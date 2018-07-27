FIRST LOOK: 2019 Sherco Cross Country Bikes

Sherco isn’t a name you hear or see in motocross, even in Europe where the brand is from. But, you do see Shercos is in both the EnduroGP series (formerly called the World Enduro Championship), where Matthew Phillips piloted a Sherco to E2 class championship, and in the World Extreme Enduro Championship with Wade Young, Mario Roman and other gnarly off-road dudes.
While French company has a substantial presence in trials competition, and off-road and Enduro racing across the world, in the good ol’ US-of-A, Sherco dirt bikes haven’t really taken hold (in trials, even in America, they are pretty prominent). Last year, working for a different publication, one of our staffers had a chance to ride all of the 2018 enduro bikes and overall, the best way to describe them is very Euro, which isn’t a bad thing for super tight, technical terrain that requires maximum precision and agility.
The bikes’ design was also reflective of the European rider, who, overall, is less aggressive, more smooth, and has a tendency to float through rough trail sections. Conversely, American off-road riders tend to be super agro, constantly attack, and PLOW through things rather than pick the clean, smooth line. Again, we are speaking in generalities. We aren’t motorcycle sales and marketing specialists, but after riding the bikes it is clear why Shercos are so popular in Europe and for extreme riding, and why they aren’t so popular here.
But Sherco wants to change that with a line of bikes directed squarely at the US, South American, and Australian markets - the all new Cross Country SC (two-stroke) and SCF (four-stroke) lineup. The Sherco explained that the higher-ups in the company visited America specifically to watch GNCC, National Enduro, Hare and Hound and Scrambles racing, to better understand the needs of the US dirt bike racing market. While they do share quite a bit with their enduro-only, head-and-tail-light adorned siblings, the SC/SCF bikes have some specific changes to appeal to the American rider.
The following info on all the bikes is from Sherco.
SHARED BY ALL SC/SCF MODELS
- Closed cartridge KYB forks and KYB shock
- Stiffer suspension settings
- FMF full exhaust system (two-strokes)
- Akrapovic full exhaust system (four-strokes)
- Trail Tech cooling fan kit
- Blue Excel rims with graphics
- ZF steel outer rear sprocket
- Galfer brake discs
- AXP skid plate
- Lithium-ion battery
- MX number plate
- Dunlop Geomax tires
- Grippier and ribbed seat cover
- Dual compound Domino grips
- Neken bar pad
- Increased chassis flex for less impact transfer to hands
- Improved handlebar position and 400 gram weight savings
- 90 gram lighter Neken triple clamps
- Stronger rear hub on Excel rims
- Stronger rear fender and increased fastener size
- More powerful regulator with increases cooling efficiency (two-strokes)
- 10mm larger radiators with new water lines (two-strokes)
- Wiring harness re-routed for improved flexibility and protection (two-strokes)
2019 Sherco 500 SCF and 450 SCF
Monster Torque
The 500 is the latest in a line of enduro machines specifically designed for enduro riders. The semi-perimeter frame, as is the case throughout the range, is a welded configuration made from chrome molybdenum steel.
The latest generation engine is compact and very powerful. It is equipped with a Synerject injection system that was specifically developed by Sherco. It is a high-tech system that allows for very precise fuel and air distribution, combining liveliness and escalation … The secret to its effectiveness as an enduro machine was seen on the slopes of the Dakar!
- Engine: 4-stroke DOHC, 4 valve Sherco technology
- Displacement: 449.40 cc (27.42 cu in)/TBA
- Bore and stroke: 95 x 63.40 mm (3.74 x 2.50 in)/TBA
- EFI: Synerject digital electronic fuel injection
- Cooling: Liquid system with forced circulation
- Starting: Unique electric starting system
- Battery: 12 V Shido Lithium-ion
- Exhaust: Stainless steel header pipe, muffler with catalytic converter meets Euro 3 stds.
- Transmission: 6 speed sequential gearbox, primary gear drive chain secondary drive
- Clutch: Hydraulic, multidisc in oil bath
- Ignition: 220 W Alternator
- Chassis: Double cradle Chrome-Molybdenum design
- Fuel tank: 9.7 L capacity
- Brakes: Brembo Hydraulic Ø 260 mm (10.24 in) (front) Ø 220 mm (8.66 in) (rear)
- Front suspension: KYB closed cartridge forks
- Rear suspension: KYB Shock
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Weight: 109 kg (240.3 lbs.)
- Wheelbase: 1480 mm (58.27 in)
- Ground clearance: 355 mm (13.78 in)
- Seat height: 950 mm (37.4 in)
2019 Sherco 300 SCF
The Perfect Balance
The Sherco 300 4-stroke has an unrivaled reputation. An atypical displacement, it has convincingly proven to all enduro riders and magazine test riders that it is an absolutely amazing machine.
A pioneer in the 4-stroke enduro middleweight class, it can do everything demanded of it. From the casual rider to the professional racer it is an effective tool. It shines in every area and is a treat to ride whether it is tight single track or a fast flowing open course. The 300 cylinder displacement provides muscular torque combined with a pleasing vivacity. It is the perfect compromise for the average rider!
- Engine: 4 stroke DOHC, 4 valve Sherco technology
- Displacement: 303.68 cc (18.53 cu in)
- Bore and stroke: 84 x 54.80 mm (3.31 x 2.16 in)
- EFI: Synerject digital electronic fuel injection
- Cooling: Liquid system with forced circulation
- Starting: Unique electric starting system
- Battery: 12 V Shido Lithium-ion
- Exhaust: Stainless steel header pipe, muffler with catalytic converter meets Euro 3 stds.
- Transmission: 6 speed sequential gearbox, primary gear drive chain secondary drive
- Clutch: Hydraulic, multidisc in oil bath
- Ignition: 220 W Alternator
- Chassis: Half perimeter frame Chrome-Molybdenum
- Fuel tank: 9.7 L capacity
- Brakes: Brembo Hydraulic Ø 260 mm (10.24 in) (front) Ø 220 mm (8.66 in) (rear)
- Front suspension: KYB closed cartridge forks
- Rear suspension: KYB shock
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Weight: 102 kg (224.87 lb)
- Wheelbase: 1480 mm (58.27 in)
- Ground clearance: 355 mm (13.78 in)
- Seat height: 950 mm (37.4 in)
2019 Sherco 250 SCF
Lively and Strong
The Sherco 250 4-stroke has an unrivaled reputation. It has convincingly proven to all enduro riders and magazine test riders that it is an absolutely amazing machine.
A pioneer in the 4-stroke enduro middleweight class, it can do everything demanded of it. From the casual rider to the professional racer it is an effective tool. It shines in every area and is a treat to ride whether it is tight single track or a fast flowing open course. The 250 cylinder displacement provides muscular torque combined with a pleasing vivacity. It is perfect for the average rider!
- Engine: 4 stroke DOHC, 4 valve Sherco technology
- Displacement: 248.60 cc (15.17 cu in)
- Bore and stroke: 76 x 54.80 mm (3 x 2.16 in)
- EFI: Synerject digital electronic fuel injection
- Cooling: Liquid system with forced circulation
- Starting: Unique electric starting system
- Battery: 12 VShido Lithium-ion
- Exhaust: Stainless steel header pipe, muffler with catalytic converter meets Euro 3 stds.
- Transmission: 6 speed sequential gearbox, primary gear drive chain secondary drive
- Clutch: Hydraulic, multidisc in oil bath
- Ignition:220 W Alternator
- Chassis: Half perimeter frame Chrome-Molybdenum
- Fuel tank: 9.7 L capacity
- Brakes: Brembo Hydraulic Ø 260 mm (10.24 in) (front) Ø 220 mm (8.66 in) (rear)
- Front suspension: KYB closed cartridge forks
- Rear suspension: KYB shock
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Weight: 102 kg (224.87 lb)
- Wheelbase: 1480 mm (58.27 in)
- Ground clearance: 355 mm (13.78 in)
- Seat height: 950 mm (37.4 in)
2019 Sherco 300 SC
Power To Spare
The 300 2-stroke is the perfect crossover tool. New valve timing provides even more smoothness as the horsepower builds. This big power is delivered with perfect progression, guaranteeing maximum adhesion, synonymous with efficiency at the foot of the steepest slopes. The weight of the bike is very light considering the fact that it is equipped with a modern electric starting system; it is no heavier than a kick start system.
Deemed excellent by the franchise users, Sherco has further improved the bike this year so that it is even more suited to performing well in the extreme enduro events. The new clutch is even more durable and the gearbox has been strengthened. In the “soft” position, the new ignition settings and valve functions make extreme maneuvers manageable for every rider, no matter what their skill level is.
- Engine: 2 Stroke “Single cylinder with electronically controlled exhaust valve and booster”
- Displacement: 293.14 cc (17.89 cu in)
- Bore and stroke: 72 x 72 mm (2.83 x 2.83 in)
- Carburetor: Keihin PWK 36
- Cooling: Liquid with forced circulation
- Starting: Electric Starter
- Battery: 12 V Shido Lithium-ion
- Exhaust: FMF Aluminum silencer
- Transmission: 6 speed sequential gearbox, primary gear drive chain secondary drive
- Clutch: Hydraulic, multidisc in oil bath
- Ignition: DC – CDI ignition with digital advance – 220 W Alternator
- Chassis: High strength Chrome-Molybdenum steel semi-perimeter
- Fuel tank: 10.4 L capacity
- Brakes: Brembo Hydraulic Ø 260 mm (10.24 in) (front) Ø 220 mm (8.66 in) (rear)
- Front suspension: KYB closed cartridge forks
- Rear suspension: KYB shock
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Weight: 105 kg (231.49 lb)
- Wheelbase: 1480 mm (58.27 in)
- Ground clearance: 355 mm (13.78 in)
- Seat height: 950 mm (37.4 in)
2019 Sherco 250 SC
Light and Nimble
Like all Sherco models, the 250 SE 2-stroke benefits from the latest technology and it is also equipped with an electric starter. The valve openings are electronically controlled and are a function of the ignition curve which provides perfect throttle response. This is the secret of this engine, it is unanimously recognized for its efficiency at both high and low speeds.
The chassis meanwhile received upgrades based on the recipe that has made the Sherco reputation: perfect handling and adaptation to the demands placed upon it by the rigors of enduro racing.
- Engine: 2 Stroke “Single cylinder with electronically controlled exhaust valve and booster”
- Displacement: 249.32 cc (15.21 cu in)
- Bore and stroke: 66.40 x 72 mm (2.61 x 2.83 in)
- Carburetor: Keihin PWK 36
- Cooling: Liquid with forced circulation
- Starting: Electric Starter
- Battery: 12 V Shido Lithium-ion
- Exhaust: FMF Aluminum silencer
- Transmission: 6 speed sequential gearbox, primary gear drive chain secondary drive
- Clutch: Hydraulic, multidisc in oil bath
- Ignition: DC – CDI ignition with digital advance – 220 W Alternator
- Chassis: High strength Chrome-Molybdenum steel semi-perimeter
- Fuel tank: 10.4 L capacity
- Brakes: Brembo Hydraulic Ø 260 mm (10.24 in) (front) Ø 220 mm (8.66 in) (rear)
- Front suspension: KYB closed cartridge forks
- Rear suspension: KYB shock
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Weight: 105 kg (231.49 lb)
- Wheelbase: 1480 mm (58.27 in)
- Ground clearance: 355 mm (13.78 in)
- Seat height: 950 mm (37.4 in)
2019 Sherco 125 SC
Light and Nimble
Headline news for 2019 in the world of enduro: The first 2-stroke 125cc machine to be released to market by Sherco. Cut from the same cloth as the highly-acclaimed 250cc and 300cc machines, the smaller stablemate retains their winning philosophy with class-leading engine performance and a chassis that marries extreme maneuverability and confidence-inspiring stability. Designed and developed 100% for enduro use, the latest addition to the manufacturer’s fold reaps the benefits of the Sherco team’s experience in Extreme Enduro.
- Engine: 2 Stroke “Single cylinder with electronically controlled exhaust valve and booster”
- Displacement: 124.81 cc (7.62 cu in)
- Bore and stroke: 54 x 54.5 mm (2.13 x 2.15 in)
- Carburetor: Keihin PWK 36
- Cooling: Liquid with forced circulation
- Starting: Electric Starter
- Battery: 12 V Shido Lithium-ion
- Exhaust: FMF Aluminum silencer
- Transmission: 6 speed sequential gearbox, primary gear drive chain secondary drive
- Clutch: Hydraulic, multidisc in oil bath
- Ignition: DC – CDI ignition with digital advance – 220 W Alternator
- Chassis: High strength Chrome-Molybdenum steel semi-perimeter
- Fuel tank: 10.4 L capacity
- Brakes: Brembo Hydraulic Ø 260 mm (10.24 in) (front) Ø 220 mm (8.66 in) (rear)
- Front suspension: KYB closed cartridge forks
- Rear suspension: KYB shock
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18″ aluminum rim with Michelin Enduro Competition tube-type tire
- Weight: TBA
- Wheelbase: 1465 mm (57.68 in)
- Ground clearance: 355 mm (13.98 in)
- Seat height: 950 mm (37.40 in)
steed 2.0
7/27/2018 4:03 PM
Reminds me of those CAGIVA's -WMX (88)... btw Neon colors are so Blasé these days !
-MAVERICK-
7/27/2018 3:56 PM
They need to get in the MX game. That 250 SC is tits!