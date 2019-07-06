First Look: 2020 Yamaha Cross Country Bikes | ALL NEW YZ125X

Vital MX: It's always rad to hear about more two-stroke options. All new for 2020, Yamaha has made their YZ125 more off-road capable by introducing the 2020 YZ125X. All of Yamaha's "X" models fall between track-only (YZ/YZ-Fs) and trail-only (WRs) are designed to be able to handle both. The only other change to Yamaha's cross country line up is that the YZ250FX gets all the changes that the 2019 YZ250F received.

Yamaha Announces 2020 Lineup of Cross-Country Motorcycles



New Two-Stroke model and Redesigned YZ250FX Headline Yamaha’s Cross-Country Lineup





MARIETTA, Ga. June 4, 2019 Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces its complete lineup of 2020 cross-country motorcycles specially designed for Hare Scrambles and Grand National Cross-Country (GNCC) races, including the all-new YZ125X two-stroke motorcycle, as well as a newly redesigned YZ250FX.

"Yamahas cross-country lineup builds on the unmatched success of our motocross designs, using industry leading technology to provide uncompromised performance for the tight, technical terrain of Hare Scramble and GNCC racing, said Steve Nessl, Yamahas motorsports marketing manager. With the introduction of the all-new YZ125X and newly redesigned YZ250FX, Yamaha offers even more variety to meet the demands of cross-country racers and enthusiasts alike.

Also returning to Yamahas 2020 cross-country lineup is the two-stroke YZ250X, and four-stroke YZ450FX, translating Yamahas YZ450F flagship motocross performance to the woods with cross-country enhancements.

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha off-road competition bikes offer the latest technology and performance features designed to win races and help enthusiasts become one with their machine to make them the best riders possible putting them in the victorYZone and atop the podium.

All-New 2020 YZ125X: Level-Up Your Performance

Designed to be the perfect step up to a full-size cross-country machine, this lightweight two-stroke is the pinnacle of performance on the racecourse.

An all-new model for 2020, the Yamaha YZ125X is optimized for the unique demands of Hare Scrambles and GNCC racing. It sports Yamahas Power Valve System-equipped (YPVS) 125cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, reed-valve-inducted engine, combined with a six-speed transmission tuned for smooth, wide, and controllable power character across the rev range. This backwoods racer is built on an ultra-lightweight aluminum frame carefully engineered for the perfect balance of rigidity and flex.

Cross-country performance of the YZ125X is optimized with model specific digital CDI ignition settings, new power valve shape, open timing, open duration, as well as a new cylinder head combustion chamber shape, all of which are focused on creating broad power delivery that suits off-road terrain and a wide range of rider skill levels.





The 2020 YZ125X is further equipped to endure the punishing terrain of cross-country racing with durability and comfort-enhancing features including a sealed O-ring chain, a standard side stand, and fuel tank petcock with reserve position. Fully adjustable, industry-leading KYB speed-sensitive spring-type suspension has been tested and tuned specifically for the needs of cross-country racers. Enduro-specific Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires with an 18-inch rear are ready to head straight to the races thanks to taller sidewalls for improved comfort and reduced pinch flats. A large 270mm front disc brake coupled with high-performance pad material offers outstanding machine control and performance, with exceptional stopping power and controllability for tight wooded trails.

The all-new 2020 YZ125X will be available from dealers this month in Team Yamaha Blue for $6,699 MSRP.





New 2020 YZ250FX: Your Power. Your Way.

This cross-country racer has all the features to win including the smartphone power tuner app that adjusts the bikes settings to your style and the track.

The 2020 YZ250FX is an out-of-the-box Hare Scrambles and GNCC competition machine. Based on the championship-winning 2019 YZ250F, it features Yamahas revolutionary front-intake, rear-exhaust, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-stroke power plant with an added sixth gear, wide ratio transmission, and a range of cross-country upgrades. Yamahas latest generation, aluminum bilateral beam frame delivers strength, lightness and durability for the tight, technical terrain of cross-country racing while still providing optimum stability in fast sections. The bike also features improved electronics including a compact, center mounted electric start system powered by an ultra-lightweight, four-cell, lithium-ion battery to minimize restart delays mid-race and add convenience everywhere else.

All-new bodywork on the YZ250FX is slimmer than ever, giving the bike a compact, nimble feel and easing rider movement across the machine in tough terrain. Fully adjustable, industry-favorite KYB suspension is specifically tuned for off-road racing and combined with Dunlop MX3S tires with 18-inch rear to deliver excellent comfort and durability in harsh conditions. Additionally, the YZ250FX is equipped with performance and convenience including four-position rubber-mounted handlebar clamps, a side-stand, wireless connectivity with the Yamaha Power Tuner App, and new for 2020, a handlebar-mounted map switch to adjust preselected engine maps on the fly.

The 2020 YZ250FX will be available from dealers in September in Team Yamaha Blue for $8,499 MSRP.

2020 YZ450FX: Power, Tuned to Perfection

Built for cross-country domination with electric start and smartphone power tuner app that adjusts the bike's settings for various rider styles and track conditions.

The 2020 YZ450FX utilizes Yamahas distinct reward-slanted cylinder, 449cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine design, complete with rear exhaust and forward-mounted intake system all working together to deliver class leading power and controllability for cross-country racing. Its bilateral beam frame and engine mounting position optimizes the machines rigidity balance, resulting in improved cornering ability and traction, while industry-leading KYB suspension is specifically tuned to provide comfort and performance in the toughest of off-road conditions. Rider convenience is also a priority in the YZ450FX with enhancements including Yamahas ultra-lightweight electric start system for effortless restarts under pressure, wireless connectivity with the Yamaha Power Tuner app for precision tunability directly from a smart phone and a handlebar-mounted map switch to choose between user defined engine maps on the fly.

The 2020 YZ450FX will be available from Yamaha dealers in August in Team Yamaha Blue for $9,599 MSRP.

2020 YZ250X: Two-Strokes, One Goal

Engineered with all the reliability and durability you've come to expect from Yamaha, this 2stroke was made to win crosscountry races.

Yamahas 2020 YZ250X delivers classic two-stroke performance to cross-country racing. Its lightweight aluminum frame together with specifically tuned KYB spring type forks and rear shock provide unmatched handling performance and comfort in GNCC style conditions. The 249cc, reed-valve inducted engine, mated with a wide-ratio 5-speed transmission is race-ready. Based on the YZ250 motocross model, the YZ250X features a revised compression ratio, exhaust port, power valve timing, and model specific CDI unit for improved trail performance. All these features are focused on creating a wide, controllable power character along with light, nimble, and precise handling ideal for cross-country racing.

The 2020 YZ250X will be available from dealers this month in Team Yamaha Blue for $7,599 MSRP.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency

All 2020 YZ-X and YZ-FX models are once again eligible for Yamahas bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, with nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10% rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com.

For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross/pages/yamaha-off-road-contingency-program.

Learn more about the all-new YZ125X, redesigned YZ250FX, and the rest of Yamahas cross-county lineup at www.yamahamotorsports.com/cross-country.

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at https://www.shopyamaha.com.

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit https://www.yamahamotorsports.com.

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media site:

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa, www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa, www.twitter.com/yamahamotorusa #Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA #victorYZone #bLUcRU

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.





YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).



