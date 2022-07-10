FIRST LOOK | Ken Roczen's World Supercross Honda CRF450R

Here's your first look at the Honda CRF450R, built by Honda Genuine Honda Racing, that Ken Roczen will be racing at the two rounds of the 2022 World Supercross Championship. The rest of the Genuine team is utilizing all their team sponsors, while Kenny has a collaborative deal with the team. He's utilizing their bike with his personal sponsors such as Red Bull and Fox, and also swapping some parts on the bike to things he's more familiar with. Such as Renthal bars, Dunlop tires, Throttle Jockey seat cover. He also has his US mechanic, Jordan Troxell, spinning the Ts this weekend.