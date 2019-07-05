First Look: 2020 Honda Motocross, Cross-Country, and Trail Bikes

Vital MX: Out of all the Honda models fro 2020, the CRF250R gets the most updates with changes to the engine and transmission. Also, all the CRF-Rs get a Honda version of "traction control" with Honda Selectable Torque Control.

Honda Announces 2020 Dirt Bikes

Performance updates to CRF250R highlight extensive CRF lineup

TORRANCE, Calif. (May 7, 2019) – From the fire-breathing, high-flying CRF450RWE all the way down to the friendly, cute CRF50F, Honda’s off-road motorcycle lineup is the most all-encompassing and versatile on the powersports market, a fact that was driven home when American Honda today made its first new-model announcement of the 2020 model year. With eight and four machines respectively, Honda’s CRF Performance and CRF Trail families offer something for everyone, whether they be pro-level racers looking to give Ken Roczen and Cole Seely a run for their money, youngsters preparing for their first two-wheel forays, or anyone in between.

The newest iterations of Honda’s proven full-size motocross models—the CRF250R and CRF450R, as well as the elite CRF450RWE—all receive important upgrades to raise performance levels even higher, while the CRF150R mini is back again in 2020. The CRF450RX and CRF250RX closed-course off-road racers benefit from the same improvements as their track-focused siblings, while the CRF450X off-roader and CRF450L dual-sport machine return for the new model year with updated graphics. At the other end of the spectrum, the approachable, fun 2020 CRF250F, CRF125F, CRF110F and CRF50F await recreational riders with trail-focused performance and proven reliability.

“For generations, Honda has demonstrated its commitment to the dirt bike market, and that’s never been truer than now,” said Chris Cox, American Honda’s Manager of Experiential Marketing/Press. “Our 2020 lineup of off-road models, including the CRF Performance and CRF Trail families, comprises machines that are top-of-class for motocross, off-road competition, trail riding and, in the case of the CRF450L, even using streets to extend off-road adventures. With such a capable and diverse collection of motorcycles, you can once again expect to see a lot of red on tracks and trails from coast to coast.”

CRF PERFORMANCE LINE

Last year saw Honda significantly expand its CRF Performance family to include machines for riding applications including motocross, closed-course off-road, pure off-road, and even dual sport. For 2020, a number of models in the lineup get important upgrades to keep Red Riders running at the front of the pack.

CRF450R

For 2020, Honda’s flagship CRF450R—the same platform raced by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen and Cole Seely—puts more engine-management choices at the fingertips of racers, with the addition of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Developed through HRC’s worldwide racing effort, the system maximizes rear-tire hookup to keep all of the Unicam® engine’s horsepower driving the bike and rider forward, improving racing success regardless of track conditions. In keeping with racing-body regulations, the system measures rate of rpm increase and adjusts delivery accordingly, and a handlebar-mounted switch enables selection from three levels of delivery (most in class). In addition, the CRF450R’s front-rear balance is refined and handling is improved thanks to internal suspension updates, and a new battery position that lowers the machine’s center of gravity. Improved rear-brake pad performance and durability, and the exclusive specification of Dunlop Geomax® MX3S tires round out a machine that’s ready to take riders to the next level.

Price: $9,399

Availability: July 2019

2020 Updates

All-new Honda Selectable Torque Control with three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between three modes, depending on conditions and rider preference.

Revised mapping for riding modes in Standard, Smooth and Aggressive options, selectable via a separate handlebar-mounted switch, enables simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

Revised internal fork and shock settings for improved chassis balance and overall handling.

Battery position lowered by 28mm accentuates moves center of gravity downward to further improve chassis balance and handling.

New rear brake-pad material for improved performance and increased durability.

Elimination of lower rear brake-rotor guard, to improve heat dissipation and reduce unsprung weight.

Updated graphics.

Engine/Drivetrain

449cc single-cylinder engine with Unicam cylinder head, downdraft intake tract, electronic fuel injection and electric start offers unparalleled “Absolute Holeshot” performance.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts.

Electric starter (powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery).

Shift sensor allows a dedicated ignition map for each gear, enabling optimum running.

Chassis/Suspension

Twin-spar aluminum frame engineered for great traction and cornering feel, and to minimize weight.

Chassis layout allows heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible for nimble handling and feel.

Front-brake caliper uses a pair of pistons (30mm and 27mm) for optimal braking performance on a 260mm rotor with a petal pattern to best dissipate heat.

Showa® shock and 49mm coil-spring fork.

Front brake hose resists expansion for precise, consistent braking feel.

Top triple clamp has two handlebar-clamp locations for moving the handlebar back and forth by 26mm. With reversible handlebar clamp enabling an additional 10mm of adjustment from the base position, there are a total of four different handlebar positions.

Black Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar encourages active riding position, while also contributing to light steering feel.

Footpegs shed mud and give the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions.

Lightweight, compact 1.66 gallon titanium fuel tank keeps weight to a minimum.

Black D.I.D rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track.

Minimization of lines and gaps in the plastic panels results in a smooth surface, facilitating riding-position changes.

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion.

Available only through Honda dealers, Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires provide superior bump absorption and excellent grip.

CRF450RWE

Following a successful debut year in which it quickly caught the eye of performance-hungry enthusiasts who demand the absolute best, the CRF450RWE (“Works Edition”) gets even better for 2020, with updates based on the machines in the Team Honda HRC factory race shop. Already a dominant force when it comes to lap times, this exclusive model now features a full titanium Yoshimura exhaust system, as a lightweight Ti header (the first of its kind on a Honda motocross model) joins the titanium Yosh muffler, all specifically designed to work with the model’s hand-polished ports. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), developed through HRC’s worldwide racing effort, now comes standard, enabling three levels of intervention via a handlebar-mounted switch, and a new battery position lowers the machine’s center of gravity. Rounding out the changes are internal suspension updates, improved rear brake-pad performance and durability, new dual-compound Renthal grips and graphic updates.

Price: $ 11,999

Availability: August 2019

2020 Updates

Titanium Yoshimura header pipe for reduced weight and increased power.

All-new Honda Selectable Torque Control with three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between three modes, depending on conditions and rider preference.

Revised mapping for riding modes in Standard, Smooth and Aggressive options, selectable via a separate handlebar-mounted switch, enables simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

Revised internal fork and shock settings for improved chassis balance and overall handling.

Battery position lowered by 28mm moves center of gravity downward to further improve chassis balance and handling.

New rear brake-pad material for improved performance and increased durability.

Elimination of lower rear brake-rotor guard, to improve heat dissipation and reduce unsprung weight.

Renthal dual-compound Kevlar grips

Red-plastic number plates to match look of Team Honda HRC factory bikes.

Updated Throttle Jockey graphics to match look of Team Honda HRC factory bikes, with abbreviated side-panel pieces for improved durability.

Engine/Drivetrain

449cc single-cylinder engine with Unicam cylinder head, downdraft intake tract, electronic fuel injection and electric start offers unparalleled “Absolute Holeshot” performance.

Unique cylinder head with factory hand-polished ports improves torque feeling from low- to midrange, especially between 5,000 and 6,000 rpm, for even quicker lap times.

ECU settings optimize performance advantages of the Yoshimura exhaust and cylinder-head.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts.

Electric starter, powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery.

Shift sensor allows a dedicated ignition map for each gear, enabling optimum running.

Chassis/Suspension

Kashima fork-tube coating reduces friction and improves handling performance. Developed by Miyaki Company of Japan, Kashima coating is a special treatment for hard-anodized finishes that fills the micro-pores on the surface of hard-anodized aluminum for better lubrication and reduced stiction.

Titanium nitride coating on fork legs enhances suspension feel.

Shock shaft processed with Super Finisher and coated with titanium nitride for superior performance.

Twin-spar aluminum frame engineered for great traction and cornering feel, and to minimize weight.

Chassis layout allows heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible for nimble handling and feel.

Front-brake caliper uses a pair of pistons (30mm and 27mm) for optimal braking performance on a 260mm rotor with a petal pattern to best dissipate heat.

Showa® shock and 49mm coil-spring fork.

Front brake hose resists expansion for precise, consistent braking feel.

Top triple clamp has two handlebar-clamp locations for moving the handlebar back and forth by 26mm. With reversible handlebar clamp enabling an additional 10mm of adjustment from the base position, there are a total of four different handlebar positions.

Black Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar encourages active riding position, while also contributing to light steering feel.

Footpegs shed mud and give the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions.

Lightweight, compact 1.66 gallon titanium fuel tank keeps weight to a minimum.

Strong D.I.D LT-X rims with special laser-engraved logo.

High-performance gold RK chain.

Throttle Jockey factory Team Honda HRC seat cover for enhanced grip during acceleration.

Top and bottom triple clamps in black complement high-end look.

Minimization of lines and gaps in the plastic panels results in a smooth surface, facilitating riding-position changes.

Available only through Honda dealers, Dunlop Geomax MX3S tires provide superior bump absorption and excellent grip.





CRF450RX

Ridden to the 2018 AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) by JCR Honda’s Trevor Stewart, the CRF450RX returns for 2020 with the addition of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), improving rear-wheel hookup in the limited-traction situations so common in closed-course off-road racing. A new battery position lowers the center of gravity for improved handling, and internal suspension updates yield improved machine balance. Just like the 2019 platform campaigned by Stewart, SLR Honda’s Ricky Dietrich and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Andrew Delong, the 2020 CRF450RX maintains its off-road pedigree with a model-specific ECU and 18-inch rear wheel, aluminum side stand and large fuel tank.

Price: $9,699

Availability: January 2020

2020 Updates

All-new Honda Selectable Torque Control with three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted switch allows selection between three modes, depending on conditions and rider preference.

Revised mapping for riding modes in Standard, Smooth and Aggressive options, selectable via a separate handlebar-mounted switch, enables simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

Revised internal fork and shock settings for improved chassis balance and overall handling.

Battery position lowered by 28mm moves center of gravity downward to further improve chassis balance and handling.

New rear brake-pad material for improved performance and increased durability.

Elimination of lower rear brake-rotor guard, to improve heat dissipation and reduce unsprung weight.

Updated graphics.

Engine/Drivetrain

449cc single-cylinder engine with Unicam® cylinder head, downdraft intake tract, electronic fuel injection and electric start offers unparalleled “Absolute Holeshot” performance.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts.

Electric starter (powered by a lightweight lithium-ion battery).

Shift sensor allows a dedicated ignition map for each gear, enabling optimum running.

Chassis/Suspension

2.2 gallon resin fuel tank for completing long closed-course off-road loops.

18-inch rear wheel to enable taller tire sidewalls for improved traction in technical conditions.

Forged aluminum side stand is designed to be lightweight yet strong.

Sealed drive chain to withstand the elements.

Suspension with settings dedicated to closed-course off-road use.

Twin-spar aluminum frame engineered for great traction and cornering feel, and to minimize weight.

Chassis layout allows heavier components to be located as centrally and low as possible for nimble handling and feel.

Front-brake caliper uses a pair of pistons (30mm and 27mm) for optimal braking performance on a 260mm rotor with a petal pattern to best dissipate heat.

Showa® shock and 49mm coil-spring fork.

Front brake hose resists expansion for precise, consistent braking feel.

Top triple clamp has two handlebar-clamp locations for moving the handlebar back and forth by 26mm. With reversible handlebar clamp enabling an additional 10mm of adjustment from the base position, there are a total of four different handlebar positions.

Black Renthal® Fatbar® handlebar encourages active riding position, while also contributing to light steering feel.

Footpegs shed mud and give the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions.

Black D.I.D rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track.

Minimization of lines and gaps in the plastic panels results in a smooth surface, facilitating riding-position changes.

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion.

Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires provide optimum feel and traction in challenging riding conditions





CRF450X

With wins in 21 of the last 22 Baja 1000s (including 12 with the CRF450X), it’s no secret that Honda rules the legendary off-road race, and in the Baja debut of the model’s new iteration, SLR Honda kicked off the 2019 SCORE International series with a win in the San Felipe 250. A true off-road machine, the CRF450X is 50-state off-road legal and is suitable for year-round racing and trail riding. With off-road appropriate features like a sidestand, 18-inch rear wheel, headlight, sealed chain and six-speed transmission, it’s ready for desert expanses or tight woods, and it gets new graphics for the 2020 model year.

Price: $9,799

Availability: September 2019

Key Features

Lightweight, 2.0 gallon titanium fuel tank offers good range

Aluminum sidestand facilitates trailside stops

18-inch rear wheel enables tall tire sidewall for optimum traction in technical conditions

Lightweight, compact digital meter with black characters on a white liquid-crystal background is easily legible while riding

Off-road-ready, emissions-compliant muffler with spark arrestor

Endless sealed chain withstands the elements

Lightweight, compact halogen headlight and LED taillight extend riding time

Engine/Drivetrain

449.7cc Unicam® engine specially tailored for off-road riding

Finger rocker arm contributes to compact layout, while its dedicated design attains off-road-appropriate power characteristics. DLC surface treatment reduces friction

Dedicated valve timing for smooth power delivery in technical riding

High crank inertia (up 12% over CRF450R) for tractable power delivery in technical terrain

12.0:1 compression ratio

New piston with three-ring design

Wide-ratio six-speed transmission is ready for a wide variety of off-road terrain. Construction from high-strength material ensures durability in demanding conditions

Special clutch design enables light lever pull. Primary damper mechanism with friction springs suppresses engine torque fluctuations for smooth running

Large-capacity radiators with high heat-exchange efficiency for strong performance in demanding off-road conditions

ECU with dedicated settings

Specially developed exhaust system with optimized pipe length and diameter for excellent responsiveness at low rpm

Chassis/Suspension

Aluminum twin-spar frame designed for nimble yet stable handling on trails

Subframe designed for optimum rigidity during off-road riding

49mm Showa fork with dedicated settings for challenging terrain

CRF450R-inspired front brake but with dedicated master cylinder and hose for off-road-appropriate braking performance

Lightweight lithium-ion battery with increased capacity compared to CRF450R, to power lighting

Front and rear sprockets feature damper system for smooth, quiet running

Fuel-tank cap with cut-off valve prevents fuel from flowing out of tank if the bike is on its side

Easily accessible electronic component box on left side of frame

Gray metallic Renthal handlebar with red pad

Compact, lightweight handlebar switches

In-mold graphics last long and are resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

Fork protectors are shaped to prevent damage in off-road riding

Dunlop MX52 tires provide excellent traction and feel in wide range of conditions

CRF450L

Having taken the dual-sport world by storm since its debut last year, the road-legal CRF450L expands customers’ off-road possibilities by enabling access to the best riding trails on public lands, even when that means connecting them via asphalt roads. Based on the CRF450R, the CRF450L is a performance off-road machine, but it also has the comfort and durability to make riding it and owning it a pleasure in the long run. Already armed with features like a titanium fuel tank, six-speed transmission and LED lighting, the CRF450L gets new graphics for 2020.

Price: $10,399

Availability: December 2019

Key Features

Lightweight, 2.0-gallon titanium fuel tank

Riding time maximized by lightweight, compact LED lighting system, featuring a headlight with high-intensity projection for illuminating a broad area

Rear-view mirrors

Lightweight lithium-ion battery with increased capacity compared to CRF450R, to power electrical components

Lightweight, compact digital meter with black characters on a white liquid-crystal background is easily legible while riding

Engine/Drivetrain

449.7cc Unicam® engine specially tailored for trail-to-trail riding

Finger rocker arm contributes to compact layout while using dedicated design to attain off-road-specific power characteristics. DLC surface treatment reduces friction

Dedicated valve timing for smooth power delivery in technical riding

High crank inertia (up 12% over CRF450R) for tractable power delivery in technical terrain

12.0:1 compression ratio

New piston with three-ring design

Wide-ratio six-speed transmission is ready for a wide variety of off-road terrain and on-road riding

Special clutch design enables light lever pull. Primary damper mechanism with friction springs suppresses engine torque fluctuations, ensuring smooth running

Large-capacity radiators with high heat-exchange efficiency for strong performance in demanding off-road conditions

Electric fan and thermostat control engine temperature in harsh conditions

ECU with dedicated settings

Noise emissions minimized via covers on the left and right crank cases

Powerful AC generator for street-legal lighting

Air cleaner box

Dedicated single-muffler exhaust system provides great sound while meeting emissions requirements

Chassis/Suspension

Aluminum twin-spar frame designed for nimble-yet-stable handling on trails

Subframe designed to ensure optimum rigidity balance appropriate for carrying tools

49mm Showa fork with dedicated settings for trail-to-trail riding

Shock based on that of the CRF450R but with dedicated settings and link ratio for off-road riding

Front brake uses design from CRF450R, but with additional fade resistance thanks to thicker discs and large-capacity reservoir

Endless sealed chain withstands the elements

Front and rear sprockets, produced in durable steel material, feature damper system for smooth, quiet running

Urethane injection in swingarm to reduce road noise

Fuel tank cap with a cut-off valve prevents fuel from flowing out of tank if the bike is on its side

LED turn signals with flexible mounts for durability

Easily accessible electronic component box on left side of the frame

Black 7/8” Renthal handlebar with red pad

Compact, lightweight handlebar switches

In-mold graphics are resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion

IRC GP-21F/GP-22R tires provide great balance of on- and off-road performance

Black rims for strong presence

CRF250R

The machine that took Jace Owen to the 2019 Kicker Arenacross title victory and powered Amsoil Honda’s Jo Shimoda to the win at the 2018 Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Star race gets a host of important updates for 2020, including engine enhancements aimed at bettering low-to-midrange power, and chassis revisions that improve handling. To increase torque and improve driveability, the cam profile is new, the intake and exhaust valves have been revised, the combustion chamber is reshaped, and the exhaust resonator has been removed. At the same time, maneuverability has been improved through a lighter frame and swingarm with optimized flex characteristics, along with a lower battery position and internal front-and-rear suspension updates.

Price: $7,999

Availability: August 2019

2020 Updates

New cam profile delays opening of exhaust valves and has reduced valve overlap, resulting in improved torque and power in the 6,000-10,000 rpm range.

Optimized combustion-chamber shape.

Ignition timing is optimized at 8,000 rpm for improved torque and power.

Gear-position sensor added to allow dedicated ignition maps for each gear.

Header-pipe resonator is removed for improved power character when shifting from second to third gear.

Muffler is revised for improved low-to-midrange torque.

New air-filter element is 10% larger for increased airflow.

Enlarged left-side radiator for efficient cooling with higher engine-power output.

Second gear has revised (higher) ratio for improved drive, while second and third gears have a new WPC surface treatment for improved durability and reduced friction.

Clutch capacity is increased by 18%, and clutch spring has a higher rate.

New lighter aluminum perimeter frame and aluminum swingarm are designed to achieve increased yaw-angle stiffness while retaining lateral and torsional stiffness, resulting in improved stability.

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions.

Thanks in part to revised internal suspension settings (fork has increased low-speed damping, while shock has increased low-speed compression and reduced high-speed compression), handling has been improved in the following areas: stability, tracking, turning and traction.

Battery repositioned 28mm lower to drop center of gravity for better handling.

Rear brake has a shorter hose and longer, lighter pedal, as well as a new pad material with improved power and better durability in muddy conditions. Lower-rear brake guard removed for reduced unsprung weight and improved cooling.

New graphics.

Engine/Drivetrain

High-performance, DOHC, 249cc single-cylinder engine with dual-overhead-cam design and high rev limit, offering great performance.

Finger rocker arms with Diamond Like Coating (DLC) maximize valve lift while retaining a low engine height.

Downdraft intake layout produces strong power and enables great throttle response by reducing resistance, thereby improving air-charging efficiency.

44mm throttle body provides ideal low-rpm intake airflow for strong corner-exit performance.

Piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes for efficient piston-cooling efficiency and minimized knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery.

Advanced AC generator reduces weight and friction losses.

Electric-start standard for easy, fast engine startup.

Easily selectable Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive riding modes enable simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts.

Chassis/Suspension

Low center of gravity reduces front-end lift for strong acceleration performance.

Lightweight and compact 1.66 gallon titanium tank keeps weight to a minimum.

Lightweight front-brake caliper uses pistons of different diameters (30mm and 27mm) for strong braking performance.

Front brake hose resists expansion for precise braking.

Renthal® Fatbar® reduces weight of the steering system, and flexes for optimal comfort.

Top triple clamp features two handlebar-holder locations for moving the handlebar rearward and forward by 26mm, ensuring rider comfort. When holder is turned 180 degrees, the handlebar can be moved an additional 10mm from the base position, resulting in four total unique riding positions.

Black rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track.

Smooth bodywork layout eases rider movement.

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion.

Geomax MX3S tires, exclusively available through Honda, for superior bump absorption and grip in wide variety of conditions.





CRF250RX

Campaigned in national championship off-road racing by JCR Honda’s Preston Campbell, SLR Honda’s Tallon LaFountaine and Phoenix Racing Honda’s Austin Lee, the CRF250RX features closed-course off-road specific components like a large fuel tank, aluminum sidestand, and 18-inch rear wheel, and for 2020, it receives a host of important updates, including engine enhancements aimed at bettering low-to-midrange power, and chassis revisions that improve handling. To increase torque and improve driveability, the cam profile is new, the intake and exhaust valves have been revised, the combustion chamber is reshaped, and the exhaust resonator has been removed. At the same time, maneuverability has been improved through a lighter frame and swingarm with optimized flex characteristics, along with a lower battery position and internal suspension updates.

Price: $8,299

Availability: October 2019

2020 Updates

New cam profile delays opening of exhaust valves and has reduced valve overlap, resulting in improved torque and power in the 6,000-10,000 rpm range.

Optimized combustion-chamber shape.

Ignition timing is optimized at 8,000 rpm for improved torque and power.

Gear-position sensor added to allow dedicated ignition maps for each gear.

Header-pipe resonator is removed for improved power character when shifting from second to third gear.

Muffler is revised for improved low-to-midrange torque.

New air-filter element is 10% larger for increased airflow.

Enlarged left-side radiator for efficient cooling with higher engine-power output.

Second gear has revised (higher) ratio for improved drive, while second and third gears have a new WPC surface treatment for improved durability and reduced friction.

Clutch capacity is increased by 18%, and clutch spring has a higher rate.

New lighter aluminum perimeter frame and aluminum swingarm are designed to achieve increased yaw-angle stiffness while retaining lateral and torsional stiffness, resulting in improved handling.

Newly shaped footpegs are 20% lighter and shed mud more easily, giving the rider great feel and confidence in all riding conditions.

Thanks in part to revised internal suspension settings (fork has increased low-speed damping, while shock has increased low-speed compression and reduced high-speed compression), handling has been improved in the following areas: tracking, turning and traction.

Battery repositioned 28mm lower to drop center of gravity for better handling.

Rear brake has a shorter hose and longer, lighter pedal, as well as a new pad material with improved power and better durability in muddy conditions. Lower-rear brake guard removed for reduced unsprung weight and improved cooling.

New graphics.

Engine/Drivetrain

High-performance, DOHC, 249cc single-cylinder engine with dual-overhead-cam design and high rev limit, offering great performance.

Finger rocker arms with Diamond Like Coating (DLC) maximize valve lift while retaining a low engine height.

Downdraft intake layout produces strong power and enables great throttle response by reducing resistance, thereby improving air-charging efficiency.

44mm throttle body provides ideal low-rpm intake airflow for strong corner-exit performance.

Piston oil jet uses five nozzle holes for efficient piston-cooling efficiency and minimized knocking, enabling a precise ignition-timing setting for optimum power delivery.

Advanced AC generator reduces weight and friction losses.

Electric-start standard for easy, fast engine startup.

Easily selectable Standard, Smooth, and Aggressive riding modes enable simple tuning depending on rider preference or course conditions.

Selectable HRC launch control provides a steady stream of torque for excellent performance on race starts.

Chassis/Suspension

2.2 gallon resin fuel tank for completing long closed-course off-road loops.

18-inch rear wheel to enable taller tire sidewalls for improved traction in technical conditions.

Forged aluminum side stand is designed to be lightweight yet strong.

Sealed drive chain to withstand the elements.

Suspension with settings dedicated to closed-course off-road use.

Low center of gravity reduces front-end lift for strong acceleration performance.

Lightweight front-brake caliper uses pistons of different diameters (30mm and 27mm) for strong braking performance.

Front brake hose resists expansion for precise braking.

Renthal® Fatbar® reduces weight of the steering system, and flexes for optimal comfort.

Top triple clamp features two handlebar-holder locations for moving the handlebar rearward and forward by 26mm, ensuring rider comfort. When holder is turned 180 degrees, the handlebar can be moved an additional 10mm from the base position, resulting in four total unique riding positions.

Black rims deliver a strong presence on and off the track.

Smooth bodywork layout eases rider movement.

In-mold graphics are durable and resistant to peeling caused by washing or abrasion.

Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires provide optimum feel and traction in challenging riding conditions

CRF150R / CRF150R Big Wheel

Honda’s smallest motocrosser delivers smooth, ample torque across the rev range thanks to its Unicam four-stroke engine—unique in the mini MX world. Showa suspension components include a rear shock working through a Pro-Link rear suspension system, and a 37mm inverted fork. The CRF150R is offered in both standard and Big Wheel versions, the latter featuring larger wheels, a taller seat height, and more rear suspension travel to better suit larger riders.

Price

CRF150R: $5,099

CRF150R Big Wheel: $5,299

Availability: August 2019

Engine/Drivetrain

High-performance Unicam cylinder-head design

Compact, lightweight engine assembly weighs only 43.6 pounds

Twin-sump lubrication system separates the oil supply for the crankshaft, piston and valve train from the clutch and transmission. This ensures a supply of cool oil to the clutch, eliminates potential clutch and transmission material contamination of the engine oil, reduces the amount of circulating oil, and permits the use of a smaller oil pump

Cylinder head, piston, camshaft, and carburetor provide power, torque, and rideability throughout the powerband

Lightweight, compact, internal auto decompression and handlebar-mounted hot-start system provide easy starting, hot or cold

32mm Keihin FCR carburetor with an accelerator-pump circuit provides accurate fuel metering, resulting in crisp throttle response and good rideability throughout the powerband

Suspension settings provide good action through even the toughest of track conditions

Exhaust system uses a lightweight stainless-steel header and re-packable aluminum muffler

Durable close-ratio five-speed transmission\

Chassis/Suspension

Front and rear suspension settings unique to the CRF150R deliver ideal bump-absorption characteristics

Lightweight, high-tensile steel frame with large-diameter frame tubing and cross-member provides excellent turning performance and straight-line tracking

37mm leading-axle inverted Showa cartridge fork features friction-reducing design to improve compression and rebound control

Pro-Link rear suspension

Strong, lightweight wheels are durable and minimize unsprung weight

Lightweight front and rear disc brakes with high-performance pads offer powerful, precise braking

Stout 15mm front and 17mm rear axles incorporate a surface-treatment for added strength and durability

Large-capacity airbox and reusable two-stage foam air filter

Lightweight plastic body components (radiator shroud, side covers, rear fender, seat base, fuel tank, front fender, and front number plate) offer a slim, aggressive style

High-quality Dunlop tires

HRC works-type rear-brake system integrates the rear master cylinder and fluid reservoir, eliminating the separate rear master-cylinder reservoir and hose

CRF TRAIL LINE

Motorcycling is armed with legions of riders who got their start on Honda trail bikes, and with the 2020 lineup of CRF Trail models, that trend is sure to continue long into the future.

CRF250F

The flagship of Honda’s CRF Trail line, the CRF250F can take riders from their first time on dirt to tackling challenging trails. Electronically controlled Keihin fuel injection, it’s 50-state off-road legal, and and the SOHC long-stroke, air-cooled engine delivers quality power for smooth acceleration and excellent rear-wheel hookup. A steel perimeter frame and Showa suspension deliver confidence-inspiring handling and a compliant ride, both at speed and through technical sections. Add it all up and the result is a fun-but-capable trail bike that’s ready for anything—and any rider.

Price: $4,599

Availability: August 2019

Engine/Drivetrain

The 250cc SOHC engine returns with a smooth, linear power delivery.

Keihin electronically controlled fuel injection systems delivers linear power and easy start-up whether bike has been sitting or is hot on the trail.

Four-speed gearbox is well matched to the broad power spread.

Electric starter makes getting going a breeze.

Chassis/Suspension

CRF Performance Line philosophy of mass centralization applied to vehicle packaging.

Tubular-steel frame for a stable, nimble chassis.

41mm fork, plus Pro-Link rear-suspension system with single shock.

Front and rear hydraulic brakes with petal-style rotors for excellent heat dissipation. Smooth stopping power provided by front and rear hydraulic brakes, with 240mm and 220mm rotors, respectively.

Front brake lever is adjustable to work with varying hand sizes.

34.8 inch seat height.

Wheel sizes of 21 and 18 inches front and rear, respectively.

The 41mm fork provides plush front-suspension action.

Pro-Link® rear-suspension design with sophisticated single shock for consistent action.

Styling follows that of the race-winning CRF Performance Line.

CRF Performance Line-inspired muffler with compact positioning.

CRF Performance Line-inspired bodywork and graphics.

Meets CARB and EPA off-road emissions standards. (Green-sticker-legal in California.)

Handlebar-mounted low-fuel and “key on” indicator lights.

CRF125F / CRF125F Big Wheel

A mid-sized trail bike with power for full-sized trail obstacles, the CRF125F is available in both a standard version and the Big Wheel, which accommodates taller riders via larger front- and rear wheels, longer-travel suspension and a higher seat. The SOHC 124cc engine delivers its power smoothly, and Keihin electronic fuel injection offers dependability and clean running for 50-state off-road legality, while the steel twin-spar frame and Showa suspension deliver a smooth, nimble ride. With their fun performance and CRF Performance line looks, both versions of the CRF125F promise years of recreational trail-riding enjoyment.

Price

CRF125F: $3,099

CRF125F Big Wheel: $3,499

Availability: August 2019

Engine/Drivetrain

The 124.9cc SOHC engine returns with smooth, linear power delivery.

Electronically controlled Keihin fuel-injection system. FI delivers linear and hesitation-free power for controllable delivery at all points in the powerband.

Four-speed gearbox is well matched to the broad power spread.

Electric starter makes getting going a breeze, with kick-start backup included.

Chassis/Suspension

CRF125F and CRF125F Big Wheel have seat heights of 29.1 inches and 30.9 inches, respectively.

CRF125F has wheel sizes of 17 and 14 inches front and rear, respectively. CRF125F Big Wheel has 19- and 16-inch wheels.

Twin-spar steel frame, with heavy-duty design inspired by the frame architecture of the CRF Performance Line, provides the right balance of rigidity and suppleness for trail-bike comfort.

1-gallon steel fuel tank with integrated fuel pump and fuel filter. Low-fuel indicator on handlebar illuminates when .2 gallons remain. Frame design shields tank in the event of a fall.

Modern bodywork and graphics match styling of CRF Performance Line.

Handlebar-mounted, multiple-function switch incorporates starter button, ignition “key on” indicator, fuel-injection system status, and low-fuel indicator light.

Half-waffle grips have a small circumference for a good fit with small hands.

Front brake lever is adjustable to work with varying hand sizes.

The 31mm fork provides plush front-suspension action.

Pro-Link® rear-suspension design with sophisticated single shock for consistent action.

Smooth stopping power provided by hydraulic front brake with 220mm rotor and 95mm rear drum brake.

Meets CARB and EPA off-road emissions standards. (Green-sticker-compliant in California.)

CRF110F

No model more perfectly encapsulates Honda’s proud heritage—extending all the way back to the 1973 XR75—of offering four-stroke dirt bikes that are kid-sized but full-featured, and that beckon new riders to experience the trails. With a clutch-less four-speed semi-automatic transmission and a predictable power delivery, the CRF110F makes learning a breeze. Of course Honda’s proven durability means the machine will continue delivering smiles long after riding skills develop, so there’s no telling where it could take generations of youngsters.

Price: $2,399

Availability: July 2019

Engine / Drivetrain

Air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 109cc engine tuned for new riders.

Follows technology developments of CRF Performance Line with Keihin electronically controlled fuel-injection system that delivers linear and hesitation-free power, minimizing intimidation for new riders and providing a friendly power delivery for all levels. Fuel-injection system delivers smooth power at all rpm and all throttle openings.

Four-speed gearbox with automatic clutch.

Adjustable throttle-limiter screw to match rider abilities.

Convenient electric starter with kick-start backup.

Chassis / Suspension

Low seat height of only 26.3 inches.

Twin-spar steel frame, inspired by the CRF Performance Line frame architecture, provides the right balance of rigidity and comfort.

Modern frame and suspension let this small bike handle the bigger bumps with good control and minimal bottoming.

1-gallon steel fuel tank with integrated fuel pump incorporates built-in fuel filter and low-fuel indicator on handlebar (lights up at .2 gallons remaining). Frame design shields tank in the event of a fall.

Modern bodywork with CRF Performance Line styling and graphics.

Handlebar-mounted multiple-function handlebar switch incorporates starter button, ignition “key on” indicator, fuel-injection system status, and “low fuel” indicator light (replaces reserve setting on petcock).

Half-waffle grips have a small circumference for a good fit with small hands.

Handlebar pad.

Meets current EPA and CARB off-road emissions standards. (Green-sticker-compliant in California.)

CRF50F

The modern version of the classic, beloved, Z50, the pocketsize CRF50F delivers kids’ first riding thrills (and lifelong memories!) via a 49cc air-cooled engine with an automatic clutch. Ten-inch wheels enable a low seat height and facilitate spirited, nimble handling, helping pack more fun per cubic centimeter into this kids bike than any motorcycle around.

Price: $1,549

Availability: July 2019

Engine / Drivetrain

Dependable 49cc SOHC four-stroke engine develops smooth, easy-to-use power.

10.0:1 compression ratio for good performance and easy kick starting.

Maintenance-free CD ignition and automatic cam-chain tensioner.

11mm piston-valve carburetor offers excellent fuel mileage and throttle response throughout the rpm range.

Smooth-shifting three-speed transmission and automatic clutch offer simple operation and easy takeoffs.

Durable #420 drive chain offers dependable operation and low maintenance.

USDA-qualified muffler/spark arrester is efficient and quiet.

Closed-crankcase ventilation system safeguards against engine oil contamination.

Adjustable throttle limiter.

Keyed ignition switch prevents unauthorized use.

Easy-access washable foam air filter simplifies maintenance.

Chassis / Suspension

High-tensile steel frame and swingarm offer excellent balance of strength and compliance.

Inverted telescopic fork offers a plush 3.7 inches of suspension travel.

Single-shock rear suspension provides 2.7 inches of well-damped travel and is mounted to a reinforced swingarm.

28-spoke, 10-inch-diameter wheels with die-cast-aluminum hubs look great, provide excellent maneuverability and offer smooth ride quality.

Powerful, lightweight front and rear drum brakes.

Wide, long-wearing off-road tires offer excellent traction.

Front and rear suspension spring and damping rates for optimum rider comfort and bump absorption.

CRF-R-inspired bodywork, Honda Racing-inspired colors and graphics.

Narrow 4.3-inch-wide CRF-type seat, slim fuel tank and extra-low 21.6-inch seat height provide excellent comfort and mobility for a broad range of young riders.

Motocross-style handlebar with padded protector.

High-quality, comfortable grips.

Folding, cleated foot pegs offer secure footing even in muddy conditions.

Durable plastic fenders are nearly indestructible.

