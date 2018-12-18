First Look: 2019 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Vital MX: Last year Husqvarna launched the first ever FC 450 Rockstar Edition bike, which wasn’t a completely surprising move granted KTM has had a Factory Edition for a while now and that the companies seem to make a similar moves. But that also didn’t dampen our enthusiasm for the all-new machine since it was a pretty awesome bike. Style-wise, Husky and KTM are diverging more rapidly than anywhere else and the 2019 FC 450 RE is continuing that tradition.

The biggest news that we see on the 2019 Rockstar Edition is a new FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer and unbranded a split-design triple clamp. We would be remiss if we didn’t point out how much they look like Xtrig’s ROCS triple clamps but there are obvious differences that make it clear that these are not made by Xtrig and rebranded as Husqvarna.

Read on to see all the other changes.

Husqvarna Press Release:

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS THE 2019 FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION

BUILT TO PERFORM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, THE LATEST MACHINE ENSURES CLASS-LEADING PERFORMANCE AND A TRUE FACTORY LOOK

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to launch the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION model year 2019, a thrilling production model that forms the basis of the bikes to be used by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s AMA Supercross Champions Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne throughout the 2019 season.

Collecting feedback from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team and their championship-winning riders, Husqvarna Motorcycles engineers have combined this competition data with extensive testing and development to introduce a list of key upgrades. The new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION features the latest in engine and chassis developments, ensuring this state-of-the-art machine offers unrivaled on-track performance.

This second edition of the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION continues to pay tribute to a highly successful collaboration between Husqvarna Motorcycles and their global partner Rockstar Energy Drink. Produced in limited numbers, the latest FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION will be available in early 2019.

BUILT FOR COMPETITION

At the leading edge of motocross development, Husqvarna Motorcycles introduce a series of considered upgrades to the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION. With the distinctive bodywork receiving new graphics, the end result clearly showcases the direction of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ pioneering development.

Replicating the advanced engine technology used by the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team in their championship-winning machines, the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION model year 2019 features a new CP forged box-in-box piston and a new PANKL conrod. Providing reduced friction, the new piston and conrod ensure the SOHC engine continues to offer the highest level of performance and reliability available in the market today.

Made from high-grade aluminum, the all-new CNC-machined triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness as well as perfect alignment of the fork tubes for highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by easy offset adjustment between 20 or 22 mm.

The list of upgrades is completed with a new set of anodized D.I.D DirtStar rims and anodized machined hubs. Offering maximum weight savings, this premium-quality combination ensures maximum strength and reduced weight. Tailored to the needs of every aspiring motocross racer, the new FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION features a carbon fiber reinforced engine protector and a mechanical holeshot device as standard.

FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

Compact SOHC engine providing class-leading performance

New CP box-in-box piston & new PANKL conrod

Hydro-formed frame with black premium powder coating

CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset [20 – 22 mm]

Composite 2-piece subframe design

Carbon fiber reinforced engine protector

48 mm WP split air fork that is fully adjustable

Mechanical holeshot device as standard

High-quality Magura clutch system

New FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

High-quality ProTaper handlebar

New anodized D.I.D DirtStar rims

New hubs

Selectable map switch also activating launch & traction control

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Advanced bodywork with specifically-tailored ergonomics

The new Husqvarna FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION machine will be available in early 2019 at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers worldwide. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to Husqvarna Motorcycles North America.








