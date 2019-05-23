First Look: 2020 Suzuki Motocross Bikes

Vital MX: We really hate to boil it down to just three letters but there is just no other way around it... For 2020, the only change is BNG (bold new graphics) and they aren't even that bold.
Suzuki Announces New and Returning 2020 Models
New Colors and Graphics Highlight Motocross, Off-road, DualSport, and ATV Lineup
Brea, CA (May 23, 2019) – Led by the strong championship-winning family of motocrossers, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is proud to announce its 2020 Motocross, Off-road, Youth and KingQuad ATV models including the early introduction of the DualSport DR650S. With more charisma for 2020, select models return with fresh, new colors and graphics that highlight Suzuki’s renowned attention to style while retaining its dedication to reliability, performance, and value. Suzuki’s heritage of ATV leadership, where “Nothing is Built Like a KingQuad” is reinforced through new KingQuad 750/500AXi Power Steering SE Camo models that include blacked-out cast-aluminum wheels and TrueTimber’s proven XD3 camouflage that’s ideal for outdoor use.
As one of the first, all-new motorcycles built from the ground up at Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant in Hamamatsu, Japan, the RM-Z250 motocrosser returns with its long list of improvements from 2019 while enhancing its Championship Yellow bodywork with new black and blue accentuated graphics for 2020. Its big brother RM-Z450 also twins up with new matching graphics while keeping its championship- winning handling, and quality performance.
Joining Suzuki’s “Brothers in RM’s”, the tough and resilient RM85 returns as the best choice for future champions along with the DR-Z50 mini and DR-Z125L, that provides the perfect pair of off-road bikes for the whole family
MX Models
As one of the winningest brands and most successful 450 motorcycles in AMA motocross history, Suzuki’s championship-winning siblings continue to prove its design philosophy of Run, Turn, and Stop that achieves a Winning Balance on the racetrack. Whether at a local amateur race or professional supercross and motocross competition, the RM-Z and RM models are for any rider looking to chase their championship dreams.
The RM-Z450 is ready for 2020 after a recent redesign brought a new fame, new suspension with a coil-spring fork, and boosted engine performance in a package that’s easy to flick around the racetrack. The RM-Z250 got a more thorough makeover last year, mirroring the styling of the RM-Z450. Like the RM-Z450, the 250 holds on to its claim as the best handling bike in its class with a new aluminum twin-spar frame, hydro formed aluminum swingarm, and new KYB shock and coil-spring fork. Both bikes bring more power to the ranks with competitive advantages like Suzuki’s Holeshot Assist Control that gets an RM-Z out of the gate faster and the Traction Management System that helps the rider maintain their lead to the checkered flag.
RM-Z450
KEY FEATURES
Exceptional Engine Performance
- Great throttle response delivers high peak power.
- Evolved traction management system helps the bike hook up.
- Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.
Advanced Cornering Performance
- Frame and swingarm balance lightness with strength.
- Chassis dimensions blend nimble handling with stability.
- Coil spring fork provides great performance and easy tuning.
- Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock settings delivers remarkable and controlled damping response.
- Bridgestone X30 tires bring outstanding grip.
Real Braking Performance
- Large 270mm front brake rotor increases stopping power and feel.
- Compact rear master cylinder is designed to prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots.
Functional Styling
- Aggressive styling blends function with Suzuki character.
- Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.
Rider-friendly Tuning
- Fuel couplers are included for quick and easy EFI tuning
SPECS
Engine: 449 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC
Bore x Stroke: 96.0 mm x 62.1 mm (3.78 in. x 2.40 in.)
Compression Ratio: 12.5:1
Fuel System: Fuel Injection, 44mm throttle body
Starter: Primary kickstarter with automatic decompressor
Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
Clutch: Wet multi-plate
Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
Final Drive: Chain, DID 520DMA2K, 114 links
Suspension, Front: Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force
Suspension, Rear: BFRC-link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force
Brake, Front: Disc brake, single rotor
Brake, Rear: Disc brake, single rotor
Tire, Front: 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type
Tire, Rear: 110/90-19 M/C 62M, tube type
Fuel Tank Capacity: 6.3 L (1.7 US gal.)
Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)
Spark Plug: NGK DIMR8C10D
Overall Length: 2,175 mm (85.6 in.)
Overall Width: 835 mm (32.9 in.)
Overall Height: 1,260 mm (49.6 in.)
Wheelbase: 1,480 mm (58.3 in.)
Ground Clearance: 330 mm (13.0 in.)
Seat Height: 960 mm (37.8 in.)
Curb Weight: 112 kg (247 lb.)
RM-Z250
KEY FEATURES
- Increased Engine Performance
- Center-port cylinder head increases output and throttle response
- Dual fuel injector system boosts high rpm power
- Traction management system helps the bike hook up
- Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front
Greater Cornering Performance
- Frame and swingarm balances lightness with strength
- Engine placement and mounting aid chassis’ nimble handling
- Coil spring KYB fork provides superb performance and easy tuning
- KYB rear shock and linkage deliver remarkable control
- Race-ready, high-grip Dunlop MX33 tires
Improved Braking Performance
- Large-diameter front brake increases stopping power and feel
- Compact rear master cylinder is designed to prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots
Functional Styling
- Aggressive styling from the championship caliber RM-Z450
- Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance
Rider-friendly Tuning
- Fuel couplers are included for quick and easy EFI tuning
SPECS
Engine: 249 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, singe cylinder, DOHC
Bore x Stroke: 77.0 mm x 53.6 mm (3.0 in. x 2.1 in.)
Compression Ratio: 13.75:1
Fuel System: Fuel injection, dual injector type
Starter: Primary kickstarter with automatic decompressor
Lubrication: Semi-dry sump
Clutch: Wet multi-plate
Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
Final Drive: Chain, DID 520DMA4K, 114 links
Suspension, Front: Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force
Suspension, Rear: Single unit, link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force
Brake, Front: Disc brake, single rotor
Brake, Rear: Disc brake, single rotor
Tire, Front: 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type
Tire, Rear: 100/90-19 M/C 57M, tube type
Fuel Tank Capacity: 6.3 L (1.66 US gal.)
Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)
Spark Plug: NGK CR8EIB-10
Overall Length: 2,185 mm (86.02 in.)
Overall Width: 835 mm (32.9 in.)
Overall Height: 1,255 mm (49.4 in.)
Wheelbase: 1,485 mm (58.46 in.)
Ground Clearance: 330 mm (13.0 in.)
Seat Height: 955 mm (37.5 in.)
Curb Weight: 106 kg (233 lb.)
RM85
ENGINE FEATURES
- The high-revving, 84.7cc, two-stroke, liquid-cooled, reed-valve, single cylinder engine has a bore and stroke of 48.0 mm x 46.8 mm.
- The cylinder features Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) for durability, low weight, and effective heat transfer for superior class performance.
- The exhaust valves are made of aluminum to best match the expansion rate of the cylinder, improving sealing for better engine performance.
- The exhaust valve governor and actuator help provide good throttle response and overall tractability.
- Precise Keihin PE28 carburetor provides smooth throttle response and is designed for simplified maintenance and tuning.
- Digital CDI mapping helps create strong engine performance at high rpm.
- The large-capacity radiator provides efficient engine cooling at all engine speeds.
TRANSMISSION FEATURES
- The RM85 is equipped with a smooth-shifting, six-speed transmission and a precise rack-and-pinion activated clutch.
- The long clutch lever makes it easy to accurately locate and work the engagement point during starts and when driving off corners.
- This durable transmission features a refined shift mechanism with a strong detent spring and needle bearing on the left side of the shift drum.
- A knurled shift-pedal tip delivers excellent grip and shift feel for precise gear selection.
CHASSIS FEATURES
- A tubular steel frame with aluminum beam swingarm provides class- leading performance on the track, especially in the corners. Designed for rigidity, durability, and straight-line performance, the frame features large diameter tubing in key areas and a large front reinforcement plate.
- The Showa 37mm inverted-style front fork is completely adjustable for rider weight, style, and ability. The fork features a cartridge system with fully adjustable rebound damping and 20-way adjustable compression damping (also included are guards to protect the inner fork tubes). The fork legs have 275 mm (10.8 inches) of travel.
- The Showa large diameter rear shock absorber is valved to produce a plush feel and is resistant to bottoming. The shock provides 277 mm (10.9 inches) of wheel travel and features adjustable compression and rebound damping force adjustment.
- A twin-piston caliper front brake with 220mm (8.7-inch) large-diameter disc and a rear brake with 200mm (7.9-inch) disc to provide excellent braking performance.
- The light, narrow-diameter front and rear brake hoses improve feel and feedback to the rider. The font hose is routed behind the fork leg, eliminating the need for a brake hose cover.
- A rigid rear brake caliper provides reliable braking performance and long pad life, and is easy to maintain. The caliper’s plastic guard reduces the possibility of damage and saves weight.
- The forged aluminum alloy rear brake pedal is light and strong, while providing the rider accurate braking feel.
- High-quality footpegs are made of cast chrome-molybdenum steel, instead of stamped steel, which makes them more durable with better grip.
- Champion Yellow bodywork with RM-Z style graphics design plus black fork protectors and guards provide a professional race look.
- Each side of the seat has a textured surface for better knee gripping.
- The RM85’s wheel sizes meet AMA 85cc class regulations (Front: 70/100-17; Rear: 90/100-14).
- See Suzuki’s industry-leading Amateur Contingency Program at www.SuzukiCycles.com/Racing.
DR-Z125
ENGINE FEATURES
- Compact, 124cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine provides strong low- to mid-range power delivery that can be easily handled
- Precise digital CDI ignition system has an ignition-timing map that’s tuned to optimize the engine’s power characteristics.
- Mikuni VM20SS carburetor contributes to excellent throttle response.
- The DR-Z125L is EPA Emissions and California red sticker compliant.
- Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)-plated cylinder is used for durability, weight reduction, and superior heat transfer.
TRANSMISSION FEATURES
- Five-speed transmission with link-type gearshift system allows for precise operation and gives a positive feel.
- Easy-pull, rack-and-pinion manual clutch lets the rider control takeoffs and power delivery.
CHASSIS FEATURES
- Lightweight, high-rigidity steel pipe frame and rear beam-style swingarm are designed specifically to create a compact, mid-sized off-road machine.
- Lightweight aluminum rims (19-inch front/16-inch rear) for reduced weight contribute to agile handling and smooth suspension performance.
- The seat and bodywork design provides a seamless surface for easy maneuverability.
- Appropriate 32-inch seat height lets the bike fit a variety of riders.
- Strong braking performance is provided by a lightweight front disc brake and rear drum brake.
- Telescopic front forks and link-type rear suspension provide long wheel travel and smooth, progressive action that creates an enjoyable, comfortable ride.
- The rear shock absorber spring preload is fully adjustable for a wide range of riding conditions and rider weight.
- Bright Suzuki Factory Yellow bodywork includes matching race-inspired graphics.
- A lightweight plastic skid plate helps protect the bottom of the engine.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Suzuki six-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
- A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for DR-Z125L owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.
DR-Z50
ENGINE FEATURES
- Powered by a reliable, 49cc, four-stroke engine, the DR-Z50 has plenty of torque to deliver the right level of controllable performance for a younger rider.
- The DR-Z50’s engine has a smooth power band with peak power that can be controlled via the adjustable throttle limiter that allows supervising adults to control engine output to suit the rider’s ability.
- Starting the DR-Z50 requires a simple push of the electric start button. Riders can also kick-start the bike, so a fun day of riding is always available.
- Adult supervision is essential, so young riders get off to a safe and fun start to motorcycling. The DR-Z50 provides the security of a keyed ignition, so the engine can’t run unless an adult has switched it on.
- Clean-burning four-stroke engine is EPA Emissions and California red sticker compliant.
- Spark-arrestor equipped muffler is environmentally friendly, yet has a pleasant exhaust note.
TRANSMISSION FEATURES
- The easy-to-use automatic clutch smoothly transmits power through the three-speed transmission, so beginning riders learn key-shifting techniques, while discovering the joy of riding.
CHASSIS FEATURES
- Inverted front forks have a RM-Z-inspired design to produce enjoyable riding on a variety of terrain surfaces, with 3.8 inches of front wheel travel to absorb bumps.
- Aggressive RM-Z-inspired styling with bright yellow bodywork and matching graphics let the rider enjoy a big bike look and appeal.
- Don’t be fooled by the DR-Z50’s light weight: It has a durable steel frame and swingarm designed to carry a wide range of riders and can easily tackle a variety of riding conditions.
- Low 22-inch seat height puts entry-level riders at ease. A slightly forward-leaning riding position allows for maximum rider mobility.
- Strong braking performance is provided by front and rear drum brakes. Adjustable front brake lever fits a variety of different-sized hands for optimum young rider control.
SAFETY INFORMATION
- The DR-Z50 is designed for use by children and off-road use only—do not use on public roads. Single rider only—weight limit 40 kg (88 pounds).
- The DR-Z50 is not recommended for children under age seven. Parental supervision is required during operation. Rider must always wear a helmet, eye protection, and protective clothing. Ride safely and be thoughtful of others.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
- Suzuki six-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).
- A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for DR-Z50 families are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.
Texas Built
5/23/2019 8:43 PM
Suzuki has nothing to offer unless you race, or you're a 7 year old that smell like piss and eats your boogers.
TymeMoto
5/23/2019 8:02 PM
“...and they aren’t even that bold.”
That’s only your opinion, Klinger. Thanks for sparing us the torture of reading a Klinger-written article and instead copy/pasting the press release. What a relief. True man of the people.
Gillboy67
5/23/2019 3:14 PM
The 18/19 is a great bike for Moto with some smart mods and setup the bike is very competitive. I would have been fine with BNG and a E start I have to say this bums me out. I have my 18 set up the way I like it it has low hrs so Ill ride it another yr. If they dont get there shit together by 2021 I will be back on hondas.
BR8ES
5/23/2019 2:42 PM
Participation Trophy Award for 2020 goes to....
SUSZUKI
Turbojez
5/23/2019 1:58 PM
Polisport has done more for suzuki riders, than suzuki did for suzuki riders. How funny is that?
Not one bit, that's how funny it is.
Jonesboys819_828
5/23/2019 1:04 PM
Suzuki will be the 1st Japanese manufacturer to no longer offer Off Road motorcycles. They will keep a few street bike lines, and a small amount of ATV units. Their unwillingness to develop any of their products over the last decade provides proof they are just trying to keep their head above water. The leadership in the corp doesn't value putting cap-x into product improvement due to slumping sales. You just about can't give away a Suzuki product now days when compared to other brands. According to dealer sales reports for 18, they didn't sale over 1000 RMZ units that year. That's just plain terrible and if those number continue they will no longer be around. With the amount of R&D that other brands are doing to try & hook customers, then you have Suzuki leadership, not willing to compete. If I was looking for a new machine it sure wouldn't be a Suzuki, as they might not be around to provide parts etc for their products. Just like Alta.
SidewayzMike
5/23/2019 12:47 PM
What happened to the Tuner app. I heard it was supposed to be with the 2019 rmz250, they even had a name for it , was called “My-19”. People would have been all over that.
Alec138
5/23/2019 12:46 PM
Wow, how disappointing. How many years and Suzuki STILL does not have E-Start or a “woods” model of the 250/450 bikes. Nothing I see changed from 3 years ago. Reason no one rides Suzuki that takes MX or Woods “seriously” in any way. They may as well give up.
BMc914
5/23/2019 12:25 PM
RM Army. Never Stop Kicking!!
Torrmentor
5/23/2019 11:48 AM
Sad, after 3 years it looks as if they still have done nothing to address weaknesses of this 450. Big Suzuki fan, this is disappointing, but I guess their focus and budget are elsewhere. I assume they have zero interest in shootout results, and continue to expect this bike to be bought cheap off the dealer floor for recreational riders or guys who want to tinker and put another $2000 into their bike
KDXGarage
5/23/2019 11:29 AM
I really hate to see them choose to be this way.
#434
5/23/2019 10:42 AM
Let‘s face it: Suzuki has given up on Motocross
BR8ES
5/23/2019 9:56 AM
Pure brilliance to just recently release the 19 250 and now have the 20 being announced...
MXVet261
5/23/2019 9:38 AM
SNG
Slightly New Graphics
PRM31
5/23/2019 9:29 AM
Does that even qualify as BNG?! Sad to see where Suzuki is today vs. the early 80s.
andcone
5/23/2019 9:15 AM
2020 RM85 looks like something from 20+ years ago. I really want Suzuki to succeed and develop. They have to update their full line. I fear they will fold up shop in the near future if they don’t.
Zacka 161
5/23/2019 9:26 PM
it looked old in 1999 compared to the CR and YZ
yz133rider
5/23/2019 9:07 AM
What a shame, 18 rmz450 same as the 19 same as the 20 lol. 19 250 same as the 20 and the 19s still dont even seem like they are available?
yz133rider
5/23/2019 11:36 AM
And im an 18 rmz owner. So not just a hater
Gillboy67
5/23/2019 3:02 PM
Im just bummed that we didnt get the e start.