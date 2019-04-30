First Look: 2020 Husqvarna Motocross and Cross-Country Bikes

- Home
Minis, motos, and off-road racers. Check out all the specs and changes for the 2020 motocross and cross-country bikes.
Vital MX: The biggest news for 2020 from Husqvarna is not motocross related. The TX 300 (two-stroke, cross-country) is now a TX 300i with TPI (transfer port injection) like the TE 250i and TE 300i Enduro models. This is the first time we are seeing this technology on a dedicated "race" bike which could be signs it is making it's way to the motocross models in the future. Also, like the Rockstar Edition FC 450, the WP suspension features a new name, XACT, yet it is the same (other than new settings) as last year's un-named suspension.
Husqvarna Motorcycles offer a complete line-up of five advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke full-size motocross bikes. For MY20 the pioneering European manufacturer continues to push the technical development of each model in its premium motocross range.
Offering leading on-track performance, all five TC and FC machines combine cutting-edge technology with unparalleled attention to detail. In addition to the MY20 TC 125 and TC 250 machines designed for pure 2-stroke enthusiasts, the line-up is completed by a range of class-leading 4-stroke motocrossers.
Offering optimal agility, ergonomics, power and aesthetics, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers have worked hand-in-hand with top-level Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing riders to develop the MY20 4-stroke range. With premium performance an absolute must in the world of motocross, the FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450 models ensure uncompromised power-to-weight ratio.
A leading player in the motocross sector, Husqvarna Motorcycles continue to enjoy notable success at the highest level of global offroad racing. Lifting the 2018 AMA Supercross Championship with Jason Anderson, the historic brand continues to demonstrate the performance of their pioneering machines in all major classes of FIM Motocross World Championship competition.
Husqvarna Motorcycles also offers a range of advanced 2-stroke and 4-stroke cross-country motorcycles and, for 2020, continues to push the development of 2-stroke technology by proudly introducing the 2020 TX 300i, now with electronic fuel injection, ensuring unmatched performance and ease of use. This exciting new machine rounds out the line-up, which includes the 4-stroke FX 350 and FX 450.
Collecting feedback from world-class riders and combining it with extensive testing, Husqvarna Motorcycles continue setting the benchmark in terms of handling, performance, weight and aesthetics.
Frame
The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly crafted. Constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex, the frames feature optimal rigidity that results in advanced rider feedback, energy absorption and stability. The frame is finished off in a premium blue powder coating and standard frame protectors that guarantee superior protection and durability.
Composite Carbon Fiber Subframe
Showcasing pioneering technologies and innovation, the composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fiber, the 2-piece subframe design features a total weight of just over 2.2 lbs (1 kg). In addition to being robust, specific care has been taken to create the perfect rigidity for optimal handling and rider comfort.
Swingarm
The hollow cast aluminum swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the lowest possible weight. The chain adjustment slot extends the total wheelbase adjustment length for optimal straight-line stability on faster tracks and over whoops.
WP XACT Front Fork with AER Technology
The 48 mm split air fork features a capsuled air spring and pressurized oil chamber for progressive and consistent damping. The forks feature a progressive setting to match the frame stiffness and are adjusted via the single air pressure valve for pre-load (on the left), and with easy access clickers adjusting damping with 30 clicks (on the right). Additionally, the air pump needed to adjust the air pressure in the fork is provided as standard.
CNC Machined Triple Clamps
The 22 mm offset CNC-machined triple clamps feature an integrated rubber damping system that reduces vibration and increases rider comfort. The triple clamp features an optimal stiffness fitting with the frame rigidity and suspension set-up. A three-way handlebar adjustment is standard and allows for customizable ergonomics. Additionally, the front number plate integrates a yellow triple clamp guard, which covers the lower triple clamp and protects it from wear.
WP XACT Rear Shock
Featuring progressive settings to match the frame rigidity, the WP XACT is perfected to provide optimal damping characteristics while keeping a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock offering consistent damping, the end result is superior rider comfort and handling. Fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system with a specific geometry, the system delivers the greatest possible traction and absorption. The rear wheel travel is 300 mm.
Magura Hydraulic Clutch
Extremely reliable, high-quality German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. Clutch play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.
Brakes
The highest level of quality is guaranteed with class-leading Brembo calipers and controls. The 260 mm front and 220 mm solid rear discs deliver superior stopping power while instilling confidence in any condition.
ProTaper Handlebar
The ProTaper handlebar is second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, it features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. A unique bend provides advanced comfort by minimizing the pressure point on the rider’s hands.
Grips & Throttle Assembly
The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanized grip features an innovative integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and, by changing a cam, throttle progression can be altered.
Map Switch & Launch Control
Designed for easy operation, the standard map switch on all 4-strokes activates launch control, selects between two engine maps and activates the traction control feature. Both traction control and launch control feature advanced settings. These offer optimal traction off the start and on slick tracks and see the two systems – when both activated – working simultaneously to offer maximized benefits. With the engine at idle, launch control is engaged by pressing both TC and MAP buttons simultaneously for about two seconds. The LED lamp will blink continuously meaning the system is active. This function limits the amount of power to the rear wheel, improving traction and preventing loss of control under hard acceleration.
Traction Control
Standard on all 4-strokes and featuring an optimal setting for a significant advantage in wet or muddy conditions, the traction control can be selected to an on or off position from the handlebar switch.
It functions by analyzing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the EMS registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel ensuring maximum traction.
Engine Management System (EMS)
The Keihin EMS is specifically designed to be smaller, lighter and faster at processing data. It integrates launch control for perfect starts, selectable engine maps via the switch on the handlebar as well as traction control. Combined with the gear sensor, power delivery is tailored for each gear.
44 mm Throttle Body
All FC and FX machines feature a 44 mm Keihin throttle body. The injector is positioned accordingly to offer the most efficient flow into the combustion chamber. To ensure optimal throttle response the throttle cable is mounted directly and without a throttle linkage. This set-up provides immediate throttle response and feeling.
2-Stroke Exhaust Systems
Tailored specifically for each model using an innovative 3D design process, the 2-stroke header pipes offer optimal geometry, performance and ground clearance, making them less susceptible to damage. All 2-stroke mufflers feature advanced internals with lightweight packaging material offering efficient noise damping. The TX 300i features a new Heavy-Duty expansion chamber with a corrugated surface to add increased strength for impact resistance and reduce noise levels.
4- Stroke Exhaust Systems
All 4-stroke exhaust systems are expertly crafter to deliver the best possible performance at the lowest possible weight. The 4-stroke header pipes feature an advanced flow designed resonance chamber integrated within them. The header pipes also feature an optimal joining position allowing them to be removed without detaching the rear shock. The silencers are short and compact while delivering the optimal damping volume and noise levels. The units are crafted from lightweight aluminum and are stylishly finished off with an anodized coating that proudly carries the Husqvarna Motorcycles logo.
Electric start and advanced Li-Ion battery
Along with the benefit of an easy electric starting system, an advanced Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery is fitted to the four-stroke range. The Li-Ion battery weighs approx. 2.2 lbs (1 kg) less than a conventional lead battery meaning the convenience of electric starting is delivered while keeping overall weight to a minimum.
Integrated Cooling System & Radiators
The radiators are expertly crafted using high-strength aluminum. CFD (computational fluid dynamics) technology is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently for optimal cooling in any condition. Channeling coolant through the frame allows for optimal cooling, with the system eliminating the need for additional hoses. A center tube that runs through the frame reduces the pressure at this point in the system allowing for a consistent coolant flow.
Additionally, the radiators are mounted for the optimal center of gravity while smart radiator protectors not only protect the radiators from flying debris but also act as a brace in the event of an impact.
Fuel Tank
The polythene fuel tanks incorporate a threaded filler cap and an integrated fuel pump on the 4-stroke range. The fuel pump is optimized with internal line routing, directly from the pump to the flange for optimal fuel flow. The external fuel line is angled inward and is less exposed and susceptible to damage.
Airbox & Tool-Less Filter Access
The airbox is designed with precisely positioned inlet ducts that prevent air deformation and ensure maximum airflow and filter protection. The air filter is accessed easily, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.
Delivering further performance customization, the MY20 FC models are delivered with an additional airbox cover that can be changed without the use of any tools while still offering maximum air filter protection. The new airbox side panel offers increased airflow for a sharper throttle response tailored according to rider preference or track conditions.
Wheels
Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D. are coupled to CNC-machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodized aluminum nipples. The spoke nipples feature a progressive design that reduces the frequency of checks or tightening. Cross-country models feature an 18” rear wheel.
Tires
Fitted as standard on the motocross line are Dunlop MX3S Motocross tires that feature the proven ‘block-within-a-block’ design for progressive cornering and superior grip. Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires are standard on the cross-country range.
Bodywork
The 2020 machines feature fresh bodywork that showcases Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering design direction in offroad motorcycles. The ergonomics are specifically designed to deliver greater comfort and control, enabling riders to perform at the highest level for extended periods of time. Additionally, the slim contact points make movement between riding positions seamless. The seat profile is perfectly combined with the high grip seat cover to deliver superior comfort and control in all conditions.
Engine
The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.
Cylinder Head
The MY20 FC 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.
Cylinder & Piston
The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.
Crankshaft
The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.
Crankcases
The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling.
Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.
Gearbox
The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by PANKL Racing Systems, ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip return to its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.
DDS Clutch
The FC 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.
Engine
The 350 cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg) and has an impressive power output. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.
Cylinder Head
The FC 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 RPM.
Cylinder and piston
An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.
Crankshaft
A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FC 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.
Crankcases
The FC 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design.
High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
Gearbox
Produced by PANKL Racing Systems, the compact 5-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.
DS Clutch
The MY20 FC 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.
Engine
Engineered to ensure class-leading performance and handling characteristics, all major engine components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned closer to the center of gravity to reduce the effects of rotational inertia. The 250 cc 4-stroke engine is also light, tipping the scales at only 57.5 lbs (26.1 kg), but is also remarkably powerful.
Cylinder Head
Featuring finger followers treated in a Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coating, the DOHC cylinder head is engineered for high-level performance. Large titanium valves - 32.5 mm intake and 26.5 mm exhaust – aid the motor to rev freely towards its 14,000 RPM limit, while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the rev-range.
Cylinder & Piston
The 78 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 14.4:1.
Crankshaft
The crankshaft is designed to offer the best possible performance while being placed in the perfect position to centralize oscillating masses for optimal handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells, ensuring maximum reliability and durability and guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.
Crankcases
All Husqvarna motocross motors are designed with mass centralization and weight reduction as the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases are designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure diecast production process. The result is thin wall thickness and exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
Gearbox
Produced by PANKL Racing Systems, the 5-speed gearbox is designed to be extremely light and durable while featuring specific motocross specific ratios. The shifting fork has a low-friction coating for smooth shifting, while the gear lever is designed to prevent dirt build-up and ensure perfect gear selection in all conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps delivering the best possible performance in each gear.
DS Clutch
The FC 250 features a (DS) Diaphragm Steel clutch. The clutch basket is engineered from a single-piece of CNC-machined steel that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs.
Engine
The TC 250 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst motocross riders for generations. The TC 250 engine features the latest 2-stroke technology aimed at centralizing rotating masses and reducing vibration while delivering the highest level of performance in its class.
Cylinder
The 66.4 mm bore cylinder features an innovative power valve system, which delivers a smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The exhaust port features a machined finished for optimal function and performance. The power delivery can be further customized by simply changing between the two springs supplied. This changes the power delivery for different track conditions and according to rider preference.
Engine Casings
The TC 250 engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.
Counter Balancer Shaft
The TC 250 features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.
Carburetor
The TC 250 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor with an advanced setting for optimal performance. Providing a smooth and controllable power delivery, it also offers optimal performance over the entire RPM range.
Gearbox
The TC 250 features a 5-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.
DDS Clutch
The TC 250 features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.
Engine
With lively performance and an overall weight of just 37.9 lbs (17.2 kg), the TC 125 is at the pinnacle of performance in the competitive 125 cc class. The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than current 125 cc 2–stroke engines, making the TC 125 easier to ride for both beginners and seasoned professionals. The TC 125 engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel.
Cylinder & Piston
The cylinder has a 54 mm bore. An innovative power valve design controls both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports. With a machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port, the system ensures accurate port timing while delivering unrivalled performance.
Crankshaft
Manufactured to be as light as possible, the crankshaft is balanced perfectly to reduce vibrations. The component is also positioned accordingly to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.
Crankcases
High-pressure die cast production processes ensure low weight, thin wall thickness and optimum durability. The crankcase design also aids in a compact arrangement, positioning the shaft arrangements closer to the center of gravity for optimal handling. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze-finished crankcase covers as a modern-day salute to the 2-stroke legends of the past.
Carburetor
The TC 125 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. The carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.
Gearbox
Manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by PANKL Racing Systems, the motocross-specific 6-speed gearbox ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up.
DS Clutch
The TC 125 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.
Engine
The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.
Cylinder Head
The MY20 FX 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.
Cylinder & Piston
The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.
Crankshaft
The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.
Crankcases
The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling.
Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.
Gearbox
The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by PANKL Racing Systems, ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip return to its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.
DDS Clutch
The FX 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.
Engine
The 350 cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg) and has an impressive power output. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.
Cylinder Head
The FX 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 RPM.
Cylinder and piston
An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14.2:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.
Crankshaft
A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FX 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.
Crankcases
The FX 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design.
High-pressure die cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.
Gearbox
Produced by PANKL Racing Systems, the compact 6-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.
DS Clutch
The MY20 FX 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.
Engine
The TX 300i 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction and features the latest in 2-stroke technology with the addition electronic fuel injection and a newly developed cylinder for 2020. It also benefits from precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralization, a counter balancer shaft reducing vibration, a twin-valve controlled power valve and smooth 6-speed gearbox.
Cylinder
The compact cylinder features a 72 mm bore and refined port timings and the aid of a sophisticated power valve providing smooth and controllable power characteristics. With the addition of EFI, the cylinder features two lateral domes which hold the fuel injectors that supply fuel to the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air, minimizing the loss of unburnt fuel and resulting in less emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A small tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit.
Engine Casings
The TX 300i engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, diecast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.
Counter Balancer Shaft
The TX 300i features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.
Throttle Body
The electronic fuel injected engine is fitted with a redesigned 39 mm throttle body made by Dell`Orto. The airflow is regulated by a butterfly connected with a twin-cable throttle cam, which is operated by the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor provides airflow data to the control unit. Oil supplied by the electronically controlled oil pump via an oil intake tube is mixed with the incoming air to lubricate the moving engine parts.
Engine Management System
The engine management system (EMS) of the electronic fuel injected models features a control unit located below the seat. The ECU defines the ignition timing and amount of fuel to inject is based on several sensor readings such as intake air pressure, throttle position and water temperature plus a new additional ambient air pressure sensor. Thanks to altitude and temperature compensation, the rider does not need to worry about fiddling around with the jetting anymore.
Gearbox
The TX 300i features a 6-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.
DDS Clutch
The TX 300i features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ complete range of mini motocross racers allows riders of all ages to experience the best equipment and technology available in the market today. Featuring three 2-stroke machines, the updated range puts the right tools in the hands of tomorrow’s champions. Modelled on the full-size line-up of TC and FC racers, the entire minicycle range has been carefully designed to offer striking looks and top-level on-track performance. Quality and attention to detail link the TC 50, TC 65 and TC 85 to Husqvarna Motorcycles’ championship-winning full-size models.
Setting the bar in the ultra-competitive 85 cc class, the TC 85 features much of the same technology found in the successful full-size Husqvarna motocross line-up. With a Chromium Molybdenum steel frame and state of the art WP suspension, young mini riders can focus on performance with total confidence. Featuring an engine that delivers a broad and controllable power delivery the TC 85 offers top-level performance and durability for the stars of tomorrow.
Frame
The professionally crafted Chromium Molybdenum steel frame is constructed using hydro formed tubes joined by precision robot welding to ensure the highest level of consistent quality.
The frame employs a geometry aimed at tailoring flex characteristics for optimal handling and comfort. Together with the laterally-mounted cylinder head mountings the result is advanced torsional rigidity and longitudinal stiffness. This allows the frame to move in harmony with the suspension, soaking up big hits while delivering optimal agility and high-speed stability.
Additionally, the frame is fitted with “no dirt” footpegs that prevent the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts and muddy terrain. The simple but effective self-cleaning system ensures the footpegs return to their original position providing complete control in all conditions.
The frame is finished off in a highly durable blue powder coating with standard frame protectors.
Subframe
Made from lightweight aluminum, the subframe features a short and compact profile contributing to mass centralization and the overall light weight.
Swingarm
Manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, the one-piece aluminum swingarm offers exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight. For easy maintenance, the chain adjustment markings are visible from above, making adjustment simple.
WP suspension
Mirroring the latest technology found in the Husqvarna full-size motocross range, the TC 85 features WP XACT suspension.
Up front, the WP XACT fork with AER technology consists of a 43 mm split fork design using a capsuled air spring in the left leg and the trusted oil damping system in the right leg. The components offer optimal suspension performance with 280 mm total wheel travel. Additionally, adjustment is made simple thanks to the single air pressure valve and supplied air pump for preload and easy access clickers for compression and rebound.
On the rear, the TC 85 is fitted with a specific version of the WP XACT PDS shock absorber. The design offers optimal progression and response. Wheel travel is 305 mm in total.
The WP XACT PDS is fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound.
Handlebar, grips, throttle
The TC 85 features a lightweight and strong tapered aluminum handlebar that is fitted with an advanced throttle assembly for easy free play adjustment. Additionally, the TC 85 is fitted with ODI lock on grips as standard. The system includes a vulcanized grip on the right side while the lock-on grip on the left does not require glue or wire for mounting.
Bodywork/seat
The TC 85 features progressive bodywork which precisely fits the proportions of an 85 cc rider. The contact points and feeling allow the younger riders to feel the similar control and comfort found on the larger models.
The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.
Cooling
The radiators are designed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) to ensure the ideal passage of air through the cooling fins. Combined with an advanced routing of the coolant circuit, the system ensures optimum engine temperature for the highest performance in varying conditions.
The radiator protectors not only serve as protection from flying rocks and debris but also serve as a brace diverting energy around the radiators in the event of an impact.
Airbox
The airbox is designed to offer the best possible performance with the highest level of filter protection.
The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.
Wheels and tires
Black aluminum rims and CNC-machined hubs are fitted with MAXXIS tires that deliver outstanding performance on a wide variety of terrain. The pattern design and rubber compound offer exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction and predictability.
Brakes
A Formula four-piston brake caliper and 240 mm wave disc at the front and a two-piston caliper and 210 mm wave disc at the rear ensure powerful and confident braking.
The piston size on the rear caliper, in combination with the precisely designed rear brake lever, delivers optimal modulation and feeling.
Exhaust
The exhaust system is perfectly tailored to the engine’s power characteristics, contributing to the outstanding performance and all-round ride-ability.
The header pipe is made in a three-dimensional stamping process. Once the components are shaped they are robot welded to ensure the highest level of quality and durability.
Engine
The TC 85 engine uses the latest technology to deliver unrivalled performance in the ultra-competitive 85 cc class.
The engine delivers optimal performance and ride-ability across the full RPM range. Key to the engine is a power valve, which allows the power delivery to be tailored simply and effectively.
Cylinder and piston
The cylinder is designed around the power valve system. The system controls both the exhaust valve and the sub exhaust port for optimal power, torque and controllability. As a result, the TC 85 delivers class-leading mid-range performance, reducing the need to use the clutch in loamy or sandy conditions.
An adjuster screw allows the opening time of the power valve to be adjusted to suit rider preference and track conditions. By changing between different power valve springs - available in the Husqvarna Accessories catalogue - the rate at which the power valve opens can be further tailored.
Crankshaft
The lightweight crankshaft features optimal balancing for minimal vibration and the precisely tailored rotational inertia of the crankshaft improves torque and ride-ability.
Crankcases
The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process that keeps wall thickness to a minimum while retaining strength and durability. The design of the cases is compact and aims at positioning the shaft arrangements as close as possible to the center of gravity for optimal handling.
Gearbox
The TC 85 features a lightweight gearbox with motocross-specific ratios and the progressive shifting action allows the rider to select the next gear with confidence. Additionally, similar to the footpeg design, a self-cleaning gear selector prevents the build-up of dirt ensuring complete control in all conditions.
Clutch
The TC 85 features a compact and durable diaphragm spring clutch. The clutch is actuated via a Formula hydraulic system meaning that play is always adjusted, and the clutch point remains the same under different conditions and over time.
Engine
Featuring the latest in 2-stroke technology, the TC 65 is highly competitive in the 65 cc class. Apart from using the lightest and most durable materials, the engine features a pressure-controlled exhaust valve that delivers top-level performance. Additionally, the engine features a manual 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch allowing the rider to have full control of the power delivery.
Cylinder
The high-performance cylinder is made from lightweight and durable aluminum. Incorporating a pressure-controlled exhaust valve (PCEV), the cylinder provides unrivalled performance within the highly competitive 65 cc class.
Frame
The high-strength chromoly steel frame integrates carefully calculated parameters of longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity to benefit handling and suspension functionality. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, along with outstanding stability. The subframe is fitted to the frame with four screws and is made of lightweight aluminum.
Bodywork
The progressive bodywork is scaled down to precisely fit the proportions of a 65 cc rider. The contact points and feeling allow the younger riders to feel the similar control and comfort found on the larger models.
The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.
Swingarm
Made from lightweight cast aluminum, the hollow swingarm is designed using sophisticated simulation data and calculated to have the optimal rigidity while using minimal wall thickness. As a result, the swingarm features the ideal rigidity at the least possible weight.
Radiators
An intelligent cooling circuit with integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators ensures heat dissipation. The result is constant temperature balance for consistent high performance.
Front Suspension
Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the TC 65 is fitted with WP XACT forks with AER technology. Besides being very lightweight, the 35 mm USD forks feature exceptional damping and comfort characteristics that allow riders to perform with complete confidence. With 215 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be adjusted easily with the use of an air pump for rider preference, weight or track conditions.
Rear Suspension
Linked directly to the swingarm, the WP XACT monoshock is matched perfectly to the front forks for the perfect balance and damping characteristics.
Additionally, the rear shock offers 270 mm of suspension travel and is fully adjustable allowing it to be tailored to rider preferences or track conditions.
Handlebars
Made of high quality aluminum alloy, the handlebars offer top stability and safety. Additionally, a specific handlebar bend is created to offer the best ergonomic position. A bar pad on the handlebar brace protects the rider from impacts.
Clutch
The reliable and light hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With the play being constantly adjusted, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.
Wheels
Mirroring the full-size motocross range, the TC 65 uses lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims that provide the highest strength and reliability. The standard MAXXIS tires offer progressive grip on a variety of different terrains.
Brakes
Featuring the same level of technology offered on the full-size motocross range, the TC 65 is fitted with hydraulic brake calipers and large waved front (198 mm) and rear (160 mm) brake discs. The system ensures advanced brake feeling and stopping performance in all conditions.
Engine
The modern and compact engine features the latest in 2-stroke technology, offering class-leading performance and ride-ability. By using a 3-shaft design, the crankshaft is positioned near the center of gravity, which not only benefits mass centralization but also creates the ideal intake angle into the reed valve for top-level performance. Additionally, the engine is fitted with an automatic centrifugal clutch that reduces riding complexity for younger riders.
Exhaust
The exhaust is designed to specifically match the character of the TC 50 engine and is manufactured using a three-dimensional stamping process. Once the components are shaped they are robot welded to ensure high levels of quality and durability.
Clutch
A key feature of the TC 50 is the automatic centrifugal clutch. This allows youngsters to ride without the complexity of operating a manual clutch and gearbox. The multi-disc clutch delivers a precise and predictable power delivery across the RPM range. Furthermore, it can easily be set to suit rider preferences or track conditions without the use of any special tools.
Power reduction kit
For absolute beginners the engine power can be reduced to a moderate 5.5 hp using a kit from Husqvarna Accessories.
Bodywork
The progressive bodywork is scaled down to precisely fit the proportions of younger riders. The contact points and feeling allow the riders to feel the perfect control and comfort found on the larger models.
The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.
Frame
The high-strength chromoly steel frame integrates carefully calculated parameters of longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity to benefit handling and suspension functionality. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, along with outstanding stability.
Swingarm
Made from lightweight cast aluminum, the new hollow swingarm is designed using sophisticated simulation data and calculated to improve rigidity while using minimal wall thickness. As a result, the swingarm features the ideal rigidity at the least possible weight.
Front Suspension
Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the TC 50 is fitted with a set of WP XACT forks with AER technology. Besides being very light weight, the 35 mm USD forks feature exceptional damping and comfort characteristics, allowing the rider to push the limit with complete confidence. With 205 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be easily adjusted with the use of an air pump for rider preference, weight or track conditions.
Rear Suspension
Linked directly to the swingarm, the WP XACT monoshock is ideally matched to the front forks for perfect balance and damping characteristics. Additionally, the rear shock offers 185 mm of suspension travel and is fully adjustable allowing it to be tailored to rider preferences or track conditions.
Brakes
Featuring the same level of technology offered on the full-size motocross range, the TC 50 is fitted with hydraulic brake calipers and waved front and rear brake discs. The system ensures advanced brake feeling and stopping performance in all conditions.
Wheels
Mirroring the full-size motocross range, the TC 50 uses lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims providing the highest strength and reliability. The standard MAXXIS tires provide progressive grip on a variety of different terrains.
Radiator
The TC 50 features a liquid cooling system for the cylinder and crank cases. The large radiators work together with the spoilers to channel air through the cooling fins, efficiently ensuring sufficient cooling in all conditions.
Handlebars
Made of high-quality aluminum alloy, the handlebars offer top stability and safety. A crash pad on the handlebar brace protects the rider from impacts.
manandmachine
4/30/2019 11:00 PM
TX-100 big wheel with electric start please. Off road/Moto bike of the decade for youth riders