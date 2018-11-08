Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Barcia are Team USA for 2018

It's official! Team USA has been announced for this year's Motocross of Nations, which will be held at RedBud, and the roster is what many of us have been predicting for weeks now.

Eli Tomac will take on the MXGP Class, and this should come as a surprise to no one. He's the current points leader in the 450 class and has seven overall wins on the season. Plus, I'm sure he's anxious to get revenge on the one track that he had a tough time at this year.

Aaron Plessinger will compete in the MX2 Class and despite starting this year's Pro Motocross Championship with a slight case of inconsistency...he has really proven that he deserves this spot in the second half of the season. He dominated RedBud when the series visited there a few rounds ago and will be looking to do the same in October.

The final spot on the team, which races in the OPEN Class, has been given to Justin Barcia. For a while, there was a discussion about whether Justin or Blake Baggett deserved this spot, but with Justin consistently beating Blake in the races lately, he was the expected choice.

What're your thoughts on Team USA? Is it the strongest team we've had in a few years? Leave a comment below.