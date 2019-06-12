First Look: 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Vital MX: The only changes that we see looking through the press material for the 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition is updated settings to the WP 48 XACT fork. Other than that, things look to be par for the course. Check out the details below.

FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION MY20





INTRODUCTION

Motocross is embedded in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ celebrated history. Long-standing innovators of the sport, Husqvarna first introduced purpose-built motocross racing motorcycles more than 60 years ago. Since that time the brand has continued to lead in the development of today’s highly specialised motocross and offroad machines.

Legendary international motocross stars such as Torsten Hallman, Mark Blackwell, Kent Howerton, Chuck Sun, Heikki Mikkola, Jacky Martens and Alessio Chiodi have all written successful chapters in Husqvarna’s sporting history. More recently Husqvarna Motorcycles confirmed its commitment to top-end motocross racing when they established the global Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team, in December 2015.

Collaboration with Rockstar Energy Drink has helped Husqvarna Motorcycles enjoy a wealth of success during the last four seasons. Zach Osborne’s 2017 AMA 250SX East, 2017 AMA 250MX and 2018 AMA 250SX East titles and Jason Anderson’s 2018 AMA 450SX Championship have been the stand-out results of this dynamic partnership. In addition, European-based success has come in both the MXGP and MX2 categories where team riders consistently battle for victories in the FIM Motocross World Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing have established a dominant, global force competing at the pinnacle of motocross competition.

Manufactured in limited numbers, Husqvarna’s new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION is a bike built to perform at the highest level. Embracing the highly successful collaboration between Rockstar Energy Drink and Husqvarna Motorcycles, this exciting new model forms the basis of the official Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing machine that Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne and Dean Wilson will compete on during the 2020 AMA Supercross Championship.

2020 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION – INTRODUCTION

True to the brand’s commitment to continued development of its premium quality machines, the 2020 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION sets the benchmark in terms of handling, class-leading SOHC 450 cc performance, reliability and weight. Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers have continued to combine feedback collected from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team riders with extensive testing to further improve this championship winning model.

With a focus on optimising suspension performance, the 2020 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION has updated WP XACT 48 mm front forks, which work affably with the bike’s hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame and CNC-machined adjustable offset triple clamps.

The robust, lightweight chassis also features a composite carbon fibre 2-piece subframe design.

Delivering outstanding peak power with an overall weight of just 27.3 kg the motor is placed close to the bike’s centre of gravity for greatly improved manoeuvrability. Highest levels of quality and durability are ensured by a CP forged box-in-box piston and a PANKL conrod.

The bike also features and FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, D.I.D DirtStar rims, ODI grips, Rekluse factory racing clutch cover, ProTaper handlebars, advanced bodywork and a high grip seat cover.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team graphics and a series of special parts such as the carbon fibre engine protector and mechanical holeshot device strengthen the link to the team’s machines and ensure the new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION offers race-winning performance and aesthetics straight out of the showroom.

FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

Compact SOHC engine providing class-leading performance

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame with premium black powder coating

CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Composite carbon fibre 2-piece subframe design

Carbon fibre reinforced engine protector

Updated WP XACT 48 mm front forks

Mechanical holeshot device as standard

High-quality Magura hydraulic clutch system

FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

Softer, grey ODI grips

High grip seat cover

Rekluse factory racing clutch cover

High-quality ProTaper handlebars and bar pad

Factory wheel set with D.I.D DirtStar rims and blue anodised CNC-machined hubs

Multifunctional map switch, which also activates launch and traction control

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Advanced bodywork with specifically-tailored ergonomics

FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS IN DETAIL

Delivering the latest cutting-edge technology, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers ensure the 2020 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION sets the benchmark in terms of handling, power, weight and aesthetics.

FRAME

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is expertly constructed with specifically calculated parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex. The FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION frame is finished off with a durable black powder coating. A carbon fibre reinforced skid plate and frame protectors guarantee superior protection and durability.

•Specifically calculated rigidity → advanced feedback, energy absorption and stability

•Produced to the highest quality standards

•Durable finish with standard skid plate and frame protectors

COMPOSITE CARBON FIBRE SUBFRAME

Showcasing advanced technologies and innovation the composite subframe is a design unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles. Using 70% polyamide and 30% carbon fibre, the two-piece subframe design is incredibly light with a total weight of just over one kilogram. Apart from being robust, specific care is taken to create the perfect rigidity for optimal handling and rider comfort.

•Carbon fibre composite construction → lightweight and robust

•Specific rigidity → optimal handling and comfort

WP XACT FRONT FORK

The updated WP XACT 48 mm split air forks feature extended oil and air bypasses to improve comfort by reducing pressure peaks. Damping is easily adjusted via the single air pressure valve for pre-load (on the left leg), using the supplied fork pump. Compression and rebound fine-tuning are handled with tool-free easy access clickers with 30 clicks (on the right leg). Standard on the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION, a mechanical holeshot device compresses the front forks and minimises front wheel lift off the start.

•Precision engineering by WP → highest performance levels

•Extended oil and air bypass → improved comfort by reducing pressure peaks

•Easy access clicker dials → simple and fast clicker settings

•Mechanical holeshot device standard

CNC-MACHINED TRIPLE CLAMPS

Made from high-grade aluminium, the CNC-machined triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness, perfect alignment of the fork tubes and precise geometry of the fork clamps to ensure highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by simple offset adjustment of 20 or 22 mm.

•CNC aluminium → finest quality and reliability

•Perfect clamping and alignment → smooth fork action

•Adjustable handlebar position → adjustable ergonomics

BRAKES

The highest level of quality is guaranteed with class-leading Brembo calipers and levers. The 260 mm floating front and 220 mm solid rear discs deliver superior stopping power instilling confidence in all conditions. A front disc protector is fitted as standard.

•Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs → superior stopping power with greater control and confidence

PROTAPER HANDLEBARS

ProTaper handlebars are second to none for function and style. Manufactured to exacting standards, they feature class-leading fatigue resistance and an optimised bend for comfort, while adding minimal weight.

•ProTaper handlebars → class-leading function and style

FMF RACING FACTORY 4.1 SILENCER

The Factory 4.1 RCT silencer features a blue anodised titanium body with a carbon end cap. In addition, it offers a shorter overall length that is less susceptible to damage and moves the muffler closer to the engine to centralise mass. The Factory 4.1 RCT is constructed from only aerospace grade materials that meet exacting specifications.

•FMF Factory 4.1 RCT silencer → light weight, optimal performance

•Shorter overall length → centralised mass, less susceptible to damage

ELECTRIC START WITH LI-ION BATTERY

Along with the benefit of an easy electric starting system, a Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery is fitted to the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION. The Li-Ion battery weighs approximately one kilogram less than a conventional lead battery, offering the convenience of electric starting while overall weight is being kept to a minimum.

•Electric starter → easy starting when time is critical

•Li-Ion battery → lightweight, 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery

FACTORY WHEEL SET

Black high-strength anodised rims by D.I.D are mounted to high quality blue CNC-machined hubs using lightweight spokes and blue anodised aluminium nipples to offer maximum weight savings and optimised handling and stability in the most extreme motocross conditions.

•Lightweight but strong and reliable construction → minimum unsprung weight

GEARBOX

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox produced by PANKL ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

•5-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

•Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

MAGURA HYDRAULIC CLUTCH

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. Clutch play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

•Magura hydraulic clutch → perfect action in every condition

MAP SWTICH & LAUNCH CONTROL

Optimised for easy operation the map switch offers the possibility to change between two different engine maps and activates launch control. With the engine at idle, launch control is engaged by pressing both TC and MAP buttons simultaneously for about two seconds. The LED lamp will blink continuously meaning the system is active. This function limits the amount of power to the rear wheel, improving traction and preventing loss of control under hard acceleration.

•Standard handlebar map switch → alter engine characteristics according to conditions and rider preference

•Launch control → maximum traction for perfect starts

TRACTION CONTROL

Traction control can be selected to an on or off position from the switch. It functions by analysing throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too quickly, the EMS registers a loss of grip and reduces the amount of power to the rear wheel ensuring maximum traction. This can be a distinct advantage in wet or muddy conditions.

•Traction control → optimal traction in all conditions

ENGINE

The SOHC engine is the perfect example of the advanced engineering techniques used by Husqvarna Motorcycles. It delivers amazing peak power with an overall weight of just 27.3 kg. Mass-centralisation is key in the engine design, enabling chassis engineers to position the engine closer to the centre of gravity for greatly improved handling and manoeuvrability. The FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION features a CP forged box-in-box piston and a PANKL conrod ensuring the highest levels of quality and durability.

•Mass centralisation → improved handling and reliability

•CP box-in-box piston and PANKL conrod → highest level of quality and durability

BODYWORK

Advanced bodywork provides unparalleled comfort and control, enabling riders to perform at the highest level, while the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team graphics provide the new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION with race-winning aesthetics straight out of the showroom.

•Ergonomics → confidence-inspiring riding position in all riding situations

•Comfort → riding at the highest level for extended periods of time



