, win races and help riders become one with their machine – putting them in the zone and atop the podium.

New 2020 YZ450F: Tune in to Victory

The new 2020 Yamaha YZ450F has been redesigned to provide a lighter, more powerful, and better handling motocross experience. The new 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, electric start engine features an all-new compact cylinder head with redesigned combustion chamber shape, steeper valve angles and more aggressive cam profiles. The reward-slanted cylinder houses a higher compression piston with low friction rings attached to a longer connecting rod. The transmission has been refined to provide smoother shifting, and a more efficient crank breather system has been adopted to decrease pumping losses. In all, the lighter, more compact engine produces increased power across the entire RPM range for stronger and more linear pulling power.

The new motor is housed in the latest evolution of Yamaha’s lightweight aluminum bilateral beam frame, which has been redesigned with all-new flex characteristics and provides improved cornering performance, traction and bump reaction to give the rider more confidence to push harder. Other chassis components such as engine mounts, top triple clamp and front axle, as well as the class-leading KYB® suspension with enhanced compression and rebound characteristics were carefully refined to reduce weight while improving handling and performance. To bring the new package to a stop, the 2020 YZ450F features a newly designed front brake caliper, brake pads and front and rear disc. The overall changes of the 2020 YZ450F deliver increased power output with more controllable linear acceleration and lightweight handling characteristics that mimic a YZ250F.

Featuring Yamaha’s advanced racing technology, the new 2020 YZ450F has been updated to give racers the edge right out of the gate. Standard equipment including electric start, a lightweight lithium battery, advanced fuel injection, and a wrap around rear-positioned exhaust deliver powerful and reliable performance while balancing weight for excellent mass-centralization. Racers can achieve quicker, smoother race starts through Yamaha’s Launch Control System, adjust their on-track performance using wireless connectivity through the Yamaha Power Tuner App right from their phone, and now choose between two user defined ECU maps on the fly through the handlebar mounted dual-mode engine map switch.

The new 2020 YZ450F will be available from dealers next month in Team Yamaha Blue and Gray for $9,299 MSRP.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Engine Type: 449cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 titanium valves

Bore x Stroke: 97.0mm × 60.9mm

Compression Ratio: 13.0:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm

Transmission: 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: KYB® spring-type fork with speed sensitive damping; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel

Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm

Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 240mm

Tires / Front: 80/100-21 Dunlop® MX33®

Tires / Rear: 120/80-19 Dunlop® MX33®

LxWxH: 86.0 in x 32.5 in x 50.2 in

Seat Height: 38.0 in

Wheelbase: 58.3 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 27.0°

Trail: 4.7 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.0 in

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gal

Wet Weight: 245 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue; Gray

2020 YZ250F: Tune, Race, Win

Last year, the 2019 YZ250F introduced all-new engine, frame, and bodywork designs with features never-before seen on a 250cc class motorcycle to deliver more mid-range and top-end power, and class-leading engine performance. Yamaha’s championship-winning design returns with the 2020 YZ250F.

Sporting an electric start, 250cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine housed in an aluminum bilateral beam frame, and suspended by industry leading KYB spring type forks and KYB rear shock, the 2020 YZ250F provides the ultimate balance of race-winning performance, rideability and comfort. The motorcycle also continues to feature Yamaha’s advanced racing technology including dual-mode switchable engine mapping and wireless connectivity for the Yamaha Power Tuner App.

The 2020 YZ250F will be available from dealers this month in Team Yamaha Blue and Gray for $8,199 MSRP.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Engine Type: 250cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke; 4 valves

Bore x Stroke: 77.0mm × 53.6mm

Compression Ratio: 13.8:1

Fuel Delivery: Mikuni® fuel injection, 44mm

Transmission:Constant-mesh 5-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final Drive: Chain

Suspension / Front: KYB® Speed-Sensitive System inverted fork; fully adjustable, 12.2-in travel

Suspension / Rear: KYB® single shock; fully adjustable, 12.5-in travel

Brakes / Front: Hydraulic disc, 270mm

Brakes / Rear: Hydraulic disc, 245mm

Tires / Front: 80/100-21 Bridgestone® Battlecross® X20F

Tires / Rear: 100/90-19 Bridgestone® Battlecross® X20R

LxWxH: 85.6 in x 32.5 in x 50.6 in

Seat Height: 38.2 in

Wheelbase: 58.1 in

Rake (Caster Angle): 27.33°

Trail: 4.7 in

Maximum Ground Clearance: 13.2 in

Fuel Capacity: 1.6 gal

Wet Weight: 234 lb

Warranty: 30 Day (Limited Factory Warranty)

Color: Team Yamaha Blue; Gray

2020 YZ125 and YZ250

Yamaha’s YZ125 and YZ250 models return for 2020 to complete Yamaha’s full-size lineup of motocross bikes. Lightweight aluminum frames, Yamaha’s patented Power Valve System (YPVSTM), and reed-valve inducted engines provide an incredible power-to-weight ratio while maintaining Yamaha’s excellent reliability and durability. Both the YZ125 and YZ250 each sport industry leading KYB spring-type fork and KYB rear shock for unmatched comfort and performance on the track.

The 2020 YZ125 and YZ250 will begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships this month in Team Yamaha Blue for $6,499 and $7,399 MSRP, respectively.

2020 YZ85 and YZ65

Yamaha’s 2020 youth models, the YZ85 and YZ65, are ready to tackle the track with winning performance out of the gate. They are respectively powered by confidence-inspiring 85cc and 65cc two-stroke engines featuring YPVS for broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high RPM — improving rideability and reducing the need for frequent shifting. Industry-leading 36mm KYB spring type forks and KYB rear shock are fully adjustable for compression and rebound, and contribute to class-leading handling and performance in a wide range of conditions. Four-way, adjustable handlebar positioning as well as lever reach adjustability are designed for ultimate rider comfort regardless of size. Finally, with two-stroke ease of maintenance and Yamaha’s proven durability, the 2020 YZ85 and YZ65 are built to keep kids on the track.

The 2020 YZ85 and YZ65 will both be available from dealers this month in Team Yamaha Blue for $4,599 MSRP.

