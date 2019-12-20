First Look: 2020 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Vital MX: There aren't any surprises for the 2020 KTM 450 Factory Edition. It does get the updated suspension settings and internals that the standard 2020 KTM 450 SX-F got this year and then all the extra bits that make it the Factory Edition.

UNVEILED: NEW KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION SET TO STUN RIVALS ON AND OFF THE TRACK

KTM lifts the covers off the latest incarnation of the bike that the Supercross and Motocross elite will be using to chase more AMA glory – the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. Based on development feedback from the ‘sharp end’ of the sport, the MY20 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION features performance and aesthetic upgrades over the standard model. For 2020, the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will be available worldwide.

With the launch of the 2020 AMA Supercross season taking place on January 4 at Anaheim in California, the spotlight will focus on the form of the #1 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION race machine steered by reigning champion Cooper Webb. While thousands of fans will be marveling at the skills of the 24-year-old, riders around the globe can try to imitate the form of their racing heroes thanks to the sharp performance of the new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

With Cooper Webb crowned the 2019 AMA Supercross Champion, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION has become one of the most prolific and successful race motorcycles in recent history. Developed with the highest out-of-the-box race performance in mind, the latest version of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION production model enjoys a wide array of special, performance-enhancing features as standard.

On the technical side, an Akrapovič slip-on silencer filters the power of the engine and features several upgrades compared to the stock unit. KTM factory wheels will be able to cope with the biggest of triple jumps, while a works floating front disc will ensure maximum stopping power for the next switchback turn.

The front brake disc guard will protect the premium components from any roost or rocks. Riders and racers can feel extra confident and comfortable thanks to the Factory Selle Dalla Valle seat and the front fork start device – as used by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crew – will assist in the pursuit of that essential holeshot.

The Factory ‘look’ of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is sharpened with works triple clamps anodized in orange, an orange-painted frame, a composite skid plate, an orange rear sprocket and the Hinson clutch cover. Lastly, 2020 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics add that desirable livery that makes the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION standout in any Motocross or Supercross track.

Joachim Sauer - KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad: “Once more, our fantastic connection between race team and R&D at the factory in Austria have produced a premium package in the 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION. This is as close as it gets to the motorcycle that Cooper will be using on tracks in the United States. It’s a source of great pride for us at KTM that we are able to offer this special model. Our KTM 450 SX-F has evolved to be one of the best Motocross motorcycles on the market and it’s the ideal flagship for our SX line-up. The 2020 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is something that will be sought after by Motocross and Supercross riders and KTM fans around the globe.”

The new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will be available at authorized KTM dealers internationally from January 2020. For more information on pricing and availability, please contact your local KTM dealer.



