Cooksey, Straight To The Point: Straight Rhythm; Slow Down And Enjoy The Party

The 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm was one of the most entertaining events this year for multiple reasons. It featured motorcycles from multiple eras and riders from yesterday, today, and tomorrow, who pushed their two-stroke motorcycles to their absolute limit. The event had star power and presented the perfect opportunity for younger riders to make a name. With all that said, if I was a team manager I don’t know if I would allow my riders to continue to compete unless the course evolves. These guys were taking big chances and young KTM prodigy Maximus Vohland had a scary crash that could have been career-changing.
As of now, his injuries do not seem too severe, but a similar crash had life-changing consequences for RJ Hampshire in 2015.
The 2015 crash left RJ with a brain injury and long recovery that has significantly changed his life and career. After the 2019 Houston Supercross, I asked RJ about his recovery and the impact that crash had on him. He said, “I lost a lot of memory and kind of had to relearn Supercross. I lost a lot from it and it took a while to get it back and I still feel like I am not where I need to be, but we have made a lot of progress.” Anytime dirt bikes race it’s dangerous and promoters of the Straight Rhythm have proactively made the event as safe as possible, but it’s time to slow them down again.
The teams and riders have mastered the current course design and are reaching dangerous speeds on vintage (and modern) two-stroke bikes. The current speed checks are not effective in slowing riders. In addition, speed checks present their own potential issues, much like when AJ Catanzaro launched out of control. His wild ride ended up as a highlight that will live forever, although it could have easily ended a horrific life-changing accident. My solution is simple, add a rodeo-style barrel and have riders flip a donut around the barrel anytime the track needs a speed check. Also, get rid of the whoops or have them immediately following a barrel speed check.
Now before all the meatheads bombard me with comments like “This isn’t golf,” “The sport always was and will always be dangerous,” “Stop being a snowflake,” or “Wrap them in bubble wrap,” let me explain. The sport is constantly evolving, riders and machines are getting better and going faster. I am always searching for ways to limit catastrophic injuries and no matter what safety measures are taken the sport of SX/MX will always be borderline insane. The danger is part of the appeal. Much like the NFL using rules to protect star quarterbacks, we need to protect our stars too. In an era of instant media, consumers follow their favorite riders and we need these stars healthy as often as possible.
My other reason to add safety is to keep current, newly retired and the future stars competing in this event. In combat sports, they often match aging former champions against unknown up and coming fighters. This builds the name of the younger athlete, a passing of the torch so to speak. This is much like what we saw when Parker Mashburn took out SX/MX legend Ryan Villopoto. We all know Villopoto isn’t the dominant champion he was in his prime, but still, it’s RYAN VILLOPOTO! Fans are asking “who beat Villopoto?” and Parker Mashburn is far more well-known now than before the event. I would be willing to bet he gained a considerable amount of Instagram (@parkermashburn) followers last Saturday night. The notoriety Parker gained would have taken years racing traditional events.
Competitors are racing vintage bikes not meant for modern tracks. Ken Roczen used one to beat the powerhouse Red Bull KTM team and their modern-day motorcycles. He raced a vintage 2006 Honda CR250R last raced by Jeremy McGrath. All the vintage motorcycles held up but let’s slow them down before we see a bike snap like Seth Enslow’s in Vegas.
The Red Bull Straight Rhythm is as much a show as it is a race, and half the fun is reminiscing about the ’90s. Let’s slow them down and enjoy this party-filled event before some corporate stiff steps in and ruins all the fun.
Chris Cooksey is life-long motocross enthusiast, racing professionally in arenacross, motocross and supermoto. Chris obtained his degree from Arizona State, majoring in business and communications. After college Chris immersed himself in the business and social media aspects of the industry. Chris enjoys sharing his opinions. Sit back and enjoy the view from his perspective. Or tell him why he's wrong.
b_kowalsk
10/8/2019 7:53 PM
Get rid of the whoops?.. Seriously? Get out of here, I say add more.
It's called straight rhythm, not redbull rodeo. Spinning around a barrel, the whole point of the race is to go straight and be like a supercross drag race. Why always look for a problem where there isn't one? It's one of the most unique and exciting off season races for a reason.
Chris_Cooksey
10/8/2019 8:43 PM
I am thinking ahead, this event was amazing! How do they ensure all these guys are able to race, slow it down. I admit spinning around a barrel might not be ideal, hopefully Hammer and his crew continue the evolution of safety. I think the whoop placement was bad this year, way too much entry speed.
Harv379
10/8/2019 7:13 PM
More technical rhythms with really steep obstacles like mid/late 2000's SX tracks would slow it down perhaps, but then it's more challenging and there fore is it safer? The track is designed for fast, straight lined jumps and action, and I while I wasn't super stoked on the track this year I think the track was what the promotors wanted.
therealhammer
10/8/2019 7:39 PM
After living this event for months and walking that track more than anyone outside of the actual builders all I can tell you is that you guys under estimate how good these guys are . We didn’t even imagine that the guys could go 3-4-3 in that rhythm, we saw something completely different. These guys are so much better than the riders of the late 90’s early 2000’s that on the same design as those guys these guys will jump completely different rhythms and carry much more speed than the riders of the past. Case and point name a guy from the 1990’s who could do what Tyler Bowers did on a “Sx track “ on a 1992 kx500. I think the guys did an incredible job of building a track where only 4 guys did the quad that nearly everyone would have done if it was a 4-stroke race. Again the only way to limit these guys is to put a rule in place making quading a jump illegal and that is not racing.
Chris_Cooksey
10/8/2019 8:34 PM
Fair enough, I love this event and just want to ensure it continues.
therealhammer
10/8/2019 4:33 PM
These guys figure out to go as fast as possible over ever obstacle you put in front of them . You are blaming the speed check for a mistake that AJ made 40 feet before over rollers that kept guys on the ground, he knows it was his mistake. That’s like blaming the bowl corner in San Diego for Jeremy martins wild crash a few years back. Malcolm stewart has a crash at Phoenix last year in the whoops .. do you have a problem with that set up ?
Dream Traxx does everything he can to make a
Safe track .. the only thing we can do is to put in a rule for everyone to jump as far as a triple and no quads . The moment we do that the fans yell for more Rhythm options .. these guys are good and will go fast .. that’s racing .
Chris_Cooksey
10/8/2019 4:51 PM
Not blaming the track, just saying it’s time to adjust. You guys have been very in tune with safety, probably the best of any promoters. With that said, I believe it’s time to slow them again.
Chris_Cooksey
10/8/2019 4:56 PM
Do you not think it would be fun to have these guys flipping a donut or two during the run?