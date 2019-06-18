First Look: 2020 Kawasaki Motocross and Off-Road Models

- Home
On the motocross front, big changes to the KX250 and BNGs for everybody else. For off-road bikes, two all-new models, the KLX230R and KLX300R.
Vital MX: Just to get it out of the way, no, the 2020 KX250 does not have electric start (and yes, still no 'F' in the name). It does, however, have a pretty much all new motor, new intake, and new suspension. The frame is unchanged except for repositioned front engine mounts. The KX250 also gets updated brakes and all-green plastic. As for the other moto machines in the 2020 lineup, they just get all-green plastics to match the race team look. For the off-road enthusiast, Kawasaki has two all-new machines aimed at non-competition trail riding - the air-cooled KLX230R and liquid-cooled KLX300R that looks very similar to their dual sport KLX250.
MOST POWERFUL KX™250 TO DATE
The Kawasaki KX™250 has more AMA motocross and supercross success than any other manufacturer in its class and returns for 2020 with a list of enhancements that are designed to keep it the best performing bike on the track. The 2020 model offers a new engine with improvements inspired by Kawasaki’s racing efforts for more top end power, as well as better handling thanks to a revised chassis and new KYB suspension components. With championship heritage that boasts 17 AMA professional titles and more than 160 race wins since 2004, the KX250 is the ideal platform for experienced riders looking to get the upper hand on their competition.
The KX250 is instilled with a high level of technology and KX™ DNA that makes it the bike that builds champions. Its power, handling and adjustability personalize the feel and provide high confidence for motocross and off-road riding, both at the amateur and professional level. The most powerful KX250 engine to date comes by the way of a revised bore and stroke, valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers and bridged-box piston that is inspired by Kawasaki’s factory racing efforts. Complementing the increased power is an updated slim aluminum perimeter frame with new lower front engine mounts and a new 48 mm KYB coil-spring front fork and rear shock unit that allow for precise tuning.
ENGINE
Acclaimed for its high output and smooth power delivery, the KX250 features a new engine with improved power, an even more potent high rpm range and a higher rev limit. Tuned to best suit race-experienced riders, the 249cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine focuses on more top-end rev thanks to improvements by Kawasaki’s factory racing efforts. The new engine features a revised bore and stroke that measures 78.0 x 52.2 mm. The wider bore enables the use of larger intake and exhaust valves and provides greater flow for high rpm performance.
Like the design found on the KX™450 motorcycle, the KX250 now utilizes the finger-follower valve actuation – a valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers. This design increases the rev limit and allows for the use of more aggressive cam profiles, which contributes to high rpm performance. The change to finger-follower valve actuation reduces the valve train mass compared to a tappet-style actuation. A diamond-like carbon coating on the finger followers helps protect against wear. Complementing the more aggressive cams are larger-diameter intake and exhaust valves with increased lift, flowing more air and contributing to improved power. Straighter intake ports contribute to increased intake efficiency. The new cams benefit from a thin and highly durable gas soft-nitride treatment to reduce wear and increase high rpm reliability. Lightweight titanium valves reduce reciprocating weight and offer high rpm reliability. The cylinder is offset 3 mm forward, reducing mechanical loss and increasing engine performance. Further increasing reliability is a stronger cam chain and relocation of the cam chain tensioner to the cylinder head, which offsets the increased loads from the more aggressive camshafts and higher revving engine.
A plateau honing process of the cylinder bore results in a smooth surface with good oil-retention. The smooth surface also helps to reduce mechanical loss and improve power. A new, larger-bore, high-performance piston features the same design used by Kawasaki’s factory racers and contributes strong performance at all rpm. A short skirt, reinforced external ribs and the use of a bridged-box piston, featuring internal bracing, allow for a lightweight and strong piston design. The piston’s revised crown design helps achieve the engine’s higher compression ratio, while a dry film lubricant coating on the piston skirts reduces friction at low rpm and helps with the piston bedding-in process. To reduce mechanical loss and lift overall performance, the crankshaft pin has been fitted with new low-friction plain bearings.
The airbox construction has been revised and features a shorter, tapered intake funnel, contributing to increased high rpm performance. The KX250 remains the only production motocross bike with dual injectors, an injector downstream of the throttle valve that is tasked with delivering a smooth, instant response, and a second, upstream injector located close to the airbox for a significant contribution to engine output at high rpm. The exhaust system length has been shortened to help increase high rpm performance and the hydro-formed joint pipe now features a reverse taper design. A larger throttle body flows a greater volume of air and provides a boost in high rpm performance. Adding to Kawasaki’s engineering efforts for increased airflow is the repositioning of the intake duct for an even straighter approach for intake air. The downdraft-style intake routing increases the intake air’s approach angle into the cylinder, improving cylinder-filling efficiency and increasing the engines power.
DFI® COUPLERS
Contributing to the race-winning engine characteristics, the digital fuel injection system of the KX250 features a coupler package that has set the industry standard. Each KX250 motorcycle comes standard with three different couplers, easily allowing riders to select pre-programmed fuel injection and ignition mapping to suit their riding style or track conditions. The four-pin DFI® couplers select maps that are designed for standard, hard or soft terrain settings. Changing the engine map is as simple as connecting the coupler cap of choice. For riders looking to fine tune their ECU settings, the KX FI Calibration Kit (Handheld) is offered as a Kawasaki Genuine Accessory, and provides access to the fully programmable ECU. The handheld device eliminates the need for a trackside laptop and gives riders the ability to create custom maps for precise adjustment of fuel and ignition settings. The user-friendly device can store up to seven preset maps and is PC-compatible.
LAUNCH CONTROL
The launch control system of the KX250 motorcycle is a major advantage and favorite for riders who are focused on getting to the first turn ahead of their competition. The push-button activation retards ignition timing in first and second gear, helping maximize traction on slippery surfaces like concrete starting pads and put the bike’s potent power to the ground. Once the rider shifts into third gear, normal ignition mapping immediately resumes and full power is restored.
CHASSIS
The slim aluminium perimeter frame uses a lightweight construction composed of forged, extruded and cast parts that contribute to light, nimble handling. Thanks to new lower front engine mounts, changing from a through bolt to stud bolts at the front of the crankcase, the overall frame rigidity has been revised with improved ability to absorb bumps. The center of gravity and key dimensions such as swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations have all been carefully selected so that the rear tire drives the bike forward.
SUSPENSION & BRAKES
For 2020, the KX250 is equipped with new large diameter 48 mm KYB inverted coil-spring front forks that offer improved action at the initial part of the fork stroke. The forks feature large-diameter inner tubes, enabling the use of 25 mm damping pistons and delivering smooth action and firm damping. A Kashima Coat on the forks’ outer tubes creates a hard, low-friction surface to help prevent wear abrasion on the inside of the tubes, ensuring the sliding surfaces remain smooth over time, while protecting the outside against corrosion. The lubricating material in the coat contributes to smoother suspension action and a better overall ride feel.
On the rear, a new KYB shock unit complements the new front fork. The rear shock features dual compression adjustability, which allows high-speed and low-speed damping to be tuned separately. Kashima Coat on the tank cylinder helps prevent wear abrasion and reduces friction for smoother suspension action. A new Uni-Trak® rear suspension system mounts the suspension arm below the swingarm, allowing a longer rear suspension stroke. The longer stroke allows for more precise suspension tuning. In order to match the KX250’s more powerful engine, the front forks and rear shock feature stiffer overall spring rates.
Contributing to the numerous factory-style racing components on the KX250 motorcycle are petal disc brakes. Up front is an oversized 270 mm Braking® brand rotor, which delivers strong braking force and superb control. A revised front brake pad material, like that found on the KX450, delivers linear brake force application, helping to facilitate control.
On the rear, a new larger-diameter 250 mm Braking brand disc contributes to stronger stopping power, complementing the large front disc. A lighter rear brake master cylinder, like those found on the KX450 motorcycle, powers the larger disc. The petal style discs contribute to both sporty looks and help deflect debris. A rear caliper guard helps protect the caliper from damage.
ERGO-FIT® Adjustable Components
Kawasaki continues its unmatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading comfort thanks to its ERGO-FIT® adjustable handlebar mounting system and footpegs to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The handlebars feature four-way adjustable mounts. The multi-position handlebars offer two mounting holes with 35 mm of adjustability, and the 180-degree offset clamps boast four individual settings to suit different size riders. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm. The lower position effectively lowers the center of gravity when standing, and reduces knee angle when taller riders are seated.
BODYWORK & SEAT
Complementing the improved power and precise handling of the KX250 is minimalistic bodywork that includes slim radiator shrouds for an aggressive race-ready look. A flat fuel tank and seat design help to aid in a more seamless design, making it easy for riders to move around on top of the bike.
For 2020, the number plates and airbox of the KX250 motorcycle have been updated to the color green, resembling the same look found on the bikes used by the factory racing team. The front and rear fenders and fork guards implement a sharp design that makes the bike look more compact. Adding to the distinctive Kawasaki factory race team look is a green oil cap, generator cover plugs, green alumite suspension adjusters and black alumite rims.
KAWASAKI KX™250
KAWASAKI KX™450
Completely redesigned from the ground up last year, the KX™450 motorcycle returns for 2020 as the flagship model in the Kawasaki KX™ lineup. Tuned to best suit race-experienced riders, the 449cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine, slim aluminum perimeter frame, Showa A-KIT technology suspension, hydraulic clutch and electric start are the ultimate combination of a championship winning package.
The KX450 is built with race-winning components to help Kawasaki riders get to the top step of the podium. From the showroom to the racetrack, the performance of Kawasaki’s KX™ family of motorcycles is proof of its engineering pedigree. It truly is the Bike that Builds Champions.
ENGINE
The four-stroke, single cylinder, DOHC, water-cooled 449cc lightweight engine package utilizes input derived directly from the factory race team, producing peak power and a torque curve that makes it easy to get on the gas early. The potent KX450 engine features an electric start, which is activated by the push of a button and powered by a compact Li-ion battery.
Kawasaki brought top-level road racing technology to the KX450 valve train, using designs from Kawasaki World Superbike engineers. It uses finger-follower valve actuation, enabling larger-diameter valves and more aggressive cam profiles. The intake and exhaust valves are formed from lightwight titanium, while a bridged-box piston uses the same design as the Monster Energy® Kawasaki race team’s factory motorcycles.
A close-ratio five speed transmission features lightweight gears and shafts to keep weight down, yet retain strength, while contributing to the motorcycle’s winning performance. The transmision is paired with a hydraulic clutch that is designed to provide a consistent feeling through minimal change in play as the clutch heats up during heavy use.
CHASSIS
An industry-leading slim aluminum perimeter frame provides pecise cornering through excellent front-end feel and the ultimate agility when riding at high speeds. The frame’s lightweight construction is composed of forged, extruded and cast parts, while the engine is used as a stressed member and adds to the frames rigidity balance. A lightweight alloy swingarm is constructed of a cast front section and twin tapered hydro-formed spars in a raw aluminum finish, complementing the frame. Engineers carefully placed the dimension of the swingarm pivot, output sprocket and rear axle locations, helping to focus on center of gravity and balanced handling.
SUSPENSION & BRAKES
High-performance Showa 49 mm coil spring front forks with A-KIT technology can be found up front, featuring large diameter inner tubes that are the same size as those found on Kawasaki’s factory racing team’s machines. The forks enable the use of large damping pistons for smooth action and firm damping.
On the rear, a Kawasaki Uni-Trak® linkage system is designed to work in conjunction with the Showa shock, aluminum frame and swingarm. The linkage, which is mounted below the swingarm, allows for a longer rear suspension stroke and more precise rear suspension tuning. The Showa Compact Design rear shock boasts A-KIT technology with bigger diameter compression adjuster, improving on the high frequency movements found on today’s motocross tracks.
An oversized 270 mm, petal-shaped front brake rotor from the renowned manufacturer, Braking®, is fitted to keep up with the powerful engine of the KX450. The rear is equipped with a 250 mm petal-shaped Braking rotor that matches the large front disc.
ADJUSTABILITY
Kawasaki continues its umatched commitment towards providing riders with class-leading ERGO-FIT™ comfort thanks its adjustable handlebar mounting system and footpegs to fit a variety of riders and riding styles. The handlebars feature four-way adjustable mounts. The multi-positition handlebars offer two mounting holes with 35 mm of adjustability, and the 180-degree offset clamps boast four individual settings to suit different size riders. The footpegs feature dual-position mounting points, with a lower position that reduces the standard setting by an additional 5 mm. The lower position effectively lowers the center of gravity when standing, and reduces knee angle when tallers riders are seated.
BODYWORK & SEAT
Complementing the championship proven technology, the 2020 KX450 features aggressive styling along with in-mold graphics on the radiator shrouds that result in an ultra-smooth surface and racy look needed to finish at the top of its class. The sleek bodywork has been molded to mach the V-mounted radiators and narrow chassis design. Each piece of the bodywork has been designed to help facilitate riders movement with long, smooth surfaces tha make it easy to slide back and forth.
KAWASAKI KX™450
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $9,299
Availability: Now
KAWASAKI KX™100
Despite its smaller stature, the powerful 99cc two-stroke engine in the KX™100 motorcycle resembles the jaw dropping “big bike” look of its larger KX counterparts, while maintaining its ability to outperform the competition. Designed using the same championship winning technology as Kawasaki’s full-size motocross models, an adjustable handlebar mounting system allows for riders to place themselves in the best ride position. Backed by winning performance from Kawasaki Team Green, the KX100 has been a natural step for the riders who are looking to make the transition from the 85cc class to a full-size motocross bike.
KAWASAKI KX™100
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $4,599
Availability: Now
KAWASAKI KX™85
The KX™85 motorcycle defines a “big bike in a small package” and has been strategically developed to meet the standards of youth racers searching for the upper hand over the competition. Embedded with the performance and winning technology of the KX lineup, the KX85 relies on its instantaneous power, nimble handling, and factory-race inspired styling to reach the checkered flag first.
The two-stroke, single cylinder 85cc engine is equipped with the highly advanced KIPS® powervalve system that generates an easy-to-use wide-spread powerband. Championship performance requires power and reliability, which is exactly why the KX85 stands above the competition.
KAWASAKI KX™85
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $4,349
Availability: Now
KAWASAKI KX™65
The KX™65 is the most compact bike in the Kawasaki KX lineup, built to serve as the machine of choice for aspiring motocross racers driven to follow in Kawasaki’s championship footsteps. The durability and reliability the KX models are known for creating a dependable platform for starting off in racing. Featuring a six-speed transmission, race-ready engine, strong stopping power, and superb handling, the KX65 grooms champions.
Its liquid-cooled, two-stroke 65cc engine and light weight chassis delivers strong controllable power and exceptional handling that is the ultimate recipe for winning races. The 33mm front forks and four-way adjustable rebound damping are capable of performing at the highest level in aggressive terrain, while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak® single-shock system with adjustable rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload.
KAWASAKI KX™65
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $3,699
Availability: Now
A NEW LEVEL OF KAWASAKI KLX® OFF-ROAD MOTORCYCLE PERFORMANCE
The all-new Kawasaki KLX®300R off-road motorcycle bridges the gap between a weekend play bike and a full race bike. As the leader of the KLX® lineup, the KLX300R combines the best of both engine and chassis performance to create the ultimate lightweight, fun off-road machine. Taking cues from the KX line and Kawasaki’s racing heritage, this 2020 off- road motorcycle has been designed to ensure that there is an affordable, capable, and durable motorcycle in the KLX lineup for every rider in the family to get out and attack the trail.
The KLX300R was designed and built to be a lightweight and easily maneuverable motorcycle for riders who aren’t looking for a full-time race machine. Utilizing a powerful, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine design along with the tried and true easy handling semi-double cradle frame design helps to keep the KLX300R compact, while the balance between the engine and frame results in optimal trail performance.
A smooth and powerful 292cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled four-stroke engine and easy handling, semi-double cradle frame were designed with reliability and durability for trail riding. Full-size wheels, long-travel suspension, ample ground clearance and large diameter front and rear disc brakes all contribute to the off-road capability of the KLX300R motorcycle, as well as featuring KX-inspired styling and ergonomics for agile handling in a variety of conditions.
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
The new liquid-cooled 4-stroke engine is fuel-injected, delivering a crisp response, quick-revving nature, and strong low-end torque. The engine has a bore and stroke of 78.0 x 61.2 mm, with a displacement of 292 cc. A four-valve DOHC cylinder head design provides maximum valve area for optimum flow. The pentroof combustion chamber yields an 11.1:1 compression ratio, while utilizing a lightweight piston, pin, and connecting rod allow power producing revs. Thanks to the use of an efficient cam design, a low reciprocating weight was achieved while also increasing efficiency at high rpm. Cam profiles and intake port design contribute to the smooth, quick-revving engine character.
The reliable and durable fuel injection system utilizes a 34 mm throttle body and a fine atomizing 10-hole injector, which delivers a precise response for optimal control. With fuel injection, fuel delivery is consistent regardless of outside air temperature or elevation. It also ensures excellent starting characteristics, whether the engine is hot or cold, and contributes to clean emissions. Together with fuel injection, electric start offers hassle-free starting at the push of a button.
Performance and durability were top of mind when designing the engine of the KLX300R motorcycle. Features like a piston skirt were designed to minimize contact with the cylinder wall, hard Nikasil plating on the cylinder bore, and wider connecting rod big-end bearings were utilized for increased reliability. Dual high-capacity radiators, similar to those used on KX motocross bikes, deliver superior cooling efficiency. The radiators are very slim and feature a tightly packed core and fin configuration for excellent heat dispersion. An all-stainless steel exhaust system with a honeycomb catalyzer, located in the silencer, keeps emissions clean. The silencer is fitted with a spark arrestor, which allows access to riding areas where required.
The smooth-shifting six-speed transmission offers a gear for different riding situations, and is particularly effective when riding on long straightaways. A short final gearing ratio of 50/14 complements the engine’s low-mid range focus, enabling riders to continue moving forward when navigating off-road trails.
CHASSIS
The frame of the KLX300R is a lightweight semi-double cradle frame, which has served as the base design for countless Kawasaki off-road machines. The latest evolution of this proven frame delivers the durability to handle hard off-road riding, while rigidity is optimized for trail riding.
The boxed tubular-section high-tensile steel perimeter frame creates a slim, lightweight package with a 26.9º rake and short wheelbase, which contributes to quick handling and optimized frame rigidity. Equipped with 12” of ground clearance, the KLX300R enables riders to more easily navigate the trail. A new, lightweight extruded aluminum swingarm contributes to the desired rigidity balance of the KLX300R, while the D-section arms add to the motorcycle’s good looks.
Long-travel suspension front and rear greatly contribute to the KLX300R’s ability to soak up bumps on the trail. A large, 43 mm inverted telescopic fork handles suspension duties up front, with 11.2” of travel to take on rougher terrain. The fork settings take advantage of the long travel, using a lower spring rate to allow damping to work over a wider stroke range, providing a very stable front end feeling.
At the rear, Uni-Trak® suspension configuration with 11.2” of wheel travel provides great holding ability and bump absorption, with settings that contribute to light, nimble handling. The single rear shock absorber with piggyback reservoir is adjustable for rebound and compression damping, as well as preload, allowing riders to set the bike up to best suit their preference and weight.
WHEELS & BRAKES
Full-size aluminum wheels, measuring 21” at the front and 18” at the rear, make it easy to navigate the trails, greatly contributing to trail-riding performance. The wheels are equipped with new Dunlop MX52 tires for optimal handling and traction.
A large diameter 270 mm front disc is gripped by a twin-piston caliper, utilizing the same size disc found on the full-size KX models, which offer strong, highly controllable braking. Slowing the rear is a large 240 mm disc, gripped by a single-piston caliper. Both front and rear brake master cylinders are based on tried and true pieces from the other models in the Kawasaki off-road lineup.
ERGONOMICS
Similar to the Kawasaki KX™450 and KX™250, the all-new KLX300R features bodywork designed to facilitate easy rider movement. The slim design of the frame and bodywork help the rider grip the bike for increased control, while the KX-inspired seat design offers great freedom of movement for off-road riding. All of this is complemented by the ERGO-FIT® four-way adjustable handlebar components, allowing for a personalized fit during relaxed riding or when pushing hard on the trails. Thanks to the compact design of the KLX300R, a seat height of 36.4” was achieved. The seat uses a slip-resistant top surface to facilitate grip when seated and smooth sides for easy mobility. Brake lever position is also adjustable, offering riders the ability to set the position to suit their hand size and preference.
STYLING & INSTRUMENTATION
The KLX300R motorcycle takes its styling cues from Kawasaki’s KX motocross line-up, sharing several key styling elements with the KX250, giving the KLX300R an agile, aggressive image to match its trail-riding prowess. A 2.1 gallon fuel tank allows the good times to keep rolling over the course of a long day.
The motorcycle includes an ON/OFF button, power indicator lamp, low-fuel warning lamp, and FI warning lamp.
ACCESSORIES
Riders can personalize their KLX300R motorcycle to meet their needs, with numerous Kawasaki Genuine Accessories to choose from, such as: hand covers, handlebar pad, and oversize bar.
KAWASAKI KLX®300R
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $5,499
Availability: Late Summer
FULL SIZE OFF-ROAD BIKE TO GET OUT AND PLAY ON THE TRAILS
Kawasaki’s all-new KLX®230R off-road motorcycle has been purpose-built for serious fun in the dirt; with priority placed on both its engine and frame design. Taking cues from the KX™ line and Kawasaki’s racing heritage, the 2020 off-road motorcycle has been designed to ensure that there is an affordable, capable, and durable motorcycle in the KLX lineup for every rider in the family, to get out and enjoy the trails with confidence.
The KLX230R was designed and built to be a lightweight and easily maneuverable motorcycle for a wide range of riders. Utilizing a simple, air-cooled engine design, along with an easy handling perimeter frame, the KLX230 is compact and balanced resulting in optimal trail performance and fun.
The powerful 233 cc fuel-injected, air-cooled four-stroke engine and compact steel perimeter frame are matched with full-size wheels, long-travel suspension, ample ground clearance, and large diameter front and rear disc brakes, all contributing to the off-road capability of the KLX230R. The motorcycle also features KX-inspired styling and ergonomics for agile handling in a variety of conditions.
ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
The four-stroke air-cooled single cylinder engine offers smooth, reliable and durable performance in a compact package. The engine has a bore and stroke of 67.0 x 66.0 mm, with a displacement of 233 cc. The long-stroke offers robust low-mid range torque for smooth and easy handling. A simple SOHC two-valve design was chosen for an easy-to-use power character and reliability.
Fuel injection ensures consistent fuel delivery regardless of outside air temperature or elevation. It also enables the use of an electric starter, for easy starting at the push of a button, whether the engine is hot or cold, and contributes to clean emissions. The fuel injection system utilizes a 32 mm throttle body, which delivers precise response. Exhaust pipe length was selected to contribute to the engine’s low-mid range performance. To match the aggressive off-road look of the KX-inspired bodywork, the exhaust features a tapered silencer with an oval cross-section.
A smooth-shifting six-speed transmission offers a gear for every type of condition on the trails, while also allowing for more comfortable cruising on long open straightaways. A short final gear ratio (46/13) was selected, enabling riders to continue moving forward even when navigating challenging trails.
CHASSIS
Built from the start for dirt-riding, the all-new high-tensile steel perimeter frame offers the optimal handling needed for enjoyable trail riding by a wide range of riders. By designing the engine and frame together, engineers were able to achieve a low engine height, ideal chassis rigidity balance, and a low center of gravity, all in a compact chassis. The short 53.5” wheelbase combined with the high 11.8” ground clearance contributes to the bike’s maneuverability, allowing riders to more easily navigate the trail.
A large, 37 mm diameter telescopic fork handles suspension duties up front; equipped with 9.8” of travel suspension offers more rider control in a variety of terrain. At the rear, new Uni-Trak® rear suspension with 9.9” of wheel travel provides great road holding ability and bump absorption. The single rear shock absorber with pressurized nitrogen gas is adjustable for preload, allowing riders to set the bike up for their weight.
WHEELS & BRAKES
Full-size aluminum wheels, measuring 21” at the front and 18” at the rear, help riders navigate trails, greatly contributing to trail-riding performance.
The KLX230R motorcycle comes equipped with petal disc brakes, front and rear, which provide sure stopping power. A 240 mm front disc gripped by a twin-piston caliper offers strong, easy-to-control braking. Slowing the rear, a lightweight, KX-type, rear master cylinder with a unitized reservoir and single-piston caliper grips a 220 mm disc.
ERGONOMICS
The frame, seat, and tank of the KLX230R motorcycle were designed with a combination of form and function in mind, making the frame easy to grip with the legs, offering superior chassis control. Thanks to the compact design of the KLX230R, a seat height of 36.4” was achieved.
Similar to the KX lineup of motorcycles, the flat design of the tank and seat give the rider greater freedom of movement when changing riding positions, and facilitates sitting farther forward. In addition to trail riding, comfort was also a consideration when deciding the seat shape and thickness. The seams between the shrouds, seat, and side covers all fit flush, making it much easier for the rider to move around on the bike.
STYLING & INSTRUMENTATION
The KLX230R takes its styling cues from Kawasaki’s line of KX motocross motorcycles, which gives the bike an agile, aggressive look to match its trail-riding prowess. A 1.9 gallon fuel tank allows the good times to keep rolling over the course of a long day.
An easy-to-read instrumentation dash is mounted at the center of the handlebars, which includes an ON/OFF button, indicator lamp, low-fuel warning lamp, and FI warning lamp.
The California model is Green Sticker compliant, allowing it to be ridden off road year round. Instead of an ON/OFF button, California models feature a key-type ignition cylinder and an on ON/OFF indicator lamp. The steel fuel tank has a 1.98 gallon capacity and is equipped with a lockable cap and meets strict environmental regulations.
ACCESSORIES
Riders can personalize their KLX230R motorcycle to meet their needs, with numerous Kawasaki Genuine Accessories to choose from, such as: skid plate, frame covers, hand covers, fat-type handlebars, handlebar pad, and black alumite rims.
KAWASAKI KLX®230R
Color: Lime Green
MSRP: $4,399
Availability: Late Summer 2019
colvin227
6/18/2019 1:34 PM
With the new KX250 engine design being shorter stroke, bigger bore and bigger valves....that recipe should give more high RPM HP But it will take away torque. Let’s just hope that it doesn’t rob all the torque from the bottom to feed the top like the CRF250 did. Only Time will tell but I wouldn’t be surprised to read in a few weeks, weak on bottom but pulls great up top.
BRAPPWHIP86
6/18/2019 9:07 AM
Dig the green air box and mud flap.
WDSRCR
6/18/2019 7:39 AM
Growing up as a die-hard Kawi fan, I'm afraid they have just about lost me. I have been wishing and waiting for an X model KX, similar to the CRF and YZ and this KLX is what they give us? Sorry, I'll continue spending my money on KTM or another company that wants to invest in the offroad segment.
KDXGarage
6/18/2019 6:57 AM
YES. I am quite pleased with Kawasaki.
TymeMoto
6/18/2019 6:35 AM
“Trial” should be changed to “trail.”
Classic Klinger, can’t make it out of the first paragraph without a spelling and grammar error.