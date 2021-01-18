Fast Freddie: The Video Series

Vital's Take: Yeah, here is another pro creating there own video series, but can you really get enough? I mean, as long as the quality is good, the people in it are authentic and not just trying to blow up there sponsors for cash, and there is some real insight into the lives of the pros, we think these are rad.

And yes, Freddie is a cool family guy that is still excited to ride dirt bikes. Also, in episode two, you get a little peek into the now-closed JGR shop and see just how many frames, engines, and other parts these teams have to maintain on hand to keep a factory race team operating at the highest level. Enjoy, and hopefully we see a few more of these from the races.