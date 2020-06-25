Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo Return to Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2021

June 24th, 2020 – Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. announces Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo will return to the Monster Energy® Kawasaki racing team for the 2021 season. The Monster Energy Kawasaki riders aboard KX™450 motorcycles will feature the newly-crowned 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Champion and three-time defending AMA Pro Motocross Champion, Tomac, and reigning 250 Pro Motocross Champion, Cianciarulo, after a successful rookie season of supercross winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup and capturing two podium finishes during the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season.

"We have a very strong 2021 team roster," said Kawasaki Racing Senior Manager, Dan Fahie. "We are prepared to continue our championship journey with both Eli and Adam. We had an unusual, yet successful 2020 supercross season and look to continue that into the motocross season as well. We have learned a lot about our KX450 and are in a good place heading into outdoors and 2021 with the development of the motorcycle."

2021 will mark Tomac's sixth year with Monster Energy Kawasaki, as he relentlessly remains a top contender in the premier class. Tomac captured the coveted 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship title after earning seven wins and 12 podiums of the 17 rounds. Tomac currently sits sixth on the all-time 450SX race wins list with 34 wins, and also sits fourth on the all-time 450MX race wins list with 22 overall wins and 44 podium finishes. Tomac cemented his legacy as an elite champion, becoming only the fifth rider in history to win titles in both the 450SX and 250SX classes as well as AMA Pro Motocross Championships in both classes. Meanwhile, Cianciarulo kicked off his 450SX rookie campaign by taking the crown at the Monster Energy Cup and he backed that up by showing his speed on the bike by qualifying fastest at seven of the eight races he competed in and earning two podiums before his season was cut short due to injury. As the reigning AMA Pro Motocross 250 Champion, Cianciarulo looks to be a top championship competitor in the premier class this motocross season.

"I'm at home with Monster Energy Kawasaki," said Tomac. "I feel we have an outstanding team in place, an excellent KX450 motorcycle and a common goal of winning races and championships. I couldn't be happier with how the supercross season ended as we clinched our first 450SX championship. Now our focus will be on winning our fourth consecutive Pro Motocross Championship and continuing to let the good times roll."

"Monster Energy Kawasaki is the team I have loved for so long," said Cianciarulo. "What a journey it's been to get to this point. Most people know it's always been a dream of mine to be a part of this team at the top-level of the sport and I'm looking forward to putting in the work and continuing to improve and grow. I'm honored to be on what I believe to be the best team in the sport and to have been part of the Kawasaki Team Green program for all of these years. We're halfway through my rookie year and the team has been so supportive. I truly believe we're on our way to reaching our ultimate goal of winning races and championships."

The 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship drops the gate on Saturday, July 18th at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, Indiana.