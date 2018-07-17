First Look: 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250, RM-Z450, & RMX450Z

Vital MX: Last up on the 2019 motocross release is Suzuki. Rounding out the announcement season, Suzuki is hoping to make a big splash with their new RM-Z250. At this point, details on this updated model are scarce as Suzuki won't release the full details until sometime in September. There's still some initial comments below and some observations on our end based on the photos. Also, you'll find some small updates for their RM-Z450 and an all-new DR-Z50, along with info on their RM85 and the off-road RMX450Z.

Suzuki Press Release: Suzuki Introduces 2019 Motocross, Off-Road and Youth Models

All-new RM-Z250 and DR-Z50 top the list of updated and returning models

Brea, CA (July 17, 2018) – Led by the advance look at an all-new RM-Z250 motocross machine and the new DR-Z50 mini, Suzuki Motor of America (SMAI) is proud to announce the introduction of its 2019 Motocross, DualSport, Off-road and Youth models including the QuadSport Z90 and QuadSport Z50 ATVs. The completely updated RM-Z250 features a long list of enhancements and performance improvements and now mirrors the cutting-edge styling of its big brother RM-Z450, introduced just last year. For young riders just starting out, Suzuki offers the new DR-Z50 mini. Featuring a host of convenience and safety features, the DR-Z50 is the perfect way to introduce youngsters to the thrill of dirt bike riding.

All-new from the ground up in 2018, the RM-Z450 returns with key updates to its suspension while Suzuki’s versatile DualSport and DR-Z400SM models continue to provide owners with class-leading performance whether riding on- or off-road. For those ready to take Suzuki’s renowned motocross bike handling to the trails, the RMX450Z returns for serious desert and woods riders. The DR-Z125L is everyone’s favorite trail bike and returns with RM-Z inspired graphics.

2019 Motocross Models

Suzuki’s tradition of building championship-winning, high performance motocross machines takes the next step forward with the pre-announcement of the all-new, 2019 RM-Z250. Designed to move it to the head of the 250 class, this all-new stunner features a long list of enhancements and performance improvements. Preliminary information on this new motorcycle is available now with full product details and specifications set to be announced in September.

Evolving the fundamental performance elements of ‘RUN’, ‘TURN’ and ‘STOP’ to a new level, Suzuki has infused the Winning Balance into the new 2019 RM-Z250. Suzuki engineers have achieved an even greater level of balance between the race-proven performance of the RM-Z250’s engine and chassis. Particular attention was focused on advancing its ‘TURN’ capabilities to continue Suzuki’s tradition of producing the best handling motorcycles on the racetrack.

The styling of the RM-Z250 is all-new and unified with that of the RM-Z450.

NEW 2019 Suzuki RM-Z250

New Aluminum Frame & Swingarm

More Power with Improved Throttle Response

Sleek New Bodywork & Ergonomics

New Coil-spring Fork & Shock/Linkage

Champion Yellow with Red/Blue Graphics

MSRP $TBA

Estimated arrival at dealers: February 2019

*Additional information will be available in September 2018

EDITORS NOTE: NO TECHNICAL INFO WAS RELEASED TODAY FOR THE RM-Z250

Continued editor's notes: Just based off a quick peak, it's obvious that the new RM-Z250 attains a similar chassis and swingarm that the RM-Z450 snagged last year. This includes all the same bodywork and visual package. Outside of that, it continues on with KYB suspension, going from the PSF2 air fork over to a AOS spring fork, still set at 48mm for the stanchion tubes. The shock is still a traditional lay-out from KYB, unlike the BFRC on their 450, but is technically new due to the change in shock reservoir offset for the new frame. From our best guess, the engine seems to retain the same basic castings as the prior generation, although there's been a change for the engine mount point and we've heard there are some internal changes. Beyond that, it's easy to spot the new exhaust system. As mentioned in the pr info above, we will receive full technical details sometime in September.

2019 Suzuki RM-Z450

With a decade’s worth of race win dominance, the 2019 RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice. Fully-revised in 2018, the RM-Z450 returns with its sleek appearance, strong engine and a nimble chassis that continues Suzuki’s tradition of having the best handling 450. To further improve the agile RM-Z450, its suspension has been refined with a new spring that is fitted to the SHOWA BFRC shock with new damping force settings while the coil-spring fork has new damping-force settings as well. Continual improvement is why the RM-Z450 remains the class standard for cornering performance.

The 2019 RM-Z450 remains the champion's choice, as its sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis continue the Suzuki tradition of extraordinarily precise handling. The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s winning balance philosophy with strong brakes for controlled stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle with high peak power, and a strong, light, and more nimble chassis that remains the class standard for cornering performance. Enlist in the RM Army and enjoy Suzuki amateur support! Suzuki's RM Army and amateur racing support is top notch, offering over $3.8 million in contingency, trackside support, and the opportunity to train with Ricky Carmichael at Suzuki’s exclusive Camp Carmichael. Want to see why champions Choose Suzuki? Visit RaceSuzuki.com For more information on Suzuki's amateur support program and enlist in the RM Army!

2019 Suzuki RM-Z450 / FEATURES

ADVANCED ELECTRONICS

The 2019 RM-Z450 features an evolved and efficient traction management system. The Electronic Control Module (ECM) continually measures throttle opening, engine speed, and gear position and then adjusts the ignition timing and fuel injector duration to fine-tune the engine output to deliver the best traction for the riding conditions. The RM-Z450’s traction management system is different from a street bike traction control system, as it does not measure rear tire spin. Because the needs of a motocrosser are different than a street bike, this system offers constant adjustment that maximizes traction at all times.

The Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) is a selectable launch system derived from the factory race bike to help riders’ takeoff from the starting gate for an early lead. There are three launch modes riders can choose for the best option per their skill level and starting conditions. There are also three stages to Mode A and Mode B of the S-HAC system. This helps riders at the moment of launch, when crossing the gate, and through acceleration to the full speed. The S-HAC settings for Mode A on the RM-Z450 are specially tuned to aid the rider’s throttle control during launches.

Mode A: For hard surfaces or slippery conditions at the starting gate. In this mode, S-HAC alters ignition timing at the moment of launch and the ride over the gate to reduce wheel slip to deliver a smooth takeoff. It also advances ignition timing during this sequence for stronger acceleration. After six seconds or when you reach fourth gear, the system shuts off and returns to normal ignition timing.

Benefit of Mode A: For novice riders, and/or hard and slippery traction conditions, use Mode A for a more controlled launch.

Mode B: When conditions at the starting gate have better traction, and a more aggressive launch is desired. S-HAC will advance the ignition timing to allow increased throttle response and stronger acceleration off the line. The ignition timing alternation is in a similar sequence as Mode A, but with increased overall timing. The system will return the ignition to normal operation in three situations (whichever happens rst): After six seconds, when you reach fourth gear, or when the throttle is closed. The system then shuts off and returns to normal ignition timing.

Benefit of Mode B: For skilled riders, and/or good starting conditions, use Mode B for a more aggressive launch.

Base Mode: Standard power launch, no action required on the S-HAC switch.

Designed for motocross use, the lightweight, battery-less, electronic fuel injection system is key to the engine’s efficient power delivery.

Easy-to-use fuel couplers are included to simplify EFI tuning.

For quick fuel adjustments to suit riding conditions, two couplers are provided. By plugging in either of two additional fuel-setting couplers to the wire harness, riders can opt for a richer-than-stock or leaner-than-stock fuel setting.

CHASSIS FEATURES

The RM-Z450’s twin-spar frame and twin-beam swingarm design continues

Suzuki’s tradition of delivering the best-handling motocross machines available.

This aluminum alloy, twin-spar frame combines cast and extruded sections to achieve superior front-and-rear weight distribution while balancing strength and weight.

The frame is 700 grams (1.32 pounds) lighter than the prior generation RM-Z450 to improve cornering performance and shock absorption while delivering stable handling.

The swingarm is assembled with thin, yet strong, materials for improved cornering performance and stable handling.

The short wheelbase and frame head pipe location produces quick and nimble handling characteristics.

Hexagonal aluminum rails are used on the sub-frame for light weight, a slimmer appearance, and easier air lter service.

The sub-frame rails route inward to slim the bodywork, but also route upwards to provide additional space for the large air cleaner and the advanced BFRC shock absorber.

Like the trim sub-frame, all of the bodywork is slim to enable the RM-Z450 rider to move freely in the cockpit, especially during spirited riding.

Inspired by the advanced suspension from the GSX-R1000R Superbike, the RM-Z450 is fitted with a Showa BFRC shock absorber.

The BFRC uses a separate, external damping circuit that improves the responsiveness of damping force to deliver excellent traction and better absorption over bumps.

The fully adjustable BFRC controls damping so well during minute suspension movements that ride comfort is increased at lower speeds, while stability is enhanced at higher speeds.

The 2019 RM-Z450’s BFRC shock has a new spring rate and corresponding damping force settings to produce even better handling characteristics.

The new generation Showa coil spring front fork has large inner tubes and rod pipes for strength and durability.

Springs in each fork leg combine with large, adjustable damping cylinders to deliver better response to the terrain and provide a strong feeling of control to the rider.

Front suspension tuning and maintenance is balanced and easy: a great benefit during frequent riding. New compression damping force settings for the fork also contribute to improved handling on the 2019 RM-Z450.

The strong Renthal aluminum tapered handlebar has a straighter bend than prior models to help aid the rider during aggressive maneuvering.

The light upper fork bracket was developed to complement the Showa coil spring front suspension and handlebars.

For effective stopping performance and feel, a large 270mm, wave-style front brake rotor with twin piston caliper are used.

The trim rear brake master cylinder hugs the frame beam to reduce dirt contamination and the chance of the rider’s boot touching it during riding.

To support the strong engine, braking, and handling performance of the RM-Z450, the bike is fitted with racetrack-developed Bridgestone Battlecross X30 tires.

The wheels feature black anodized rims with a cross-section design that maintains strength while reducing un-sprung weight.

Suzuki beak-inspired styling has a sharper front fender and radiator shrouds blending into side covers and an upswept tail, to promote the impression of speed while reducing weight and easing service.

The functional styling and the motorcycle’s trim chassis permit a variety of rider positions that facilitate control and comfort.

The plastic fuel tank weighs a half-pound less than the prior generation’s aluminum tank. Fuel capacity is an ample 1.7 US gallons.

The seat base, inner fenders, and side covers were developed to reduce the amount of moisture and dirt that gets to the air cleaner. This helps prevent debris from contaminating the air lter element.

Made with a special density foam, the seat is well shaped and slim to aid the rider’s control of the motorcycle. The seat has a large blue gripper panel that runs nose-to-tail on the cover.

The Championship Yellow bodywork is enhanced with a new 2019 graphics package that features distinctive striping and Suzuki logos.

RM-Z450 / SPECS ENGINE

Engine: 449cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, single cylinder, DOHC

Bore x Stroke: 96.0 mm x 62.1 mm (3.78 in. x 2.40 in.)

Compression Ratio: 12.5:1

Fuel System: Fuel injection, 44mm throttle body

Starter: Primary kickstarter with automatic decompressor

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

ELECTRICAL

Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK DIMR8C10

DRIVE TRAIN

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final Drive: Chain, DID 520DMA2K, 114 links

CHASSIS

Suspension, Front: Showa inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force

Suspension, Rear: BFRC-link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force Disc brake, single rotor

DIMENSIONS

Overall Length: 2175 mm (85.6 in.)

Overall Width: 835 mm (32.9 in.)

Overall Height: 1260 mm (49.6 in.)

Wheelbase: 1480 mm (58.3 in.)

Ground Clearance: 330 mm (13.0 in.)

Seat Height: 960 mm (37.8 in.)

Curb Weight: 112 kg (247 lb.)

2019 RM-Z450 Overview

DOHC 4-valve, 449cc, 4-stroke Engine

Suzuki EFI with Tuning Coupler System

Twin-spar Aluminum Frame & Swingarm

New Rear Shock Spring

Updated Suspension Settings

Champion Yellow with Red/Blue Graphics

MSRP $8949

Estimated arrival at dealers: August 2018

2019 Suzuki RMX450Z

Enduro-ready off-road bike based on the RM-Z450

Electric starting with kick-start back-up

Hinged airbox lid for fast service

Competition-ready instruments and lighting

Black anodized wheels with 18-inch rear rim

Powered by a torquey, fuel-injected, 449CC engine, the 2019 RMX450Z is the motorcycle that's idea for serious off-road work or just a fun day on the trails. Everything you need to take the lead off-road is here, starting with the slim, aggressively-styled chassis and bodywork. Toss in the push-button electric starter, the full-function, two-mode instrument cluster, and enduro lighting, and you have the conveniences that take the worry out of your ride. Sharing core engine and chassis technology–plus new bodywork and graphics colors–with Suzuki's championship-winning open-class motocrosser, the RMX450Z rewrites the rules for serious trail riders.

KEY FEATURES

Fuel-injected engine is based on Suzuki’s winning open-class motocrosser, the RM-Z450.

The RMX450Z is EPA Emissions and California red sticker compliant.

Trail-ready features include an electric starter powered by a compact battery (plus kick-start back-up), a coolant reservoir tank, and an engine protector plate.

Enduro ready, full-function instrument cluster includes a low fuel level warning light.

The airbox features a hinged lid for quick air filter maintenance.

Aluminum alloy twin-spar frame features a high-performance Showa fork and piggyback reservoir style rear shock.

Competition-developed seat and slim bodywork creates a controllable, ergonomic riding position.

The racing-inspired bodywork and new graphics for 2019 include a sturdy steering stem that is anodized black, complementing the gold fork leg finish.

Black anodized Excel aluminum rims are ready to withstand rugged off-road conditions.

ENGINE FEATURES

The RMX450Z's 449cc, four-stroke, four-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected,

DOHC power plant is based on the high-performance and reliable RM-Z450.

Minimal differences as compared to the RM-Z450 motocross engine include a modified inlet tract and revised cam profiles to increase low- and mid-rpm power.

The compact aluminum cylinder is finished with Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) coating for durability, light weight, and efficient heat transfer.

A larger magneto generator is fitted to charge the battery and power the lights. The increased mass on the crankshaft also aids traction.

Advanced fuel injection system makes for extra-smooth power delivery, high fuel efficiency, and superb reliability.

The airbox features a hinged lid for quick air filter maintenance and better protection from debris.

The coolant reservoir tank has a specially located filler cap for easy access.

TRANSMISSION FEATURES

Strong five-speed transmission with wide gear ratios and primary/final drive ratios have been selected to suit various situations from steep trails to open terrain.

CHASSIS FEATURES

The aluminum alloy twin-spar frame combines cast and extruded sections to achieve low weight with high rigidity and durability.

RM-Z450-derived trail-ready suspension uses high-performance Showa forks with full adjustability.

Aluminum link-style swingarm is descended from the RM-Z line and uses a fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir style rear shock.

Rear suspension linkage geometry combines the RM-Z series’ renowned turning-on-rails abilities with optimized handling performance for trail rides.

Race-inspired waved disc rotors are mounted to black Excel aluminum rims with stainless steel spokes.

High-impact, black plastic fork leg and rear brake rotor and caliper protectors shield these components from trail obstacles.

The standard Renthal Fatbar is stronger and reduces vibration better than conventional aluminum handlebars.

Bright 35-watt headlight is smoothly incorporated into the front number plate.

Trim, low-draw LED tail light is neatly tucked under the lip of the rear fender.

The full-function, dual (sport/standard) mode instrument cluster is in a durable, ultra-compact housing.

Sport mode simply shows timer, tripmeter, average speed, and tire-diameter correction (to reduce information during spirited riding or competition).

Standard mode also shows speed, time, two trip lengths, and voltage.

The instrument’s integrated tire diameter calculator allows precise ne-tuning for different tires to ensure accuracy of the speed and distance displays.

Instruments include a low fuel level warning light.

Champion Yellow bodywork (including yellow fenders and white front number plate) comes with race team-inspired graphics package.

Gripper seat, with projected cross-shaped patterns on its blue top surface, aids rider control.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Suzuki six-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other

bene ts are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

The RMX450Z is eligible for the Suzuki Competition Contingency Program. See Suzuki industry-leading contingency programs at www.SuzukiCycles.com/Racing.

A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for RMX450Z owners are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.

For more details, please visit www.suzukicycles.com.

ENGINE

DIMENSIONS

Engine: 449cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled,

single cylinder, DOHC

Bore x Stroke: 96.0 mm x 62.1 mm (3.78 in. x 2.40 in.)

Compression Ratio: 11.6:1

Fuel System: Fuel injection, 41mm throttle body

Starter: Electric with back-up kickstarter

Lubrication: Semi-dry sump

ELECTRICAL

Ignition: Electronic ignition (CDI)

Spark Plug: NGK CR8EIB-10

Headlight: 12V 35W

Tail Light: LED

DRIVE TRAIN

Clutch: Wet multi-plate

Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

Final Drive: Chain, DID 520MXV, 114 links

CHASSIS

Suspension, Front: Showa Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable damping force

Suspension, Rear: Link type, coil spring, oil damped, adjustable spring preload and damping force

Brake, Front: Disc brake, single rotor

Brake, Rear: Disc brake, single rotor

Tire, Front: 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type

Tire, Rear: 110/90-18 M/C 64M, tube type

Fuel Tank Capacity: 6.2 L (1.6 US gal.)

Disc brake, single rotor

Disc brake, single rotor 80/100-21 M/C 51M, tube type 110/90-18 M/C 64M, tube type

Overall Length: 2185 mm (86.0 in.)

Overall Width: 840 mm (33.1 in.)

Overall Height: 1265 mm (49.8 in.)

Wheelbase: 1485 mm (58.5 in.)

Ground Clearance: 320 mm (12.6 in.)

Seat Height: 950 mm (37.4 in.)

Curb Weight: 123.5 kg (272 lb.)

2019 Suzuki RM85

The Choice of Future Champions

Strong & Reliable 84.7cc Two-stroke Engine

Six-speed Transmission & Manual Clutch

Fully Adjustable SHOWA Suspension

Champion Yellow with Red/Blue Graphics

MSRP $4199

Estimated arrival at dealers: November 2018

2019 Suzuki DR-Z50

Reliable and easy-to-control, 49cc, 4-stroke engine

Smooth-shifting 3-speed transmission with automatic clutch

Push-button electric starting with back-up kickstarter

Keyed ignition and power limiter for parental control

Champion-approved RM-Z styling and graphics





DR-Z50 / FEATURES ENGINE FEATURES

Powered by a reliable, 49cc, four-stroke engine, the DR-Z50 has plenty of torque to deliver the right level of controllable performance for a younger rider.

The DR-Z50’s engine has a smooth power band with peak power that can be controlled via the adjustable throttle limiter that allows supervising adults to control engine output to suit the rider’s ability.

Starting the DR-Z50 requires a simple push of the electric start button. Riders can also kick-start the bike, so a fun day of riding is always available.

Adult supervision is essential, so young riders get off to a safe and fun start to motorcycling. The DR-Z50 provides the security of a keyed ignition, so the engine can’t run unless an adult has switched it on.

Clean-burning four-stroke engine is EPA Emissions and California red sticker compliant.

Spark-arrestor equipped muffler is environmentally friendly, yet has a pleasant exhaust note.

TRANSMISSION FEATURES

The easy-to-use automatic clutch smoothly transmits power through the three-speed transmission, so beginning riders learn key-shifting techniques, while discovering the joy of riding.

CHASSIS FEATURES

Inverted front forks have a RM-Z-inspired design to produce enjoyable riding on a variety of terrain surfaces, with 3.8 inches of front wheel travel to absorb bumps.

Aggressive RM-Z-inspired styling with bright yellow bodywork and matching graphics let the rider enjoy a big bike look and appeal.

Don’t be fooled by the DR-Z50’s light weight: It has a durable steel frame and swingarm designed to carry a wide range of riders and can easily tackle a variety of riding conditions.

Low 22-inch seat height puts entry-level riders at ease. A slightly forward- leaning riding position allows for maximum rider mobility.

Strong braking performance is provided by front and rear drum brakes. Adjustable front brake lever ts a variety of different-sized hands for optimum young rider control.

SAFTEY INFORMATION

The DR-Z50 is designed for use by children and off-road use only—do not use on public roads. Single rider only—weight limit 40 kg (88 pounds).

The DR-Z50 is not recommended for children under age seven. Parental supervision is required during operation. Rider must always wear a helmet, eye protection, and protective clothing. Ride safely and be thoughtful of others.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

Suzuki six-month limited warranty. Longer coverage periods with other

bene ts are available through Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP).

A variety of Genuine Suzuki Accessories for DR-Z50 families are available, including a large selection of Suzuki logo apparel.

For more details, please visit www.suzukicycles.com.

DR-Z50 / SPECS ENGINE

Engine: 49cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, single cylinder, OHC

Bore x Stroke: 39.0 mm x 41.8 mm (1.53 in. x 1.64 in.)

Compression Ratio: 9.7:1

Fuel System: Mikuni VM13, single carburetor

Starter: Electric with back-up primary kickstarter

Lubrication: Wet sump

ELECTRICAL

Ignition: Mikuni VM13, single carburetor

Spark Plug: NGK CR7HSA or DENSO U22FSR-U

DRIVE TRAIN

Clutch: Automatic clutch

Transmission: Automatic clutch

Final Drive: Chain, DID 428DS, 78 links

CHASSIS

Suspension, Front: Inverted telescopic, coil spring

Suspension, Rear: Swingarm type, coil spring, oil

Brake, Front: Drum brake

Brake, Rear: Drum brake

DIMENSIONS