First Look: 2020 Suzuki Motocross Bikes

Suzuki Announces New and Returning 2020 Models

New Colors and Graphics Highlight Motocross, Off-road, DualSport, and ATV Lineup





Brea, CA (May 23, 2019) – Led by the strong championship-winning family of motocrossers, Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. is proud to announce its 2020 Motocross, Off-road, Youth and KingQuad ATV models including the early introduction of the DualSport DR650S. With more charisma for 2020, select models return with fresh, new colors and graphics that highlight Suzuki’s renowned attention to style while retaining its dedication to reliability, performance, and value. Suzuki’s heritage of ATV leadership, where “Nothing is Built Like a KingQuad” is reinforced through new KingQuad 750/500AXi Power Steering SE Camo models that include blacked-out cast-aluminum wheels and TrueTimber’s proven XD3 camouflage that’s ideal for outdoor use.

As one of the first, all-new motorcycles built from the ground up at Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant in Hamamatsu, Japan, the RM-Z250 motocrosser returns with its long list of improvements from 2019 while enhancing its Championship Yellow bodywork with new black and blue accentuated graphics for 2020. Its big brother RM-Z450 also twins up with new matching graphics while keeping its championship- winning handling, and quality performance.

Joining Suzuki’s “Brothers in RM’s”, the tough and resilient RM85 returns as the best choice for future champions along with the DR-Z50 mini and DR-Z125L, that provides the perfect pair of off-road bikes for the whole family

MX Models

As one of the winningest brands and most successful 450 motorcycles in AMA motocross history, Suzuki’s championship-winning siblings continue to prove its design philosophy of Run, Turn, and Stop that achieves a Winning Balance on the racetrack. Whether at a local amateur race or professional supercross and motocross competition, the RM-Z and RM models are for any rider looking to chase their championship dreams.

The RM-Z450 is ready for 2020 after a recent redesign brought a new fame, new suspension with a coil-spring fork, and boosted engine performance in a package that’s easy to flick around the racetrack. The RM-Z250 got a more thorough makeover last year, mirroring the styling of the RM-Z450. Like the RM-Z450, the 250 holds on to its claim as the best handling bike in its class with a new aluminum twin-spar frame, hydro formed aluminum swingarm, and new KYB shock and coil-spring fork. Both bikes bring more power to the ranks with competitive advantages like Suzuki’s Holeshot Assist Control that gets an RM-Z out of the gate faster and the Traction Management System that helps the rider maintain their lead to the checkered flag.





RM-Z450

KEY FEATURES

Exceptional Engine Performance

Great throttle response delivers high peak power.

Evolved traction management system helps the bike hook up.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.

Advanced Cornering Performance



Frame and swingarm balance lightness with strength.

Chassis dimensions blend nimble handling with stability.

Coil spring fork provides great performance and easy tuning.

Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock settings delivers remarkable and controlled damping response.

Bridgestone X30 tires bring outstanding grip.

Real Braking Performance



Large 270mm front brake rotor increases stopping power and feel.

Compact rear master cylinder is designed to prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots.

Functional Styling



Aggressive styling blends function with Suzuki character.

Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.

Rider-friendly Tuning



Fuel couplers are included for quick and easy EFI tuning

SPECS

Engine: 449 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC

Bore x Stroke: 96.0 mm x 62.1 mm (3.78 in. x 2.40 in.)

Compression Ratio: 12.5:1

Fuel System: Fuel Injection, 44mm throttle body

Starter: Primary kickstarter with automatic decompressor

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final Drive: Chain, DID 520DMA2K, 114 links

Suspension, Front: Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force

Suspension, Rear: BFRC-link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force

Brake, Front: Disc brake, single rotor

Brake, Rear: Disc brake, single rotor

Tire, Front: 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type

Tire, Rear: 110/90-19 M/C 62M, tube type

Fuel Tank Capacity: 6.3 L (1.7 US gal.)

Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK DIMR8C10D

Overall Length: 2,175 mm (85.6 in.)

Overall Width: 835 mm (32.9 in.)

Overall Height: 1,260 mm (49.6 in.)

Wheelbase: 1,480 mm (58.3 in.)

Ground Clearance: 330 mm (13.0 in.)

Seat Height: 960 mm (37.8 in.)

Curb Weight: 112 kg (247 lb.)





RM-Z250

KEY FEATURES





Increased Engine Performance

Center-port cylinder head increases output and throttle response

Dual fuel injector system boosts high rpm power

Traction management system helps the bike hook up

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front

Greater Cornering Performance

Frame and swingarm balances lightness with strength

Engine placement and mounting aid chassis’ nimble handling

Coil spring KYB fork provides superb performance and easy tuning

KYB rear shock and linkage deliver remarkable control

Race-ready, high-grip Dunlop MX33 tires

Improved Braking Performance

Large-diameter front brake increases stopping power and feel

Compact rear master cylinder is designed to prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots

Functional Styling

Aggressive styling from the championship caliber RM-Z450

Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance

Rider-friendly Tuning

Fuel couplers are included for quick and easy EFI tuning

SPECS

Engine: 249 cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, singe cylinder, DOHC

Bore x Stroke: 77.0 mm x 53.6 mm (3.0 in. x 2.1 in.)

Compression Ratio: 13.75:1

Fuel System: Fuel injection, dual injector type

Starter: Primary kickstarter with automatic decompressor

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final Drive: Chain, DID 520DMA4K, 114 links

Suspension, Front: Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force

Suspension, Rear: Single unit, link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force

Brake, Front: Disc brake, single rotor

Brake, Rear: Disc brake, single rotor

Tire, Front: 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type

Tire, Rear: 100/90-19 M/C 57M, tube type

Fuel Tank Capacity: 6.3 L (1.66 US gal.)

Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK CR8EIB-10

Overall Length: 2,185 mm (86.02 in.)

Overall Width: 835 mm (32.9 in.)

Overall Height: 1,255 mm (49.4 in.)

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm (58.46 in.)

Ground Clearance: 330 mm (13.0 in.)

Seat Height: 955 mm (37.5 in.)

Curb Weight: 106 kg (233 lb.)





RM85

ENGINE FEATURES

The high-revving, 84.7cc, two-stroke, liquid-cooled, reed-valve, single cylinder engine has a bore and stroke of 48.0 mm x 46.8 mm.

The cylinder features Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) for durability, low weight, and effective heat transfer for superior class performance.

The exhaust valves are made of aluminum to best match the expansion rate of the cylinder, improving sealing for better engine performance.

The exhaust valve governor and actuator help provide good throttle response and overall tractability.

Precise Keihin PE28 carburetor provides smooth throttle response and is designed for simplified maintenance and tuning.

Digital CDI mapping helps create strong engine performance at high rpm.

The large-capacity radiator provides efficient engine cooling at all engine speeds.

TRANSMISSION FEATURES

The RM85 is equipped with a smooth-shifting, six-speed transmission and a precise rack-and-pinion activated clutch.

The long clutch lever makes it easy to accurately locate and work the engagement point during starts and when driving off corners.

This durable transmission features a refined shift mechanism with a strong detent spring and needle bearing on the left side of the shift drum.

A knurled shift-pedal tip delivers excellent grip and shift feel for precise gear selection.

CHASSIS FEATURES

A tubular steel frame with aluminum beam swingarm provides class- leading performance on the track, especially in the corners. Designed for rigidity, durability, and straight-line performance, the frame features large diameter tubing in key areas and a large front reinforcement plate.

The Showa 37mm inverted-style front fork is completely adjustable for rider weight, style, and ability. The fork features a cartridge system with fully adjustable rebound damping and 20-way adjustable compression damping (also included are guards to protect the inner fork tubes). The fork legs have 275 mm (10.8 inches) of travel.

The Showa large diameter rear shock absorber is valved to produce a plush feel and is resistant to bottoming. The shock provides 277 mm (10.9 inches) of wheel travel and features adjustable compression and rebound damping force adjustment.

A twin-piston caliper front brake with 220mm (8.7-inch) large-diameter disc and a rear brake with 200mm (7.9-inch) disc to provide excellent braking performance.

The light, narrow-diameter front and rear brake hoses improve feel and feedback to the rider. The font hose is routed behind the fork leg, eliminating the need for a brake hose cover.

A rigid rear brake caliper provides reliable braking performance and long pad life, and is easy to maintain. The caliper’s plastic guard reduces the possibility of damage and saves weight.

The forged aluminum alloy rear brake pedal is light and strong, while providing the rider accurate braking feel.

High-quality footpegs are made of cast chrome-molybdenum steel, instead of stamped steel, which makes them more durable with better grip.

Champion Yellow bodywork with RM-Z style graphics design plus black fork protectors and guards provide a professional race look.

Each side of the seat has a textured surface for better knee gripping.

The RM85’s wheel sizes meet AMA 85cc class regulations (Front: 70/100-17; Rear: 90/100-14).

See Suzuki’s industry-leading Amateur Contingency Program at www.SuzukiCycles.com/Racing.





DR-Z125

ENGINE FEATURES

Compact, 124cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine provides strong low- to mid-range power delivery that can be easily handled

Precise digital CDI ignition system has an ignition-timing map that’s tuned to optimize the engine’s power characteristics.

Mikuni VM20SS carburetor contributes to excellent throttle response.

The DR-Z125L is EPA Emissions and California red sticker compliant.

Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM)-plated cylinder is used for durability, weight reduction, and superior heat transfer.

TRANSMISSION FEATURES

Five-speed transmission with link-type gearshift system allows for precise operation and gives a positive feel.

Easy-pull, rack-and-pinion manual clutch lets the rider control takeoffs and power delivery.

CHASSIS FEATURES

Lightweight, high-rigidity steel pipe frame and rear beam-style swingarm are designed specifically to create a compact, mid-sized off-road machine.

Lightweight aluminum rims (19-inch front/16-inch rear) for reduced weight contribute to agile handling and smooth suspension performance.

The seat and bodywork design provides a seamless surface for easy maneuverability.

Appropriate 32-inch seat height lets the bike fit a variety of riders.

Strong braking performance is provided by a lightweight front disc brake and rear drum brake.

Telescopic front forks and link-type rear suspension provide long wheel travel and smooth, progressive action that creates an enjoyable, comfortable ride.

The rear shock absorber spring preload is fully adjustable for a wide range of riding conditions and rider weight.

Bright Suzuki Factory Yellow bodywork includes matching race-inspired graphics.

A lightweight plastic skid plate helps protect the bottom of the engine.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Suzuki six-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other benefits are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for DR-Z125L owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.