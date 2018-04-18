Toggle

Chad's Instagram is always worth a look...

ML512
4/18/2018 5:57 PM

Did Chad Reed Get Himself a Factory/Rockstar Edition Husqvarna?

Vital MX: Chad Reed's Instagram is always worth a look, as he's usually throwing out some sort of hints on what's new in his world. In this case, we've been wondering if Chad would pop up aboard the newest generation Husqvarna FC450 before the end of the season, as the factory team has been racing it since A1. Chad after all is buying his own bikes, so naturally he'd have to wait until they hit dealer floors before he could also get his hands on the new Rockstar Edition bike. Based on his latest hint, we'd say he got one...why? Two things, the new bike comment and secondly the standard 2018 model has a white frame...while the 2018 Rockstar Edition (which has updated engine, new chassis, bodywork, etc) is black. And clearly the bike he's shipping is new...and has a black frame. Guess we'll see this weekend!

 

