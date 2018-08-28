Toggle

First Date: Joey Savatgy Joins Monster Energy Kawasaki 2

Check out some impressions from Joey on his move up to the 450 class, and his first day on the '19 Monster Energy Kawasaki.

GuyB
8/28/2018 6:33 PM

First Date: Joey Savatgy Joins Monster Energy Kawasaki

We're just days after wrapping up the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and we've already seen our first big offseason move, with Joey Savatgy getting in his first ride on the '19 KX450F that he'll race starting at the Monster Energy Cup.

Today was purely a get to know you ride, as Joey's mechanic, Justin Shantie, was spinning his first wrenches on the pre-built bike and figuring out how the team works, while Joey was getting in his first laps on the bike. There were no stopwatches, no expectations of blazing speed, and just a fun day of riding to get accustomed to the bike before things get series. You can check out some of Joey's impressions in the video below, along with a few photos from the day.

This was the first time we'd seen the '19 KX450F in full race trim.

Justin Shantie will move along with Joey from the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad over to Monster Energy Kawasaki, and spin the wrenches there from now on. Josh Grant's old mechanic, Travis Parry (who built up this bike), will be moving over to Team Green.

 


