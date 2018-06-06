First Look: 2019 Yamaha Motocross and Off-Road Models

Vital MX: It's that time of year! Time for more new bikes and this batch is from the BluCru. Over the past couple years, Yamaha has taken some big leaps by upping their model range with the inclusion of the FX line for their 250 and 450, along with a two-stroke version the 250X. Also, they announced their YZ65 just months ago and are committing to the little guys even more with some updates to their YZ85. Beyond that, they're continuing to produce their YZ125 and YZ250, have brought the latest generation YZ450F into the FX range, and they've got quite a lot going on with the newest YZ250F.

On the heels of their new YZ450F from 2018, we all knew the YZ250F would be getting a host of updates as well. So for 2019 it receives a new chassis and all new bodywork/airbox/radiator layout to improve the feel of the bike and thin it out a bit. This was a big improvement on last year's 450, so we're excited to see how well it adapts over to the 250F as well. Beyond that it gains new engine cases and electric start; updated cams, piston, cylinder head, throttle body and more to up the numbers even more than before. It also features the newest KYB suspension components, with a large fork cartridge and damping rods. For more on this bike and all the others, scroll down below for their official press release.

Cypress, CA – June 6, 2018 - Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today introduced the entirely redesigned 2019 YZ250F, complete with electric start and the world’s first smartphone engine tuning app featured for a production 250cc motocross bike. An all-new engine, new frame, new bodywork and more are also major focal points of the extensive model redesign.

The 2019 YZ450F returns to the lineup with several updates, including updated suspension settings, changes to the electric start system and more.

2019 Yamaha YZ250F

The 2019 YZ250F utilizes an all-new engine design that features electric starting, a new cylinder head, piston, cam shaft profile, cylinder geometry, larger diameter clutch and more. Working together, these changes produce more mid-range and top-end power and deliver class-leading engine performance.

The bilateral beam frame is all-new with an optimized engine mounting position to improve the machine’s rigidity balance, resulting in improved cornering ability and traction. Redesigned bodywork and ergonomics provide a lighter and more compact feel with easier rider movement, while the class leading KYB suspension with updated internal components provides the optimal balance between comfort and race-winning performance.

World’s First Production Power Tuner App

Yamaha is breaking new ground in the industry again, with the 2019 YZ250F becoming the world’s first production 250cc motocross bike with a wireless smartphone based engine tuner. Yamaha introduced the Power Tuner app, which brings the power of the GYTR Power Tuner to your iOS® or Android® device. Using Wi-Fi to connect to the bike’s onboard CAN-bus network via a Communication Control Unit (CCU), the app allows owners to adjust air/fuel mixture and ignition timing maps to tune engine performance for track conditions, record race log information, and monitor a range of data such as maintenance and system diagnosis, engine run time, and more.

The Yamaha Power Tuner App, first released with the 2018 YZ450F, makes it possible to modify engine mapping in greater detail than previously possible. It also allows users to share settings among their team or with friends (along with other information), thus evolving the system into a tool that facilitates group communication.

Dual-Mode Switchable Engine Mapping

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows the rider to adjust engine character with the push of a button, making it easy to tune the YZ250F for changing track or weather conditions.

All-New Electric Start

Utilizing a compact starter motor and ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery, the 2019 YZ250F brings the convenience of push-button starting to the racetrack for quick and effortless restarts under pressure, and relaxed riding when the clock isn’t ticking. Powered by a high-capacity and ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery, the system adds minimal weight.

New Engine

For 2019, Yamaha has refined its distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design for the YZ250F engine. The liquid-cooled, DOHC 4-valve, fuel-injected engine features a forward-positioned straight downdraft intake with symmetrical intake and exhaust ports. Fuel is delivered by a lighter 44mm throttle body, through a new 12-hole Denso® injector. A new, higher-compression flat-top forged piston features a bridge-box design for additional strength with minimal weight. The piston, rings and DLC-coated piston pin, along with the offset cylinder configuration, all reduce friction loss and contribute to quick response.

The engine’s intake ports, cam profiles, high-strength connecting rod and optimized crank and counterbalancer all work together to produce more potent mid-to-high-rpm power with user-friendly delivery and exceptional reliability. The new cylinder is also lighter and angled more upright to improve mass-centralization.

The 2019 YZ250F’s transmission and clutch were also overhauled for a more direct connection as well as enhanced durability. The gears and shift drum have been revised for lighter weight, and the dogs and shift mechanisms are designed to smooth gear changes and improve durability under the heavy demands of motocross racing. A larger-diameter clutch is also a new feature, designed to improve feel and boost reliability even further under high-heat conditions.

The radiators and exhaust system have also been modified for improved performance and weight distribution. The updated radiators are larger and angled more directly into the incoming air stream for improved cooling under the most demanding race conditions. The innovative wraparound exhaust pipe design improves mass concentration and improves power development, with revised geometry for 2019. The new layout moves the rear end of the exhaust pipe farther forward and enables a muffler position closer to the bike’s center of mass.

New Frame and Optimized Ergonomics

The compact bilateral beam frame is completely new for 2019, and it further refines the instinctive feel that makes this Yamaha the best handling machine in the class. Designed to improve contact to the ground and provide the best possible balance of stiffness for bump absorption and effortless cornering, the all-new frame features a redesigned swingarm pivot area along with redesigned upper frame bracing and rear frame spars. All-new engine mounts that centralize mass and increase rigidity on lateral, horizontal and vertical axis help to provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity.

New Compact Body and Seat Design

Surrounding the fully-redesigned chassis, the 2019 YZ250F features a new lighter, compact body from tip to tail. The radiator shrouds incorporate a new air duct with a concave shape that not only improves styling, but is also narrower for better knee grip and overall rider movement. The seat height has been reduced by 8mm towards the front and almost 20mm lower at the tail end, giving the rider better maneuverability on the bike.

Easily Tuned KYB® Coil Spring Suspension

The industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB® coil spring-type forks with speed sensitive damping receive updated settings, larger pistons and newly designed fork lugs/axle brackets to provide exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption for race-winning performance. The KYB® shock boasts new damping characteristics to match the new chassis as well as a new, lighter-weight spring. The reservoir has been increased 30cc to increase damping control during long motos.

Lighter Wheels

Careful computer-aided refinement of the EXCEL rim’s cross-sectional profile shaves valuable un-sprung weight without sacrificing durability, while wheel collars with increased rigidity provide an improved feeling of contact to the ground when braking and a clear feeling of traction.

Price, Color and Availability

Available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White color schemes, complete with the onboard Communication Control Unit (CCU) and the Yamaha Smartphone Power Tuner App, the all-new 2019 YZ250F will arrive at Yamaha dealers beginning in June 2018 with a MSRP of $8,199.

2019 Yamaha YZ450F

The potent YZ450F went through a complete redesign in 2018 and enjoyed immediate success on-and-off the race track. It returns for 2019 with its powerful yet easy to use engine, simple electric starting, rearward-slanted cylinder design with rear exhaust and forward mounted downdraft intake system as well as Yamaha’s exclusive Power Tuner iOS® and Android® App and communication control unit.

Other returning features of the 2019 YZ450F include the compact bilateral beam frame, compact body, adjustable ergonomics and industry leading KYB® Coil Spring Suspension.

New features for the 2019 YZ450F include:

Updated suspension settings for improved feeling of traction

Redesigned front fork lugs/ axle brackets for improved rigidity and front-end feel

Redesigned front and rear wheel collars for improved feeling of traction

Updated starter system to reduce drag and horsepower loss

Increased seat foam density

Blue valvetrain cover

Price, Color and Availability

Available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White color schemes, complete with the onboard Communication Control Unit (CCU) and the Yamaha Smartphone Power Tuner App, the 2019 YZ450F will arrive at Yamaha dealers beginning in June 2018 with a MSRP of $9,299.

Cypress, CA – June 6, 2018 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today announced their exciting 2-stroke motocross models for 2019. Highlighted by the new YZ85, the 2-stroke lineup includes the return of the iconic YZ125 and YZ250.

New 2019 Yamaha YZ85

The new 2019 YZ85 youth motocross bike arrives with major redesigns purely focused on performance. Featuring an all-new engine, suspension, and more, the YZ85 is designed to provide Yamaha bLU cRU riders with race-winning performance and unrivaled reliability.

All-New Engine

A newly-designed 85cc liquid-cooled 2-stroke engine featuring a case reed-valve intake and a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) lies at the heart of the 2019 YZ85. Combined with a redesigned cylinder and head, crankcase, crankshaft, connecting rod, transmission, exhaust and CDI unit, this new YZ engine provides broad, tractable power across the rev range without losing peak power at high RPM.

Updated Chassis and Optimized Ergonomics

The semi-double-cradle steel frame, removable subframe and redesigned aluminum swing-arm provide a nimble feel, confident handling and ease of maintenance. The ergonomics feature a flat, comfortable seat, four-position adjustable aluminum tapered handlebars and adjustable-reach levers to provide comfort and ease of movement for a wide range of young rider sizes.

Updated Brake System

For 2019, a new, stiffer front brake line with new routing improves braking feel, while wave-style brake discs offer improved self-cleaning and cooler-running performance. The 220mm front disc and 190mm rear disc deliver strong, precise stopping power.

Easily Tuned KYB® Coil Spring Suspension

The new YZ85 features KYB®’s race-proven, fully adjustable 36mm coil spring fork with one-piece outer tubes and tapered shape to provide optimal rigidity balance. This provides exceptional handling, bump absorption and ease of set-up for race-winning performance. The KYB® fully adjustable link-type shock utilizes specially designed damping characteristics to match the new chassis.

Price, Color and Availability

The all-new 2019 YZ85 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and will arrive at Yamaha dealers starting in June 2018, with a MSRP of $4,599.

2019 Yamaha YZ125 and YZ250

The legendary YZ125 and YZ250 models return for 2019 to complete Yamaha’s lineup of 2-stroke motocross bikes. Lightweight aluminum frames and patented YPVS™-equipped (Yamaha Power Valve System), reed-valve inducted engines provide an incredible power-to-weight ratio while maintaining Yamaha’s excellent reliability and durability. Both the YZ125 and YZ250 each receive the same industry leading KYB spring-type fork and KYB rear shock for unmatched handling on the track.

The 2019 YZ125 and YZ250 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and begin arriving at Yamaha dealerships in June with MSRP’s of $6,499 and $7,399 respectively.





Cypress, CA – June 6, 2018 – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, today introduced the company’s roster of championship-ready cross-country motorcycle models for 2019. The lineup is headed by the competition-focused YZ450FX and includes the return of the race-winning YZ250FX, and YZ250X.

2019 Yamaha YZ450FX

The 2019 YZ450FX utilizes an all-new engine design that features a new cylinder head, piston, cam shaft profiles, cylinder geometry and more – all working together to deliver class leading power and even more controllability for Cross Country racing. Its bilateral beam frame is all-new with an optimized engine mounting position to improve the machine’s rigidity balance, resulting in improved cornering ability and traction.

World’s First Production Power Tuner App

The 2019 YZ450FX is the world’s first production Cross Country bike with a wireless smartphone based engine tuner. The new Yamaha Power Tuner iOS® and Android® App and communication control unit connects the rider with the bike like never before. The Yamaha Power Tuner App can make fuel and ignition mapping changes – uploaded wirelessly to the bike via the onboard Wi-Fi system – for the ultimate in track-side tuning. A “Log” function allows you to make notes about your riding location, conditions, bike settings and more, giving you a baseline for future rides. The app can also monitor a range of information such as RPM, throttle position, engine coolant temperature and more. There is also a maintenance function with customizable trip meters to monitor run times for a selection of components.

The Yamaha Power Tuner App, which was first released with the 2018 YZ450F, makes it possible to modify engine mapping in greater detail than previously possible. It also allows users to share settings among their team or with friends (along with other information) thus evolving the system into a tool that facilitates group communication.

Updated Electric Start

Utilizing a more compact starter motor with revised positioning and an ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery, the 2019 YZ450FX brings the weight of the electric start system closer to the bike’s center of mass for a lighter feel and quicker handling. Powered by a high-capacity and ultra-lightweight lithium-ion battery, the system is lighter than ever.

Dual-Mode Switchable Engine Mapping

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows the rider to adjust engine character with the push of a button, making it easy to tune the YZ450FX for changing terrain or weather conditions.

New Engine

For 2019, Yamaha has refined its distinct rearward-slanted cylinder design for the YZ450FX engine – complete with a rear exhaust and forward-mounted downdraft intake system. The all-new cylinder head features a more upright slant to work with the bike’s updated frame for optimized front weight distribution. Inside, the engine features new cam shaft profiles, a new crankshaft, a high-compression “box bridge” piston design with a DLC-coated (Diamond-like Carbon) piston pin, and breathes through a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body. Together, these updates give the rider an ideal balance of 450cc class power with exceptional control and response.

The wide-ratio transmission and clutch have been overhauled for a more direct connection as well as enhanced durability with a lighter clutch pull. Revised gears, along with an optimized clutch that features a redesigned outer pressure plate, combine to boost controllability and durability.

The YZ450FX radiators and exhaust have also been modified for improved performance and weight distribution. The updated radiators feature a larger core size and are angled more directly into the incoming air stream for improved cooling under the most demanding cross-country race conditions. The innovative wraparound exhaust pipe design improves mass concentration and power development, with revised geometry for 2019. The new layout moves the rear end of the exhaust pipe farther forward and enables a muffler position closer to the bike’s center of mass.

New Frame and Optimized Ergonomics

The all-new compact bilateral beam frame of the YZ450FX further refines its instinctive handling.

Redesigned upper frame bracing, rear frame spars and all new engine mounts centralize mass and increase rigidity on lateral, horizontal and vertical axis to provide an ideal balance between cornering feel and straight-line rigidity. Simply said, the new frame was designed to improve contact to the ground and provide the best possible balance of stiffness for bump, rock and root absorption, as well as effortless cornering.

Surrounding this fully redesigned chassis, the 2019 YZ450FX features a new lighter, compact body from tip to tail including a larger, mass-centralized fuel tank. The radiator shrouds incorporate a new air duct with a concave shape that not only improves styling, but is also narrower for better knee grip and overall rider movement. To further aid rider movement and comfort, the seat height has been reduced and the aluminum tapered handlebars are four-way adjustable.

Industry Leading KYB® Coil Spring Suspension with new Settings

The industry-leading, fully adjustable KYB®, SSS coil spring-type forks with speed sensitive damping receive updated valving, larger pistons and newly designed fork lugs/axle brackets to provide an improved feeling of traction and an exceptional balance between handling and bump absorption for race-winning performance. The KYB® shock also features reworked valving specs and damping characteristics to improve traction feel in and out of corners. Both ends are optimized for Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) and Hare Scrambles racing.

Cross Country Specific Features

In addition to the Wide-Ratio transmission and specifically tuned suspension, the 2019 YZ450FX features a larger capacity fuel tank, newly designed composite skid-plate, redesigned aluminum side-stand, an 18-inch rear wheel, sealed O-Ring chain and special ECU settings to maximize performance, rideability, and reliability in grueling Cross-Country conditions.

The 2019 YZ450FX will be available at Yamaha dealerships beginning in July with a MSRP of $9,499.

2019 Yamaha YZ250FX

The YZ250FX returns for 2019 with its powerful yet easy-to-use engine, simple electric starting, rearward-slanted cylinder design with rear exhaust and forward mounted downdraft intake system for strong, easy to access power that is optimized for cross-country racing. Its bilateral beam aluminum frame provides a nimble lightweight feeling in tight technical terrain, while still providing confidence-inspiring stability in fast sections and Yamaha’s industry leading KYB® coil spring suspension provides comfort and performance in any off-road condition.

The 2019 YZ250FX will be available at Yamaha dealerships beginning in June with a $7,999 MSRP.

2019 Yamaha YZ250X

Yamaha’s 2019 YZ250X brings two-stroke performance to cross country racing. Its lightweight aluminum frame and proven reed-valve inducted engine is race-ready. Based on the YZ250 motocross model, the YZ250X features a revised compression ratio, revised exhaust port, revised power valve timing, and model specific CDI unit for improved trail performance. All these features are focused on creating a wide, controllable power character ideal for cross country racing.

The 2019 YZ250X will be available at Yamaha dealerships beginning in June with a $7,499 MSRP.