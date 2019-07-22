First Look: 2020 THOR MX Motocross Gear

Vital MX: For 2020, THOR MX's motocross gear line up is focused on refreshing the look of each gear line, but no changes to the jerseys, pants, or gloves themselves. Last year they introduced a whole new Prime Pro gear line, as well as updated Pulse and Sector gear lines, mid-level and entry-level respectively. For the launch of that gear, check out this First Look. For the new stuff, just scroll through and go to www.thormx.com.

THOR Launches 2020 Collection





Poway, CA – July 22, 2019 – Since 1968, THOR MX has elevated motocross racewear innovation to new heights. Designed and fabricated to the standards set by a long list of Supercross and Motocross champions, the THOR 2020 collection features all-new performance-driven racewear, boots, helmets and more.

Prime Pro

Championship certified by Supercross Champions, Cooper Webb and Dylan Ferrandis, the Prime Pro racewear is built to the highest spec. Offering uncompromising mobility, ventilation, and comfort, the concept behind Prime Pro was to deliver a limitless riding experience. Developed and fabricated with insight from THOR’s elite athletes, Prime Pro is the pinnacle of racewear performance.

Prime Pro Baddy

Inspired by the street, built for the dirt. Whether you’re headed for the hills or hitting the track, the Prime Pro Baddy’s unique street wear style stands out among the crowd.

Prime Pro Forsta:

Forsta - the Swedish term for “first”, is a nod to our history as the original American Motocross brand. The Prime Pro Forsta is for those who dare to be original and step beyond convention, just as Torsten Hallman did back in 1968.

Pulse

Built from the ground up for relentless performance and unrivaled durability, the Pulse racewear is as tough as they come. The pre-curved pant chassis and performance cut jersey ensure a comfortable fit for any rider. Tested and trusted by some of the top athletes in the sport, Pulse is your go-to racewear for a hard day’s work.

Pulse Fast Boyz

An iconic classic brought to modern times. The Fast Boyz collection, originally worn by legends like Ricky Johnson, Jeff Emig and Larry Brooks, brings loud 90’s designs and even louder colors back to the motocross track.

Sector

Simply put, the Sector racewear is the best value in motocross. From the first time rider to the weekend warrior, the Sector racewear brings THOR’s legendary performance and function, without the high-end price tag.

Radial Boot

As an essential point of connection between man and machine, the Radial Boot has been developed to work seamlessly with you and your motorcycle. Offering the best in mobility, traction, coverage and comfort, the Radial Boot has been designed for the demands of the modern rider.

The 2020 Collection also includes a full range of helmets, boots, bags and more. Go to www.thormx.com or visit your local Parts Unlimited dealer to learn more.




























