First Look: 2020 KTM Motocross and Cross-Country Bikes

Vital MX: Since 2019 was a big year for KTM, it is no surprise that 2020 is a small change year. There are new suspension settings across the board, the 450 SX-F gets a new piston and a 49t rear sprocket, and the KTM 85 SX comes in a big wheel option (19"/16"). For off-road racers, the XC two-strokes now have the TPI (Transfer Port Injection) system that debuted on the enduro models. This is a good sign for any two-stroke motocross riders who want fuel injection on their machines.

THE NEW KTM SX AND CROSS-COUNTRY RANGE IS OUT NOW!

The world-beating KTM SX motocross range just got better. From the junior KTM 50 SX right up to the KTM 450 SX-F powerhouse, the model year 2020 KTM SX lineup, which will be arriving in North American dealers soon, has received refinements and performance updates to ensure these machines continue to dominate at the highest levels of racing.

Based on the successful SX platform, the XC-F and XC models see the same refinements for 2020 and now feature further advancements in 2-stroke technology with the introduction of the Transfer Port Injection-equipped KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI. This exciting new lineup is more READY TO RACE than ever.

When it comes to competing in the most prestigious championships around the world, this mantra is an important one to live by. KTM’s desire to win in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross continues to be demonstrated with outstanding performances in each series thanks to KTM’s focus on creating the sharpest weapons for the toughest battles. This READY TO RACE mindset and development in the most challenging arenas is translated directly into our serial production models.

Following on from last year’s ground-breaking introduction of a new KTM SX generation, the model year 2020 2-stroke KTM 125 SX, KTM 150 SX and KTM 250 SX, and the 4-stroke KTM 250 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F have received performance enhancing engine updates to ensure they remain at the forefront. These detailed refinements, that have been developed with KTM´s test riders in Europe and the U.S., along with factory racers around the globe, complement the high-quality serial components that the KTM SX range already boasts.





The cross-country range has been equally updated for 2020 with advancements to the 4-stroke KTM 250 XC-F, KTM 350 XC-F and KTM 450 XC-F. New for 2020, KTM has expanded its range of innovative TPI models with the introduction of the 2-stroke KTM 250 XC TPI and KTM 300 XC TPI. These exciting new machines offer the latest in fuel injection technology and provide unmatched performance and ease of use, further demonstrating KTM’s commitment to developing industry-leading technology.

New graphics and colors give the SX and XC range a fresh look for the new season, while an E-starter and a map select switch with integrated traction control and launch control on 4-stroke machines, premium brakes supplied by Brembo, No-Dirt footpegs are fitted as standard to KTM’s class-leading lineup. High-quality exhaust systems, plastics and seats join the reworked WP XACT suspension with the proven AER technology, which offers enhanced handling for model year 2020.

Designed by the very same engineers that are responsible for the bikes raced by the likes of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin, the KTM sportminicycle lineup continues to set the benchmark in out-of-the-crate performance for junior riders. For MY2020, the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX have a new look and feature the WP XACT suspension for precise handling and stability in the toughest motocross terrain.

All of the junior models boast premium components such as high-quality Formula brakes, a chromium molybdenum steel frame, ergonomically designed bodywork, NEKEN handlebars and high-performance engines. For model year 2020, the KTM 65 SX has a reworked ignition curve for improved performance, while the carburetor has been optimized for better power delivery. Its bigger brother, the KTM 85 SX, has a new transmission drive shaft fixing for safer sprocket fixation. The KTM 85 SX also has a reworked muffler with improved packing wool, which saves weight. In addition, a new 19”/16” wheel combination is available on the KTM 85 SX for 2020.

“To be the consistent performer at any level of racing, you have to continue to progress in development. The work never stops – whether that’s here in Mattighofen, or with our engineers in the USA. The KTM SX range model year 2020 has received a number of updates to complement last year’s groundbreaking new generation models, and we can see that our continued efforts in development are paying off – our athletes both in Supercross and Motocross have enjoyed some fantastic results so far this season. Utilizing the same R&D team as their bigger brothers, the KTM sportminicycle models remain at the very forefront of junior racing competition with detailed refinements for MY2020,” said KTM´s Senior Product Manager Offroad, Joachim Sauer.

2020 KTM 450 SX-F





The championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F utilizes a proven formula of performance and handling that is the industry benchmark. For 2020, this machine continues to deliver superior performance and easy handling. It features an extremely compact, single overhead camshaft cylinder head and together with the efficient electronic fuel injection, it pushes out unrivalled power in the most effective way possible. The KTM 450 SX-F is simply the fastest motocross bike out on the track.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW WP XACT front fork setting for improved damping, and new fork piston for improved performance. Features proven, sophisticated air spring design with separate damping functions.

NEW WP XACT rear shock setting and new compression adjuster for improved tuning.

NEW piston with reworked shape for improved performance and reliability.

NEW larger 49t rear sprocket for better response.

Compact SOHC (single overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with optimized stiffness provides a great blend of comfort and stability.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for optimal comfort, control and freedom of movement.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for optimal performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system for improved performance.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps and activates traction and launch control for better traction and more efficient starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers light operation and highly controllable modulation of the clutch.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad bikes and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, high-end Excel rims and Dunlop MX 3S tires.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.





SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 449.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 95 / 63.4 mm

Compression Ratio: 12.75:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 31:76

Final Drive: 13:49

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handle bar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 120/80-19” Dunlop MX 3S

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 100.5 kg / 221.5 lbs

2020 KTM 350 SX-F





The KTM 350 SX-F continues to deliver a dominant mix of horsepower and agility. It has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio with torque similar to that of a 450, without losing its 250-like agility. When you're looking for more than one advantage, this powerful, lightweight racer combines all your needs into one dominant package with serious championship pedigree to back it up.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW WP XACT front fork setting for improved damping, and new fork piston for improved performance. Features proven, sophisticated air spring design with separate damping functions.

NEW WP XACT rear shock setting and new compression adjuster for improved tuning.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with optimized stiffness provides a great blend of comfort and stability.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for optimal comfort, control and freedom of movement.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for optimal performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system for improved performance.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps and activates traction and launch control for better traction and more efficient starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers light operation and highly controllable modulation of the clutch.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad bikes and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, high-end Excel rims and Dunlop MX 3S tires.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.





SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 349.7 cc

Bore / Stroke: 88 / 57.5 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.2:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handle bar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX3S

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 99.5 kg / 219.4 lbs

2020 KTM 250 SX-F





The KTM 250 SX-F was primed for global domination and is set to continue its dominance for 2020. Not only is it the lightest bike in its class, but it also offers an unrivaled, confidence-inspiring power delivery, making it a great choice for both amateur and professional riders. Laying the power down effectively is the secret to fast lap times and this capable package has all the right credentials to get the most important job done - getting to the checkered flag first.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW WP XACT front fork setting for improved damping, and new fork piston for improved performance. Features proven, sophisticated air spring design with separate damping functions.

NEW WP XACT rear shock setting and new compression adjuster for improved tuning.

Compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine with cutting-edge cylinder head featuring titanium valves and super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with optimized stiffness provides a great blend of comfort and stability.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Bodywork features a slim design for optimal comfort, control and freedom of movement.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for optimal performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing. Optional perforated airbox cover included in the by-pack.

Header pipe with FDH (Flow Design Header) resonator system for improved performance.

Handlebar map switch selects between two maps and activates traction and launch control for better traction and more efficient starts.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers light operation and highly controllable modulation of the clutch.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad bikes and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, high-end Excel rims and Dunlop MX 3S tires.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.





SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke

Displacement: 249.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 78.0 / 52.3 mm

Compression Ratio: 14.4:1

Starter/Battery: Electric Starter / 12.8V, 2 Ah

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body

Lubrication: Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Primary Ratio: 24:73

Final Drive: 14:51

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Keihin EMS

Frame: Central Double-Cradle-Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handle bar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX3S

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 370 mm / 14.6 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7 L / 1.85 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 99 kg / 218.3 lbs

2020 KTM 250 SX









Whether it’s power-to-weight or power and control, the KTM 250 SX is the perfect combination of all that counts. Featuring the latest high-performance 2-stroke engine fitted within a state-of-the-art chassis, this powerhouse is undoubtedly the fastest 250cc on track. This proven race weapon is the right choice for those who thrive on that glorious 2-stroke sound.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW WP XACT front fork setting for improved damping, and new fork piston for improved performance. Features proven, sophisticated air spring design with separate damping functions.

NEW WP XACT rear shock setting and new compression adjuster for improved tuning.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with optimized stiffness provides a great blend of comfort and stability.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Cylinder with twin-valve controlled power valve for smooth power that can be adjusted within seconds for different track conditions.

Lateral counter balancer reduces engine vibrations for less rider fatigue at the end of the moto.

A 38mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees optimal performance over the entire range.

Bodywork features a slim design for optimal comfort, control and freedom of movement.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for optimal performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers light operation and highly controllable modulation of the clutch.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad bikes and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, high-end Excel rims and Dunlop MX 3S tires.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.





SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 249 cc

Bore / Stroke: 66.4 / 72 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 5 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38 Carburetor

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 26:73

Final Drive: 14:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handle bar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 110/90-19” Dunlop MX3S

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 95.5 kg / 210.5 lbs

2020 KTM 150 SX





With the agility of a 125 and a healthy dose of extra power, the KTM 150 SX is a lively package ready to take on the 250cc 4-strokes. From within its dynamic lightweight chassis, the compact engine produces class-leading torque and power. Everything about this motorcycle screams high-performance fun and it goes into battle as the ultimate on-track competitor.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW WP XACT front fork setting for improved damping, and new fork piston for improved performance. Features proven, sophisticated air spring design with separate damping functions.

NEW WP XACT rear shock setting and new compression adjuster for improved tuning.

NEW front sprocket fixation uses screw and diaphragm spring instead of circlip.

Reworked reeds for intake block offer improved function for better sealing and performance.

Reworked kickstart intermediate gear for improved durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with optimized stiffness provides a great blend of comfort and stability.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for optimal mass centralization.

A 38mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees optimal performance over the entire range.

Bodywork features a slim design for optimal comfort, control and freedom of movement.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for optimal performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers light operation and highly controllable modulation of the clutch.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad bikes and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, high-end Excel rims and Dunlop MX 3S tires.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.





SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 143.99 cc

Bore/Stroke: 58 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handle bar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX 3S

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2020 KTM 125 SX





The KTM 125 SX is the most compact and lightweight of the full-size bikes and delivers a confidence-inspiring ride like no other. A lightweight chassis teams up with the most competitive 125cc 2-stroke engine in its class, delivering superior agility and power to fulfill the demands of any young adrenaline seeker. This 2-stroke screamer is the ultimate entry point into the pro ranks and a sure-fire way to add to the trophy collection.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics for a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW WP XACT front fork setting for improved damping, and new fork piston for improved performance. Features proven, sophisticated air spring design and separate damping functions.

NEW WP XACT rear shock setting and new compression adjuster for improved tuning.

NEW front sprocket fixation uses screw and diaphragm spring instead of circlip.

Reworked reeds for intake block offer improved function for better sealing and performance.

Reworked kickstart intermediate gear for improved durability.

High-tech, lightweight chrome-moly steel frame with optimized stiffness provides a great blend of comfort and stability.

Single-piece cast aluminum swingarm features a long rear axle slot for increased adjustability, offering better straight-line stability.

Lightweight die-cast engine cases feature a high crankshaft position located close to the center of gravity for optimal mass centralization.

A 38mm flat slide carburetor provides smooth and controllable power delivery and guarantees optimal performance over the entire range.

Bodywork features a slim design for optimal comfort, control and freedom of movement.

Air box and air boot designed to provide maximum protection of the air filter against soiling and better airflow for optimal performance. Air filter can be accessed without tools for quick servicing.

Hydraulic Brembo clutch system offers light operation and highly controllable modulation of the clutch.

High-tech Brembo brakes have always been standard equipment on KTM offroad bikes and are combined with lightweight Wave discs.

Handlebar clamps feature a separated lower clamp and bridge-type upper clamp for more torsional stiffness.

KTM’s “No Dirt” foot peg design keeps the peg pivot from becoming clogged, ensuring the foot peg is always in the correct position.

Super lightweight Galfer Wave rotors, CNC-machined hubs, high-end Excel rims and Dunlop MX 3S tires.

“No Dirt” shift lever prevents dirt from fouling the lever joint to ensure proper shifting in any condition.





SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 124.8 cc

Bore / Stroke: 54 / 54.5 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 23:73

Final Drive: 13:50

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics

Ignition: Kokusan

Frame: Central Double-Cradle Type 25CrMo4 Steel

Sub Frame: Aluminum

Handle bar: Neken, Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 310 mm / 12.2 in; 300 mm / 11.81 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 260 mm / 10.24 in; 220 mm / 8.66 in

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60x 21” / 2.15 x 19” Excel

Front/Rear Tires: 80/100-21” / 100/90-19” Dunlop MX 3S

Chain: 5/8 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 26.1º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 375 mm / 14.8 in

Seat Height: 950 mm / 37.4 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 7.5 L / 1.98 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 87.5 kg / 192.9 lbs

2020 KTM 85 SX





The riders of the junior class are not beginners. These are future champions fighting for victory, no matter if it’s an AMA Amateur National title or a Junior Motocross World Championship. There is no 85cc machine that is more READY TO RACE than the 2020 KTM 85 SX. This is no surprise really, as it boasts a state-of-the-art engine developed by KTM, combined with a high-end WP suspension and a super lightweight, rugged chassis to make up a perfect overall package.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics to match the full-sized SX range and give a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW 19”/16” wheel combination for advancing racers.

Reworked silencer with improved wool packing reduces weight by 40g.

With an extremely compact engine mated to a precise 6-speed transmission, the KTM 85 SX is an absolute knock-out, delivering first-rate power and torque over the entire rev range.

Cylinder is designed around an innovative power valve system that is adjustable and increases torque and controllability.

Crankshaft is light while offering precise inertia for peak torque. Optimized balancing reduces vibrations.

DS (Diaphragm Spring) clutch is more compact with better performance than a conventional coil spring design.

Crankcases are compact with a shaft arrangement that is as close as possible to the center of gravity.

The frame is a genuine high-tech product designed for maximum performance and is made of hydro formed chromium molybdenum steel tubes that have been specifically tailored for unrivaled handling and comfort.

WP XACT 43mm front fork with a sophisticated air spring design and separate damping provide easy adjustment to any track condition, rider weight or skill level.

WP XACT rear shock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology provides excellent bump absorption and stability.

Aluminum subframe is light and compact for better mass centralization.

Cooling system features integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators for high performance and uses specially designed shrouds to protect the radiator in an impact.

Sharp bodywork that is based on the full-sized SX models with the same contact points and overall feel for perfect ergonomics.

Airbox similar to the larger SX models allows for air filter changes in seconds without tools.

Black coated high-end Excel rims, lightweight, CNC-machined hubs and black spokes with lightweight aluminum nipples ensure the highest stability at minimum weight on the KTM 85 SX.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 84.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 47 / 48.95 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Keihin PWK 28

Lubrication: Premix 40:1

Primary Ratio: 20:64

Final Drive: 13:46

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc DS Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: MEDJ digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Tapered Aluminum Ø 28/22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 43 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT, PDS Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 278 mm / 11 in; 305 mm / 12 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 240 mm / 210 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.40 x 17” / 1.60 x 14” Excel - Black

Front/Rear Tires: 70/100-17” / 90/100-14” MAXXIS

Chain: 1/2 x 5/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24º

Triple Clamp Offset: 14 mm

Wheelbase: 1,290 mm ± 10 mm / 50.8 in ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 336 mm / 13.2 in

Seat Height: 865 mm / 34 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 5.2 L / 1.4 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 67 kg / 147.7 lbs

2020 KTM 65 SX

The KTM 65 SX is a genuine racing bike for young riders who want to move to the next level. This bike is setting standards in terms of power, performance, equipment and workmanship. The KTM 65 SX is equipped as standard with the advanced WP XACT 35mm fork with AER technology and other top-quality features. The ultra-cool graphics round off the racing profile. Just like its bigger brothers, the KTM 65 SX is READY TO RACE.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics to match the full-sized SX range and give a READY TO RACE appearance.

Reworked ignition curve for improved performance.

NEW alternative needle included in the by-pack for fine tuning options for different tacks and conditions.

WP XACT 35mm air-sprung front fork is incredibly light and makes adjustments for rider size and track conditions easily.

Sleek bodywork that provides excellent ergonomics for the ultimate in control and comfort.

The advanced frame is made of lightweight, high strength chromium molybdenum steel and offers superb handling and precise cornering.

The KTM 65 SX benefits from cutting-edge 2-stroke technology and an easy to shift 6-speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch.

A WP XACT monoshock with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology guarantees optimum damping characteristics and outstanding stability.

The shock offers adjustable compression and rebound so the rear suspension can be set up precisely for the rider and track in no time.

The KTM 65 SX is fitted front and rear with massive four-piston calipers that grip lightweight Wave brake discs.

Like the big KTM factory racers, the KTM 65 SX has super lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims providing the highest strength and durability.

MAXXIS knobby tires provide superb grip in any terrain.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 64.9 cc

Bore / Stroke: 45.0 / 40.8 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: 6 Gears

Fuel System: Mikuni VM 24

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 23:75

Final Drive: 14:48

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Wet Multi-Disc Clutch, Formula Hydraulics

Ignition: AET Digital

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Aluminum Ø 22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 215 mm / 8.5 in; 270 mm / 10.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 198 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 14” / 1.60 x 12”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100-14” / 80/100-12”

Chain: 1/2 x 1/4 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 25.5º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,137 mm ± 10 mm / 44.8 in ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 280 mm / 11 in

Seat Height: 750 mm / 29.5 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 3.5 L / 0.92 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 53 kg / 116.9 lbs

2020 KTM 50 SX

With the KTM 50 SX, young motocross riders who are READY TO RACE can really take off. The fully-fledged bike is ideal for getting into the world of motocross and taking the first steps in racing. Just like its bigger brothers, the KTM 50 SX is equipped with top-quality components. The bike, which is designed from the ground up for young riders, is easy to control and features very steady power delivery. The automatic clutch is ideal for novices on two wheels – it enables budding motocross racers to concentrate on the essentials and very quickly learn basic skills.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics to match the full-sized SX range and give a READY TO RACE appearance.

NEW premium cast aluminum swingarm features better flex characteristics for improved stability and offers easier chain adjustment.

WP XACT 35mm air-sprung fork is ultra-lightweight and easily adjustable for different rider sizes and track conditions.

Fully-adjustable XACT rear suspension with PDS (Progressive Damping System) technology to match the performance of the WP XACT fork.

A 3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

Bodywork that mimics the full-size SX-F line gives the 50 SX a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight WAVE discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

A centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to the track conditions in minutes without tools.

Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5 / 40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Single Gear Automatic

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PHBG 19 BS

Lubrication: Premix 60:1

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 11:40

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Aluminum Ø 22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 205 mm / 8.07 in; 185 mm / 7.28 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.50 x 12” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 60/100 x 12” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 24.0º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 1,032 mm ± 10 mm / 40.6 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 252 mm / 9.92 in

Seat Height: 684 mm / 26.9 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.3 L / 0.61 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 41.5 kg/ 91.5 lbs

2020 KTM 50 SX MINI

Built for the smallest of racers, the KTM 50 SX MINI incorporates much of the technology of the KTM 50 SX with a friendlier power delivery, smaller wheels and a lower seat height. The KTM 50 SX MINI is a real READY TO RACE KTM for the youngest of shedders. Like its full-sized SX big brothers, it features high quality components and innovative technology. It’s child's play to control with a linear power delivery and a beginner-friendly automatic clutch, which enables budding motocross racers to concentrate on the essentials and very quickly learn basic skills.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEW graphics to match the full-sized SX range and give a READY TO RACE appearance.

A high quality, upside-down telescopic fork from WP Suspension, featuring 35mm diameter ensures outstanding ride stability.

The ergonomic handlebar made from a high-quality aluminum alloy ensures the highest levels of stability and control.

A 3-shaft engine design keeps the crankshaft close to the bike’s center of gravity for quick handling along with room for an optimized reed valve angle for maximum performance.

Bodywork that mimics the full-size 2020 KTM SX-F line that gives the KTM 50 SX mini a slim profile for excellent ergonomics and handling.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes by Formula combined with lightweight Wave discs are powerful with feedback that gives control for any skill level.

A centrifugal multi-disc automatic clutch provides manageable acceleration and can be adjusted to the track conditions in minutes without tools.

Super lightweight, black anodized aluminum rims are matched to MAXXIS tires for maximum grip.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 2-Stroke

Displacement: 49 cc

Bore/Stroke: 39.5 / 40.0 mm

Starter: Kickstarter

Transmission: Rigid 1-Stage Reduction Gear

Fuel System: Dell’Orto PVHA 12 XS

Lubrication: Separate Lubrication

Primary Ratio: 33:61 Straight Cut Reduction Gear

Final Drive: 10:42

Cooling: Liquid Cooling

Clutch: Centrifugal Clutch (Adjustable)

Ignition: Selettra 2p D36

Frame: Central Tube Frame, Chrome Molybdenum

Subframe: Steel

Handlebar: Aluminum Ø 22 mm

Front Suspension: WP XACT USD Ø 35 mm

Rear Suspension: WP XACT Monoshock

Suspension Travel Front/Rear: 100 mm / 3.9 in; 147 mm / 5.6 in

Front/Rear Brakes: Disc Brake 160 mm / 160 mm

Front/Rear Rims: 1.60 x 10” / 1.60 x 10”

Front/Rear Tires: 2.50 x 10” / 2.75 x 10”

Chain: 1/2 x 3/16 in

Silencer: Aluminum

Steering Head Angle: 23.6º

Triple Clamp Offset: 22 mm

Wheelbase: 914 ± 10 mm / 36 ± 0.4 in

Ground Clearance: 184 mm / 7.2 in

Seat Height: 558 mm / 22 in

Tank Capacity, Approx: 2.1L / 0.55 gal

Weight (without fuel), Approx: 40 kg/ 88.2 lbs





2020 KTM 450 XC-F