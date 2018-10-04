First Look: 2019 Husqvarna TC 50, TC 65, and TC 85

Vital MX: It's beginning to be that time of year, new bike time! Husqvarna is the first to announce, with their fleet of 2019 TC mini motocross bikes. Per usual, the brand is offering a full range of bikes, giving a youth rider a stepping stone with the brand through each class. Scroll down to learn more about each bike and their changes for the new year.

Press Release: 2019 TC 50, TC 65 AND TC 85 MINICYCLES RAISE THE BAR IN THEIR RESPECTIVE CLASSES

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to introduce the 2019 TC 50, TC 65 and TC 85 motocross models – a complete line-up of three 2-stroke motorcycles that combine premium technology with top-end componentry to offer young riders one of the most advanced mini motocross ranges currently available.

The 2019 TC 50, TC 65 and TC 85 machines offer the next generation of motocross riders the chance to experience the thrill of riding their first real race machine. Perfectly embodying Husqvarna’s pioneering spirit, all three new models continue to set the benchmark in terms of handling, power and weight in their respective classes.

HUSQVARNA TC 50

Offering the same striking looks and ergonomic feel as Husqvarna’s full-sized motocross machines, the TC 50 is perfect for the motocross stars of tomorrow. Featuring superior quality components, the TC 50 has been designed from the ground up in order to be a true premium 50 cc motocross bike. The TC 50 is built around an advanced steel frame, which houses the most powerful engine in its category.

Featuring the latest in 2-stroke technology, the engine makes use of a 3-shaft design for improved mass centralization. The exhaust is specifically designed to match the characteristics of the 2-stroke powerplant. The engine is fitted with an automatic centrifugal clutch that reduces riding complexity for younger riders. Part of the official Husqvarna Motorcycles Accessories range, a special kit allows for a reduction of the power for less aggressive riders.

Leading components such as the WP suspension add up to create a motorcycle that sets the benchmark in the class. The TC 50 is fitted with a revolutionary WP AER 35 fork.

Besides being very light, the 35 mm forks allow the rider to push the limits with confidence. With 205 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be adjusted with an air pump. Offering 185 mm of suspension travel, the WP monoshock is matched perfectly to the front forks.

TC 50 HIGHLIGHTS

Bodywork modelled after full-size range

Wave brake discs

Black aluminum rims and standard MAXXIS tires

Radiator spoilers channeling air for better cooling

Aluminum handlebars with standard crash pad

All-new graphics in white, yellow and blue

HUSQVARNA TC 65

The TC 65 offers young motocross fans the chance to experience a full race bike with a hydraulic clutch and a manual gearbox, possibly for the first time in their riding careers. Featuring premium components as standard, the TC 65 offers exactly the same quality as that found on Husqvarna’s larger motocross machines.

Highly competitive in the 65 cc class, the TC 65 engine is built using the lightest and most durable materials. Featuring the latest in 2-stroke technology, it has a pressure-controlled exhaust valve which helps obtain top level performance. Additionally, the engine features a manual 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch allowing the rider to have full control of the power delivery.

Sophisticated components such as the cast aluminum swingarm are blended together with advanced solutions like the intelligent cooling circuit to create a motorcycle that is modern and highly competitive. In the suspension department, the TC 65 features a revolutionary WP AER 35 fork, with 215 mm of wheel travel and an adjustable air unit in its left fork. Matched precisely to the forks, the WP monoshock rear suspension offers 270 mm of travel and is fully adjustable.

TC 65 HIGHLIGHTS

Bodywork modeled after full-sized motocross range

Alloy handlebars with standard crash pad

Hydraulic clutch system

Black alloy wheels and standard MAXXIS tires

Wave discs [198 mm front and 160 mm rear]

Striking new graphics in white, yellow and, blue

HUSQVARNA TC 85

Raising the bar in the competitive 85 cc class, the TC 85 features much of the same technology found in the full-sized Husqvarna motocross motorcycles. Combining the latest in chassis technology with state of the art WP suspension, it offers young mini riders the chance to push their limits with confidence.

Setting the benchmark in the class, the TC 85 2-stroke engine combines top level performance with optimum reliability. The cylinder is designed around an innovative power valve system that significantly enhances power, torque and controllability with a simple and effective adjustment system. The 6-speed gearbox and Formula hydraulic diaphragm spring clutch allow for the power to be correctly delivered across the RPM range.

Mirroring technology found in Husqvarna’s full-size motocross models, the TC 85 features the latest WP suspension componentry. Up front, the WP AER 43 has a split fork design with air in its left leg and oil in the right leg. Offering advanced damping characteristics, the forks are easily adjustable via the easy access clickers and with the use of the supplied pump. In the rear, the TC 85 is fitted with a special version of the WP XPlor PDS shock absorber. Designed to work perfectly with the forks, the rear shock is fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound.

TC 85 HIGHLIGHTS