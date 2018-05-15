First Look: 2019 KTM XC-W and EXC Models

Vital MX: KTM's ever large model line is getting a bunch of updates for 2019. Scroll down to learn everything new about the 2019 XC-W and EXC line and get a little refresher on how many of these models they bring into the US.

KTM Press Release: XC-W and EXC models

KTM has a long tradition making high-end off-road competition motorcycles. While the KTM 150 XC-W is equipped with a traditional carburetor, the 250 and 300 cc XC-W TPI models are now both fitted with the revolutionary TPI serial fuel injection and have set new standards in the 2-stroke off-road segment. TPI stands for "transfer port injection”; a global-first, groundbreaking technology for 2-stroke racing engines that delivers a previously unattainable combination of top performance and outstanding ride ability. No more jetting combined with a massive reduction of fuel consumption while the lubrication is taken care by an electronically controlled oil pump instead of using premix. On the 4-stroke side KTM offers the well-known range from the super easy to ride 250 EXC-F to the all-rounder 350 EXC-F to the big thumper 500 EXC-F.

CHASSIS GENERAL

FRAME

The frames of all KTM off-road models are manufactured from lightweight sections of top-quality chrome-molybdenum steel tubing of various cross sections. This type of frame design provides high torsional rigidity for best handling and ride ability, while a certain longitudinal flexibility can absorb the wheel impact energy, supporting the suspension for reduced rider fatigue. At the same time, the frame triangle serves to deliver the coolant from the cylinder head directly to the radiators. In the TPI models, the frame design also serves to route engine oil from a filler cap assembly, located between the fuel tank and the steering head, via a hose inside the upper frame tube to the oil tank.

SWINGARM

This swing arm design allows for an optimal mounting position of the PDS (progressive damping system) rear shock ensuring a high progression rate. The single-component casting process eliminates any inconsistencies and weak points that would be inherent in a welded swing arm.

FORKS

All EXC models are fitted with the latest WP XPlor 48 upside-down forks, a split fork design developed by WP Performance Systems and KTM. It is fitted with springs on both sides but separate damping functions.

Compression damping is on the left and the rebound on the right hand side without influencing each other. Therefore damping can easily be adjusted via the dials on top of both fork tubes with a range of 30 clicks each. Already distinguished by outstanding response and damping characteristics the fork features an updated slightly stiffer setting for model year 2019 keeping the front end higher and providing increased reserves against bottoming out.

NEW: Updated, slightly stiffer fork setting - improved feedback and more bottoming resistance

SHOCK ABSORBER

Fitted to all EXC-F and XC-W models, the WP XPlor PDS shock absorber is the key element of the proven and successful PDS rear suspension design (Progressive Damping System) where the shock is directly linked to the swing arm without an additional linkage system. Optimal damping progression for off-road duty is achieved by a second damping piston in combination with a closed cup towards the end of the stroke, and supported by a progressive shock spring. This means the XPlor PDS shock provides excellent damping performance and a high resistance against bottoming out. An updated main piston and new settings provide improved damping characteristics and match perfectly the reworked front end set-up. Fully adjustable including high- and low speed compression you can set the shock to any track and riders preferences.

NEW: WP monoshock with reworked main piston and settings for all models - More comfort and increased bottoming control

TRIPLE CLAMPS

The EXC-F and XC-W models are fitted with highly rigid, forged triple clamps with an offset of 22 mm, providing a solid grip on the forks for precise handling. They allow forwards and backwards adjustment of the handlebars in four different positions for optimum rider ergonomics.

WHEELS & BRAKES

The KTM wheels use lightweight, CNC machined hubs and high-end, black GIANT rims to combine maximum stability and ruggedness with minimum weight.

BRAKES

BREMBO brakes have been the standard equipment on KTM’s off-road range forever, and combined with the lightweight Wave discs with diameters of 260 mm front and 220 mm on the rear wheel, they remain the class- leading system when it comes to that crucial combination of stopping power and a transparent brake feel.

COOLING SYSTEM

KTM’s proven cooling system routes the coolant from the cylinder head through the frame triangle directly to aluminum radiators made by WP Performance Systems. Due to flow calculated internal circulation and CFD optimized air ventilation, the system is superbly efficient. In addition, well thought-out radiator guards guarantee excellent protection against mud while at the same time serve as efficient crash protectors. All EXC-F’s are fitted with a radiator fan as a standard feature.

EXHAUST SYSTEM

Noise limits have become challenging for every manufacturer to meet, prompting KTM to put a lot of effort into the development of their exhaust systems. All models are fitted with state-of- the-art exhaust systems which guarantee maximum performance, low weight and conformity with the mandated noise limits.

HANDLEBAR

The tapered Neken handlebar is made of high-strength aluminum and can be is mounted in 4 different positions in order to suit different rider sizes. ODI lock-on grips make grip changes easy and do not require any wire or glue to be secured.

FOOTPEGS

KTM’s advanced ´No Dirt´ foot pegs prevent clogging up the pegs, even when digging into the side walls of deep ruts. With the specifically designed pegs for the EXC models the rider stands six millimeters higher than the ones used on SX versions for increased ground clearance. They are easy to swap though if so desired in case a rider prefers a lower position.

SEAT

Ergonomically perfect, the seat was shaped specifically for off-road requirements and features a new seat cover with foam padded stripes providing improved comfort and grip.

NEW: New seat cover - improved comfort and grip

FUEL TANK

The lightweight, polyethylene tank on 2 strokes and polyamide tank on 4 strokes allows gauging the remaining fuel with just a quick glance, thanks to its see-through plastic. The filler cap features a ¼-turn bayonet mechanism with an orange quick-release button for extra fast refueling. All fuel-injected models are fitted with an integrated fuel pump system and an additional fuel level sensor, which indicates low fuel level via a warning light in the speedometer.

AIRBOX

The air box design combines maximum protection of the air filter against soiling with maximum airflow and low intake noise. The large Twin Air filter is mounted in a stiff cage, which at the same time holds the system in place, allowing extremely quick filter changes in the field without tools while minimizing the risk of incorrect filter installation.

E-STARTER & BATTERY

All models are equipped with proven electric starter systems – a super beneficial feature once the going gets tough. A new and more capable, super lightweight 2 Ah Lithium-Ion starter battery provides even better starting of the engine especially at cold weather conditions and contributes to the low vehicle weight.

NEW: Stronger and super lightweight Lithium-Ion battery - better starting

BODYWORK & ERGONOMICS

The bodywork design is a direct result of close co-operation between the KTM development department, Kiska Design and all KTM factory riders, achieving complete harmony between rider and bike. The results are well-balanced ergonomics and ideally shaped contact points, maximum freedom of movement for the rider, a low seat height and astonishing levels of comfort. Intelligent design is also manifest in details like the smart solution that guides the brake hose in the headlight mask, or the I-beam structures of the front and rear fenders, which help to ensure maximum stability, low weight and reduced dirt accumulation.

GRAPHICS

A brand new, tailor-made kit of graphics in conjunction with the Factory style orange frame lets the latest EXC-F and XC-W generation stand out, making the new bikes immediately recognizable at a single glance.

NEW: New graphics and orange frame - high-end Ready to Race appearance

250/300 XC-W TPI THE FUTURE OF 2-STROKE RACING

Combining top performance and outstanding ride ability, the KTM 250 and 300 EXC TPI are distinguished by the lowest weight in their class, intuitive handling and a unique style, along with the awesome READY TO RACE performance. TPI stands for „transfer port injection“, and the groundbreaking new 2-stroke technology represents another major step forward on a global scale, once again demonstrating KTM’s unrelenting and continuous commitment to 2-strokes as such. The benefits to owners are clear: besides huge improvements in fuel efficiency and clean exhaust emissions, the electronics do away with the need for re-jetting, no matter the elevation of the race venue, prevailing weather conditions and the like. Also, engine lubrication on the TPI models is automatic from a separate oil tank and electronically controlled oil pump, obviating the use of pre-mixed fuel-oil mixture.

250 XC-W TPI

A state-of- the-art 2-stroke engine featuring the revolutionary TPI fuel injection combined with a lightweight and agile chassis make the 250 EXC TPI the prime choice for extreme off-road use. No pre-mix thanks to an electronic oil pump, no jetting, but also low purchase and ownership costs make this bike the absolute top of its segment.

300 XC-W TPI

The 300 EXC TPI with its state-of- the-art TPI fuel injection and its super agile chassis sets a clear benchmark. Thanks to its unrivaled performance and ride ability it is the first choice when the going gets really difficult. There is no better power-to- weight ratio on the market in a standard bike.

ENGINE

The 250cc and 300cc 2-stroke generations have been known and respected for offering the most powerful 2-stroke performance in its segment. For MY2018 though, KTM underscored its continuous commitment to 2-stroke technology with its revolutionary TPI fuel injection. In combination with its state-of- the-art engine design these power plants are even more refined than ever. The compact 2-strokes are a great choice for advanced offroad rider’s conscious of their purchasing and maintenance budget.

CYLINDER

The 250/300cc cylinders are fitted with the sophisticated TVC exhaust control and have a bore diameter of 66.4 and 72.0 mm. For the fuel injection, they feature two lateral domes holding the fuel injectors that inject fuel into the rear transfer ports. This downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air for a highly efficient combustion and significantly reduced losses of unburned fuel. The engine management system’s intake pressure sensor is connected via a small-diameter tube in the back of the cylinder.

THROTTLE BODY

The TPI engines are fitted with a 39 mm throttle body made by Dell’Orto. Power is controlled by a throttle valve while intake air data is provided to the engine management system by a throttle position sensor. An adjusting screw allows the idle speed to be set and a cold start device is provided, opening a bypass to supply extra air. Oil supplied by the automatic oil pump via an oil suction pipe is mixed with the incoming air to lubricate the moving engine parts.

OIL PUMP

An oil pump mounted underneath the oil tank delivers the lubricant to the throttle body, where minute quantities are mixed with the incoming air in order to lubricate the moving engine parts. Using engine speed and throttle position sensor data, the engine management system’s precise electronic control of the oil pump ensures the perfect amount of oil for any given conditions, loads and engine speeds is added.

The filler cap assembly for the oil tank is located between the fuel tank and steering head, utilizing a hose in the upper frame tube to conduct the oil to the storage container. Automatic, electronically controlled oil injection reduces exhaust smoke by up to 50% over conventional pre-mix lubrication, with an average fuel-to- oil ratio of 1:80. This means the oil capacity of about three quarters of a quart is sufficient for at least five tanks of fuel.

BALANCER SHAFT

For optimal mass centralization, the lightweight, die-cast crankcases hold the clutch shaft and the crankshaft in a high position close to the center of gravity supporting the handling of the bike. In addition, this design allows the implementation of a lateral balancer shaft to minimize vibrations, enhancing comfort and reducing rider fatigue during long and demanding offroad events and rallies.

CLUTCH

The KTM XC-W TPI models employ the KTM-developed DDS clutch (damped diaphragm steel) with a highly resilient steel basket and extremely heat resistant clutch plates, a design distinguished by a considerably easier clutch operation than with conventional coil springs. The diaphragm spring also leaves sufficient space for a damping system integrated into the clutch hub, which benefits both traction and durability. The hydraulic Brembo clutch mechanism is synonymous with a light action and highly controlled clutch modulation.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The KTM 250 XC-W TPI and 300 XC-W TPI models feature the most modern engine management system (EMS) of any 2-stroke off-road motorcycle. The electronic control unit is located below the seat utilizing various sensor data such as intake and ambient air pressure, throttle valve position and water temperature, the control unit optimizes ignition timing and the amount of fuel to inject. Thanks to its automatic altitude and temperature compensation, there is no need for the rider or mechanic to set up the bike for the prevailing environmental conditions. An optional map select switch allows the rider to select an alternate map, providing a smoother power delivery. In addition for the 300 XC-W TPI the dealer can flash a RACE map to be activated as the alternative map.

GENERATOR

In order to accommodate the power requirements of the upgraded engine management system, the TPI models are fitted with a powerful generator, rated at 196 W, just like on the EXC-F 4-stroke models, as well as the EXC- F voltage regulator.

TRANSMISSION

The rugged 6-speed transmission features widely spaced gear ratios optimized for offroad duty. It provides precise and easy shifting. The KTM ‘No Dirt’ gear shift lever design prevents dirt from blocking the joint of the gear shift lever for safe and reliable shifting in any conditions.

4-STROKES EXC-F DUAL SPORT MODEL RANGE

Offering highly competitive extreme off-road bikes while meeting the requirements to be 50 state street legal. The comprehensive line-up of KTM 4-stroke EXC-F ranges from the nimble 250 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F to the extraordinary 500 EXC-F powerhouse.

State-of- the-art engines featuring the latest electronic fuel injection provide not only the customary, high power levels expected from a genuine KTM Dual Sport. With a compact architecture optimized down to minute details, the power houses also contribute significantly to the latest round of weight savings and centralized masses, supporting the state-of- the-art chassis in delivering previously inconceivable levels of ride ability. EXC-F Intake Sophisticated Velocity Focused Intake reed Valve Set in the Intake Boot increases torque and throttle response and reduces noise. Comprising three models which are very different and yet united by KTM’s pursuit of quality, the EXC-F range of off-road models are street legal.

250 EXC-F

The smallest model of the KTM 4-stroke range is a great choice for motivated amateurs and ambitious pros alike, with its super compact, powerful engine, minimal weight and well-centered masses providing a lively performance and fantastic handling. Sharing many components with the successful 350 EXC-F engine, this power plant offers class-leading performance with plenty of torque thanks to its advanced fuel injection system. The 250 is easy to ride, agile and highly controllable for complete rider confidence, with state of the art technology for great throttle response and controlled power delivery.

ENGINE

The 250 EXC-F DOHC engine has a very compact and lightweight design and delivers class-leading torque and power figures across the entire power band all the way up to 12,800rpm. Its compact architecture contributes to an excellent mass centralization, supporting the ride ability of the bike. In addition, it only weighs 60.8 lb. That is including the incredibly beneficial electric starter.

CYLINDER HEAD

The centerpiece of the compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine is the cutting-edge cylinder head. It features two overhead camshafts, which activate the titanium valves via super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

TRANSMISSION

The 250 4-stroke transmits its unrelenting power through a 6-speed transmission with gear ratios specifically optimized for its power delivery. An advanced KTM ‘No Dirt’ gear lever design prevents dirt from blocking the joint of the lever, contributing to secure gear engagement. All KTM 4-stroke EXC-F’s feature a gear sensor to sync up the engine’s power curve to the currently selected gear as well as the surface conditions.

CLUTCH

Actuated by BREMBO hydraulics, the clutch is distinguished by consistently precise control across the entire operating temperature range. The KTM- developed DDS clutch employs a diaphragm spring instead of the usual coil springs for a significantly easier clutch action, while providing sufficient space for a damping system to be integrated into the clutch hub. The added benefit is increased traction and outstanding clutch durability.

ELECTRIC STARTER

The standard E-starter provides the 250 EXC-F with a clear advantage in dicey race situations. Engaged by the proven KTM starter drive and powered by an even stronger, high capacity and lightweight lithium ion battery, a reliable Mitsuba starter motor makes sure the 250 is fired up reliably and easily in any conditions at the push of a button.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The state-of- the-art Keihin Engine Management System with electronic fuel injection features a 42mm throttle body. Its unique injector position ensures a very responsive power delivery. Separate systems automatically take care of cold starts and idle adjustment.

350 EXC-F

When optimum ride ability and maximum offroad performance are called for, there is no substitute for the KTM 350 EXC-F. Combining the handling of a 250 with power closely approaching 450 levels, its compact, powerful DOHC engine, low weight and perfectly tuned suspension make sure this machine masters each and every challenge with ease. And thanks to its playful agility, the 350 EXC-F retains the advantage when the going gets really tough. The longer the distance, the more riders on all levels benefit from its low-fatigue design for maximum riding fun.

ENGINE

The 350 cm³ 4-stroke engine with a state-of- the-art electronic fuel injection system offers a very wide power band and is distinguished by a dynamic but low-fatigue power delivery. At the core: a highly sophisticated DOHC cylinder head with DLC-coated finger followers and flow-optimized ports, as well as a highly rigid, box-type, 88 mm piston. At the same time, the engine’s compact architecture helps to group the masses tightly around the bike’s center of gravity for outstanding ride ability. All of this makes the 350 EXC-F brilliantly suited to both amateur riders as well as consummate pros.

CYLINDER HEAD

The centerpiece of the compact DOHC (double overhead camshaft) engine is the cutting-edge cylinder head. It features two overhead camshafts, which activate the titanium valves via super-light finger followers with a hard DLC coating.

TRANSMISSION

A rugged 6-speed transmission, wide gear ratios and a special low-friction coating on the shift forks serves to transmit the power of the 350 EXC-F to the rear wheel. The gear lever is protected by its advanced KTM ‘No Dirt’ design, preventing debris from blocking its joint for a secure gear engagement at all times. A gear sensor syncs up the engine’s power curve to the currently selected gear as well as the surface conditions.

CLUTCH

Actuated by BREMBO hydraulics, the clutch is distinguished by consistently precise control across the entire operating temperature range. The KTM-developed DDS clutch employs a diaphragm spring instead of the usual coil springs for a significantly easier clutch action, while providing sufficient space for a damping system to be integrated into the clutch hub. The added benefit is increased traction and outstanding clutch durability.

ELECTRIC STARTER

Fitted as standard with a rugged electric starter, the 350 EXC-F will fire up with the greatest reliability, a great benefit especially in demanding offroad races. The powerful Mitsuba starter motor is powered by a new, even stronger lightweight lithium ion battery. Riders insisting on a mechanical back-up may retrofit the KTM PowerParts kick-starter kit.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The state-of- the-art Keihin Engine Management System with electronic fuel injection features a 42mm throttle body. Its unique injector position ensures a very responsive power delivery. Separate systems automatically take care of cold starts and idle adjustment.

500 EXC-F

The most powerful off-road competition bike on the market, the KTM 500 EXC-F combines raw 4-stroke punch with outstanding ride ability, thanks to its high tech, large-displacement engine sitting in a chassis optimized for low weight and outstanding agility. With an incredible power-to- weight ratio, this awesome 510 cm³ SOHC single provides nothing less than the most dynamic enduro experience available, not the least due to its sophisticated mass centralization and geometry, made possible in part by a highly compact engine layout. The extended levels of ride ability afforded by the expert-grade chassis are a necessity in order to successfully tame this kind of performance, for a true racing advantage.

ENGINE

The 500 EXC-F’s fuel-injected powerhouse is the most compact and lightest 500 on the market, while delivering awesome torque and power across the power band. The four valves of the SOHC cylinder head are controlled by extremely rigid rocker arms while flow optimized ports ensure an efficient gas exchange. Vibrations are kept in check by a carefully optimized crank drive with plain bearings, as well as a multifunctional balancer shaft. The cutting edge Keihin engine management system with electronic fuel injection and a 42 mm throttle body ensure an astonishing response.

CYLINDER HEAD

Inside the SOHC cylinder head, an overhead camshaft controls four ultra-lightweight titanium valves via extremely rigid rocker arms, which are DLC-coated on the intake side. A configuration like this allows high engine speeds and powerful engine characteristics.

TRANSMISSION

The 6-speed transmission of the 500 EXC-F is fitted with all the latest trimmings, from the gear sensor supporting the engine management, to friction optimized shift forks and gear wheels, to the ingenious KTM ‘No Dirt’ gear lever, unfazed by any kind of debris for a secure gear engagement.

CLUTCH

Actuated by BREMBO hydraulics, the clutch is distinguished by consistently precise control across the entire operating temperature range. The KTM-developed DDS clutch employs a diaphragm spring instead of the usual coil springs for a significantly easier clutch action, while providing sufficient space for a damping system to be integrated into the clutch hub. The added benefit is increased traction and outstanding clutch durability.

ELECTRIC STARTER

The standard E-starter provides the 500 EXC-F with a clear advantage in dicey race situations. Engaged by the proven KTM starter drive and powered by an even stronger, high-capacity and lightweight lithium ion battery, a reliable starter motor makes sure the engine is fired up reliably and easily in any conditions at the push of a button.

ENGINE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The state-of- the-art Keihin Engine Management System with electronic fuel injection features a 42mm throttle body. Its unique injector position ensures a very responsive power delivery. Separate systems automatically take care of cold starts and idle adjustment.



