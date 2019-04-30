First Look: 2020 Husqvarna Motocross and Cross-Country Bikes

Vital MX: The biggest news for 2020 from Husqvarna is not motocross related. The TX 300 (two-stroke, cross-country) is now a TX 300i with TPI (transfer port injection) like the TE 250i and TE 300i Enduro models. This is the first time we are seeing this technology on a dedicated "race" bike which could be signs it is making it's way to the motocross models in the future. Also, like the Rockstar Edition FC 450, the WP suspension features a new name, XACT, yet it is the same (other than new settings) as last year's un-named suspension.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES

MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY MY20 – MEDIA INFORMATION

INTRODUCTION

Husqvarna Motorcycles offer a complete line-up of five advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke full-size motocross bikes. For MY20 the pioneering European manufacturer continues to push the technical development of each model in its premium motocross range.

Offering leading on-track performance, all five TC and FC machines combine cutting-edge technology with unparalleled attention to detail. In addition to the MY20 TC 125 and TC 250 machines designed for pure 2-stroke enthusiasts, the line-up is completed by a range of class-leading 4-stroke motocrossers.

Offering optimal agility, ergonomics, power and aesthetics, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers have worked hand-in-hand with top-level Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders to develop the MY20 4-stroke range. With premium performance an absolute must in the world of motocross, the FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 models ensure uncompromised power-to-weight ratio.

A leading player in the motocross sector, Husqvarna Motorcycles continue to enjoy notable success at the highest level of global offroad racing. Lifting the 2018 AMA Supercross Championship with Jason Anderson, the historic brand continues to demonstrate the performance of their pioneering machines in all major classes of FIM Motocross World Championship competition.

Husqvarna Motorcycles also offers a range of advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke cross-country motorcycles and, for 2020, continues to push the development of 2-stroke technology by proudly introducing the 2020 TX 300i, now with electronic fuel injection, ensuring unmatched performance and ease of use. This exciting new machine rounds out the line-up, which includes the 4-stroke FX 350 and FX 450.

CHAPTER 1: TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY20

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS:

NEW TX 300i with electronic fuel injection

Additional interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow

Striking new graphics as a modern-day salute to Husqvarna’s racing heritage

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromoly steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece composite subframe design

Progressive setting on the WP XACT forks with AER technology

WP XACT shock featuring progressive setting

CNC machined triple clamps on full-size models

Magura hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

Brembo brake calipers & high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control & confidence

Traction & launch control with advanced settings [4-strokes]

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism & ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by PANKL

CHAPTER 2: FEATURES AND BENEFITS - CHASSIS

Collecting feedback from world-class riders and combining it with extensive testing, Husqvarna Motorcycles continue setting the benchmark in terms of handling, performance, weight and aesthetics.

Frame

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frames feature optimal rigidity that results in advanced rider feedback, energy absorption and stability. The frame is finished off in a premium blue powder coating and standard frame protectors that guarantee superior protection and durability.

Optimal rigidity → advanced rider feedback, energy absorption & stability

Durable blue power coating finish & standard frame protectors

Composite Carbon Fiber Subframe

Showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation, the composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fiber, the 2-piece subframe design features a total weight of just over 2.2 lbs (1 kg). In addition to being robust, specific care has been taken to create the perfect rigidity for optimal handling and rider comfort.

2-piece subframe → total weight just over 2.2 lbs (1 kg)

Carbon fiber composite construction → lightweight & robust

Specific rigidity → benefits handling & comfort

Swingarm

The hollow cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight. The chain adjustment slot extends the total wheelbase adjustment length for optimal straight-line stability on faster tracks and over whoops.

Optimal stiffness & reliability in a lightweight construction

Large chain adjustment range → advanced straight-line stability

WP XACT Front Fork with AER Technology

The 48 mm split air fork features a capsuled air spring and pressurized oil chamber for progressive and consistent damping. The forks feature a progressive setting to match the frame stiffness and are adjusted via the single air pressure valve for pre-load (on the left), and with easy access clickers adjusting damping with 30 clicks (on the right). Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard.

Precision engineering, quality materials & advanced production processes guarantee highest performance levels

Progressive setting → optimal damping & performance

Capsuled air spring and pressurized oil chamber → progressive & consistent damping

Easy access clicker dials → simple & fast clicker settings

CNC Machined Triple Clamps

The 22 mm offset CNC-machined triple clamps feature an integrated rubber damping system that reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. The triple clamp features an optimal stiffness fitting with the frame rigidity and suspension set-up. A three-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customizable ergonomics. Additionally, the front number plate integrates a yellow triple clamp guard, which covers the lower triple clamp and protects it from wear.

Rubber damping on top clamp → reduced vibrations, increased comfort

CNC aluminum → finest quality & reliability

Adjustable handlebar position → adjustable ergonomics

Triple clamp protector integrated into front number plate

WP XACT Rear Shock

Featuring progressive settings to match the frame rigidity, the WP XACT is perfected to provide optimal damping characteristics while keeping a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock offering consistent damping, the end result is superior rider comfort and handling. Fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system with a specific geometry, the system delivers the greatest possible traction and absorption. The rear wheel travel is 300 mm.

Progressive setting → balanced with front-end set-up & frame rigidity

Lightweight & compact

Pressure balance → consistent damping

300 mm wheel travel

Magura Hydraulic Clutch

Extremely reliable, high-quality German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. Clutch play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

Magura hydraulic clutch → perfect action in every condition

Brakes

The highest level of quality is guaranteed with class-leading Brembo calipers and controls. The 260 mm front and 220 mm solid rear discs deliver superior stopping power while instilling confidence in any condition.

Brembo calipers & high-performance discs → superior stopping power with greater control & confidence

ProTaper Handlebar

The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. A unique bend provides advanced comfort by minimizing the pressure point on the rider’s hands.

ProTaper handlebar → class-leading function & style

Unique/proprietary bend → optimal rider comfort

Grips & Throttle Assembly

The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanized grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered.

Throttle assembly & ODI grips → adjustable throttle progression & easy grip mounting

Map Switch & Launch Control

Designed for easy operation, the standard map switch on all 4-strokes activates launch control, selects between two engine maps and activates the traction control feature. Both traction control and launch control feature advanced settings. These offer optimal traction off the start and on slick tracks and see the two systems – when both activated – working simultaneously to offer maximized benefits. With the engine at idle, launch control is engaged by pressing both TC and MAP buttons simultaneously for about two seconds. The LED lamp will blink continuously meaning the system is active. This function limits the amount of power to the rear wheel, improving traction and preventing loss of control under hard acceleration.

Standard handlebar map switch → modify engine characteristics according to conditions & rider preference

Launch control → maximum traction for perfect starts

Traction Control

Standard on all 4-strokes and featuring an optimal setting for a significant advantage in wet or muddy conditions, the traction control can be selected to an on or off position from the handlebar switch.

It functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the EMS registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel ensuring maximum traction.

Traction control → optimal traction in all conditions

Engine Management System (EMS)

The Keihin EMS is specifically designed to be smaller, lighter and faster at processing data. It integrates launch control for perfect starts, selectable engine maps via the switch on the handlebar as well as traction control. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.

Keihin EMS → small, light & fast at processing data

Gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

44 mm Throttle Body

All FC and FX machines feature a 44 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is positioned accordingly to offer the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. To ensure optimal throttle response the throttle cable is mounted directly and without a throttle linkage. This set-up provides immediate throttle response and feeling.

44 mm throttle body → injector positioned for optimal flow

Direct cable mounting → immediate throttle response

2-Stroke Exhaust Systems

Tailored specifically for each model using an innovative 3D design process, the 2-stroke header pipes offer optimal geometry, performance and ground clearance, making them less susceptible to damage. All 2-stroke mufflers feature advanced internals with lightweight packaging material offering efficient noise damping. The TX 300i features a new Heavy-Duty expansion chamber with a corrugated surface to add increased strength for impact resistance and reduce noise levels.

4- Stroke Exhaust Systems

All 4-stroke exhaust systems are expertly crafter to deliver the best possible performance at the lowest possible weight. The 4-stroke header pipes feature an advanced flow designed resonance chamber integrated within them. The header pipes also feature an optimal joining position allowing them to be removed without detaching the rear shock. The silencers are short and compact while delivering the optimal damping volume and noise levels. The units are crafted from lightweight aluminum and are stylishly finished off with an anodized coating that proudly carries the Husqvarna Motorcycles logo.

4-stroke exhausts → light-weight & compact

Flow designed resonance chamber → optimal performance

Optimal header joining position → easier removal

Electric start and advanced Li-Ion battery

Along with the benefit of an easy electric starting system, an advanced Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery is fitted to the four-stroke range. The Li-Ion battery weighs approx. 2.2 lbs (1 kg) less than a conventional lead battery meaning the convenience of electric starting is delivered while keeping overall weight to a minimum.

Electric starter → easy starting when time is critical

Li-Ion battery → lightweight, 2.2 lbs (1 kg) lighter than a conventional battery

Integrated Cooling System & Radiators

The radiators are expertly crafted using high-strength aluminum. CFD (computational fluid dynamics) technology is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently for optimal cooling in any condition. Channeling coolant through the frame allows for optimal cooling, with the system eliminating the need for additional hoses. A center tube that runs through the frame reduces the pressure at this point in the system allowing for a consistent coolant flow.

Additionally, the radiators are mounted for the optimal center of gravity while smart radiator protectors not only protect the radiators from flying debris but also act as a brace in the event of an impact.

Integrated cooling → maximum efficiency in minimum space

Expertly crafted radiators → offering optimal cooling

Central cooling tube → consistent coolant flow

Low mounting position → Optimal center of gravity

Fuel Tank

The polythene fuel tanks incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump on the 4-stroke range. The fuel pump is optimized with internal line routing, directly from the pump to the flange for optimal fuel flow. The external fuel line is angled inward and is less exposed and susceptible to damage.

Polythene tanks → large capacity for extended running times

Advanced fuel line routing → optimal flow & reliability

Airbox & Tool-Less Filter Access

The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts that prevent air deformation and ensure maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is accessed easily, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

Delivering further performance customization, the MY20 FC models are delivered with an additional airbox cover that can be changed without the use of any tools while still offering maximum air filter protection. The new airbox side panel offers increased airflow for a sharper throttle response tailored according to rider preference or track conditions.

Additional interchangeable airbox cover on all FC models → for optimized airflow and more aggressive power delivery

Airbox → maximum air flow & filter protection

Filter mounting system → safe & accurate protection against dirt

Tool-less filter access → easy & fast maintenance

Wheels

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D. are coupled to CNC-machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. The spoke nipples feature a progressive design that reduces the frequency of checks or tightening. Cross-country models feature an 18” rear wheel.

Lightweight, strong & reliable wheels → minimum unsprung weight

Progressive spoke nipples → reduces frequency of tightening

Tires

Fitted as standard on the motocross line are Dunlop MX3S Motocross tires that feature the proven ‘block-within-a-block’ design for progressive cornering and superior grip. Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires are standard on the cross-country range.

Developed in top-level racing → enhanced handling, cornering & steering feel

Bodywork

The 2020 machines feature fresh bodywork that showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering design direction in offroad motorcycles. The ergonomics are specifically designed to deliver greater comfort and control, enabling riders to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. Additionally, the slim contact points make movement between riding positions seamless. The seat profile is perfectly combined with the high grip seat cover to deliver superior comfort and control in all conditions.

Functional bodywork → Swedish-inspired look, modern design & graphics

Ergonomics → confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding situations

Seat → optimal height with advanced comfort and superior control in all conditions

CHAPTER 3: TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL – MOTOCROSS

FC 450





Engine

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.

Mass centralization → advanced handling and reliability

Performance → incredible power and light weight

Cylinder Head

The MY20 FC 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder head → compact design

Camshaft → optimal cam surface

DLC coating & optimized chain guides → reduced friction

Cylinder & Piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.

Lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore

CP forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance, reduced oscillating masses

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankshaft position → ideal center of gravity, advanced handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability & service intervals

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling.

Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.

Design → optimized mass centralization, increased efficiency

High pressure diecast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by PANKL Racing Systems, ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip return to its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

5-speed gearbox → smooth & precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DDS Clutch

The FC 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DDS clutch → lighter, with better action & advanced durability

FC 350

Engine

The 350 cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg) and has an impressive power output. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.

Performance, weight, mass centralization → weight at just 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg)

Shaft arrangements → oscillating masses at ideal center of gravity

Cylinder Head

The FC 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 RPM.

Advanced layout → lightweight

Large titanium valves → 36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust

Polished camshafts, Finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, better performance

Cylinder and piston

An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.

Lightweight 88 mm diameter piston → reduces oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FC 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Plain big end bearing → increased durability & service intervals

Crankcases

The FC 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design.

High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → mass-centralization & weight reduction

High pressure diecast production process → thin walls for reduced weight while maintaining strength

Gearbox

Produced by PANKL Racing Systems, the compact 5-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

PANKL 5-speed gearbox → smooth & precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DS Clutch

The MY20 FC 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → lighter, with better action & advanced durability





FC 250

Engine

Engineered to ensure class-leading performance and handling characteristics, all major engine components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned closer to the center of gravity to reduce the effects of rotational inertia. The 250 cc 4-stroke engine is also light, tipping the scales at only 57.5 lbs (26.1 kg), but is also remarkably powerful.

Engine design → light & compact for optimized mass centralization

Outstanding performance → 14,000 RPM rev-limit

Low friction → low overall drag

Cylinder Head

Featuring finger followers treated in a Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coating, the DOHC cylinder head is engineered for high-level performance. Large titanium valves - 32.5 mm intake and 26.5 mm exhaust – aid the motor to rev freely towards its 14,000 RPM limit, while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the rev-range.

Large titanium valves (32.5 mm intake, 26.5 mm exhaust) → optimal gas flow

Finger followers with DLC coating → low friction, better performance

Advanced exhaust camshaft timing → optimal power delivery

Cylinder & Piston

The 78 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 14.4:1.

Large 78 mm bore & large diameter valves → high-revving, quick response

Forged box-type piston → high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

The crankshaft is designed to offer the best possible performance while being placed in the perfect position to centralize oscillating masses for optimal handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells, ensuring maximum reliability and durability and guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability & service intervals

Crankcases

All Husqvarna motocross motors are designed with mass centralization and weight reduction as the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases are designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure diecast production process. The result is thin wall thickness and exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → light, compact & optimized for mass-centralization

High pressure diecast production → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

Produced by PANKL Racing Systems, the 5-speed gearbox is designed to be extremely light and durable while featuring specific motocross specific ratios. The shifting fork has a low-friction coating for smooth shifting, while the gear lever is designed to prevent dirt build-up and ensure perfect gear selection in all conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps delivering the best possible performance in each gear.

5-speed gearbox by PANKL Racing Systems → increased durability & optimal shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DS Clutch

The FC 250 features a (DS) Diaphragm Steel clutch. The clutch basket is engineered from a single-piece of CNC-machined steel that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs.

DS clutch → lighter with better action & advanced durability

TC 250

Engine

The TC 250 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst motocross riders for generations. The TC 250 engine features the latest 2-stroke technology aimed at centralizing rotating masses and reducing vibration while delivering the highest level of performance in its class.

Cylinder

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder features an innovative power valve system, which delivers a smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The exhaust port features a machined finished for optimal function and performance. The power delivery can be further customized by simply changing between the two springs supplied. This changes the power delivery for different track conditions and according to rider preference.

Cylinder & power valve → smooth, customizable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → optimal function & performance

Engine Casings

The TC 250 engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.

Shaft arrangements → ideally positioned for mass centralization

Counter Balancer Shaft

The TC 250 features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.

Counter balancer shaft → reduced vibration

Carburetor

The TC 250 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor with an advanced setting for optimal performance. Providing a smooth and controllable power delivery, it also offers optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

38 mm Mikuni carburetor → advanced setting

Gearbox

The TC 250 features a 5-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.

5-speed gearbox → precise & easy shifting

No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up

DDS Clutch

The TC 250 features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.

DDS clutch → light action, increased traction & reliability

TC 125

Engine

With lively performance and an overall weight of just 37.9 lbs (17.2 kg), the TC 125 is at the pinnacle of performance in the competitive 125 cc class. The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than current 125 cc 2–stroke engines, making the TC 125 easier to ride for both beginners and seasoned professionals. The TC 125 engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel.

Pinnacle of performance → class-leading power at only 37.9 lbs (17.2 kg)

Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling & maneuverability

Cylinder & Piston

The cylinder has a 54 mm bore. An innovative power valve design controls both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports. With a machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port, the system ensures accurate port timing while delivering unrivalled performance.

Optimized exhaust port → optimal performance & controllability

Crankshaft

Manufactured to be as light as possible, the crankshaft is balanced perfectly to reduce vibrations. The component is also positioned accordingly to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.

Lightweight crankshaft → reduced vibration

Crankcases

High-pressure die cast production processes ensure low weight, thin wall thickness and optimum durability. The crankcase design also aids in a compact arrangement, positioning the shaft arrangements closer to the center of gravity for optimal handling. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze-finished crankcase covers as a modern-day salute to the 2-stroke legends of the past.

High pressure diecast production → light weight & optimum strength

Compact crank case design→ optimal center of gravity for advanced handling

Carburetor

The TC 125 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. The carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

38 mm Mikuni carburetor → optimal power deliver, optimal performance

Gearbox

Manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by PANKL Racing Systems, the motocross-specific 6-speed gearbox ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up.

MX specific 6-speed gearbox → manufactured by PANKL Racing Systems

DS Clutch

The TC 125 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → lighter, with better modulation & advanced durability

CHAPTER 4: TECHNICAL INFORMATION BY MODEL – CROSS-COUNTRY

FX 450

Engine

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.

Mass centralization → advanced handling and reliability

Performance → incredible power and light weight

Cylinder Head

The MY20 FX 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder head → compact design

Camshaft → optimal cam surface

DLC coating & optimized chain guides → reduced friction

Cylinder & Piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.

Lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore

CP forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance, reduced oscillating masses

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankshaft position → ideal center of gravity, advanced handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability & service intervals

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling.

Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.

Design → optimized mass centralization, increased efficiency

High pressure diecast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by PANKL Racing Systems, ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip return to its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

5-speed gearbox → smooth & precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DDS Clutch

The FX 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DDS clutch → lighter, with better action & advanced durability

FX 350

Engine

The 350 cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg) and has an impressive power output. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.

Performance, weight, mass centralization → weight at just 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg)

Shaft arrangements → oscillating masses at ideal center of gravity

Cylinder Head

The FX 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 RPM.

Advanced layout → lightweight

Large titanium valves → 36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust

Polished camshafts, Finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, better performance

Cylinder and piston

An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14.2:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.

Lightweight 88 mm diameter piston → reduces oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FX 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Plain big end bearing → increased durability & service intervals

Crankcases

The FX 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design.

High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → mass-centralization & weight reduction

High pressure diecast production process → thin walls for reduced weight while maintaining strength

Gearbox

Produced by PANKL Racing Systems, the compact 6-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

PANKL 6-speed gearbox → smooth & precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DS Clutch

The MY20 FX 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → lighter, with better action & advanced durability

TX 300i

Engine

The TX 300i 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction and features the latest in 2-stroke technology with the addition electronic fuel injection and a newly developed cylinder for 2020. It also benefits from precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft reducing vibration, a twin-valve controlled power valve and smooth 6-speed gearbox.

Cylinder

The compact cylinder features a 72 mm bore and refined port timings and the aid of a sophisticated power valve providing smooth and controllable power characteristics. With the addition of EFI, the cylinder features two lateral domes which hold the fuel injectors that supply fuel to the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air, minimizing the loss of unburnt fuel and resulting in less emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A small tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit.

Cylinder & power valve → smooth, customizable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → optimal function & performance

Fuel injection → optimal function & performance

Engine Casings

The TX 300i engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, diecast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.

Shaft arrangements → ideally positioned for mass centralization

Counter Balancer Shaft

The TX 300i features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.

Counter balancer shaft → reduced vibration

Throttle Body

The electronic fuel injected engine is fitted with a redesigned 39 mm throttle body made by Dell`Orto. The airflow is regulated by a butterfly connected with a twin-cable throttle cam, which is operated by the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor provides airflow data to the control unit. Oil supplied by the electronically controlled oil pump via an oil intake tube is mixed with the incoming air to lubricate the moving engine parts.

39 mm Dell`Orto throttle body → optimal engine performance

Engine Management System

The engine management system (EMS) of the electronic fuel injected models features a control unit located below the seat. The ECU defines the ignition timing and amount of fuel to inject is based on several sensor readings such as intake air pressure, throttle position and water temperature plus a new additional ambient air pressure sensor. Thanks to altitude and temperature compensation, the rider does not need to worry about fiddling around with the jetting anymore.

Engine management system (EMS) → altitude and temperature compensation

Gearbox

The TX 300i features a 6-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.

6-speed gearbox → precise & easy shifting

No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up

DDS Clutch

The TX 300i features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.

DDS clutch → light action, increased traction & reliability