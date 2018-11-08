Toggle

Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Barcia are Team USA for 2018 2

Team USA is set to compete at this year's Motocross of Nations.

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 12 10 671 298 534 6240 76 6

GD2
8/11/2018 9:40 AM

Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Barcia are Team USA for 2018

It's official! Team USA has been announced for this year's Motocross of Nations, which will be held at RedBud, and the roster is what many of us have been predicting for weeks now.

Eli Tomac will take on the MXGP Class, and this should come as a surprise to no one. He's the current points leader in the 450 class and has seven overall wins on the season. Plus, I'm sure he's anxious to get revenge on the one track that he had a tough time at this year. 

Eli makes his return to Team USA after declining to join the team the past couple of years.

Aaron Plessinger will compete in the MX2 Class and despite starting this year's Pro Motocross Championship with a slight case of inconsistency...he has really proven that he deserves this spot in the second half of the season. He dominated RedBud when the series visited there a few rounds ago and will be looking to do the same in October. 

This will be Aaron Plessinger's first Motocross of Nations appearance.

The final spot on the team, which races in the OPEN Class, has been given to Justin Barcia. For a while, there was a discussion about whether Justin or Blake Baggett deserved this spot, but with Justin consistently beating Blake in the races lately, he was the expected choice. 

Justin Barcia is always willing to rep the red, white, and blue.

What're your thoughts on Team USA? Is it the strongest team we've had in a few years? Leave a comment below. 

Related: Aaron Plessinger Eli Tomac Justin Barcia
Aaron Plessinger Eli Tomac Justin Barcia
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest