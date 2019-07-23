Cooksey, Straight To The Point: Cooper Webb; The Alpha of Alpha Dogs

- Home
Hmm...did the tide just turn in the 450 season? Cooksey seems to think so.
Watching Cooper Webb turn his Lucas Oil Pro motocross season around on Saturday was déjà vu, as it reminded me of his amazing turnaround during the Monster Energy Supercross series. At the pre-race press conference prior to the opening round at Anaheim, there were 11 riders featured who could potentially be the 2019 Supercross Champion. Cooper Webb wasn’t on that stage and nobody considered it a slight or oversight. His first two 450 Supercross seasons had been less than impressive. While most expected improvements, I doubt anyone, including Webb, expected he would end up as the 2019 Supercross Champion.
Webb’s turnaround in Supercross had many expecting his newfound speed and confidence would translate into being an instant contender outdoors. One of the most respected analysts in the sport, Daniel Blair, picked Webb as the title favorite prior to the start of the outdoor series. Unfortunately for Blair, the first seven rounds of the series were unimpressive, but Webb’s dominant win at round seven in Millville put his competitors on notice. In motocross, with two motos and 50 points available at each round, things can change in a hurry. As we head into round eight it’s hard to imagine Webb contending for the outdoor title, but stranger things have happened. While 54 points is almost insurmountable it’s not impossible!
On two occasions Jeff Emig has overcome huge odds to win championships. In 1992 and 1996 Emig ended up champion after overcoming major deficits. In 2007, Grant Langston came back from behind to claim the title, and in 2010 Trey Canard made up 57 points on his way to the championship. Significant point leads usually lead to a championship but there are no guarantees. If you think Webb’s newfound confidence won’t have championship implications, you might want to rethink that opinion. Looking at the riders in front of Webb, they aren’t exactly on solid footing like champions of the past.
If Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, or Ricky Carmichael had this lead I would say the season is over; but Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Ken Roczen all have shown weaknesses this season. Tomac is bewildering to say the least. In the history of the sport nobody has had such unpredictable performances. At this point a “Tomac” moment could happen at any time and with Webb bringing his no prisoners attitude, Tomac could crumble at any moment…or win in dominant fashion. Who knows? Musquin is consistently fast but has a knack for finding himself underneath his motorcycle. At this point in the series it might already be too late for the likeable Frenchman. Roczen is a proven champion, but is currently dealing with an illness and Webb has proven to be his kryptonite.
Webb has the psychological edge on all three of his competitors. Roczen goes from world class to scared rookie when pressured by Webb. At Millville Webb used one of the oldest tricks in the book, revving his bike violently while showing Roczen his front fender. It appeared to rattle Roczen so badly he nearly fell on his own. A seasoned pro like Roczen should never fall for such a basic trick, this should only work on rookies and inexperienced riders. Webb has owned Roczen since the infamous “finger pistol” incident back in January at Anaheim.
As for Tomac, Webb broke him during the first moto at Millville. Normally when Tomac brings his late moto charges he easily overtakes guys and establishes his superiority. Webb responded differently, choosing to fight Tomac tooth and nail until Tomac was forced to accept second place. What Webb did to Tomac is exactly what Webb did to Musquin multiple times during the Supercross championship. Webb has a self-belief beyond what seems logical, and most champions share this characteristic.
Webb’s mental strength and take no prisoners attitude should have his competitors scared. Clearly Roczen has noticed. They need to stop his momentum at Washougal because if he uses this confidence to take another pair of moto wins he could very well go on a run and win out this season. Washougal is crucial, not just for the outdoor series. Heading into the 2020 Supercross season could be daunting if Webb finishes this season as the alpha dog.
This week I am flying to Portland for the annual pre-race at PIR, then taking in the PulpMX/RacerX live show on Friday. Jason Thomas, Steve Matthes and the crew put on a hell of a show, if you are in the area I strongly recommend taking in the entertainment. I believe they will also be debuting the 2020 Fly Racing lineup. If you see me holler out “Cooksey!” I love bench racing and meeting fellow enthusiasts.
Follow me @chriscooksey61 on Instagram and Twitter and @Cookseymedia on Facebook.
Chris Cooksey is life-long motocross enthusiast, racing professionally in arenacross, motocross and supermoto. Chris obtained his degree from Arizona State, majoring in business and communications. After college Chris immersed himself in the business and social media aspects of the industry. Chris enjoys sharing his opinions. Sit back and enjoy the view from his perspective.
Falcon
7/23/2019 3:58 PM
This was the first dominant ride Webb has had all year outdoors, and it was in the mud. Let's see what he does at the next round before we start calling him the alpha dog.
Jeremy_Preston
7/23/2019 2:01 PM
You gotta love it. Cooper wins one race and all the sudden he is going to take control. Also while not winning every moto this year tomac has been very consistent and that's why he is almost 40 points ahead of 2nd place. In my opinion tomac will get his 3rd championship easier than the last 2 have come due to being consistent.
JethroX
7/23/2019 12:40 PM
I get Cooksey that you’re attempting to stir the pot for some late season excitement, but a few of your points here make you sound like an idiot.
First of all, Webb didn’t “break Tomac” in the first Moto. Maybe you weren’t watching that close but Tomac pulled right up to his rear wheel on the last lap when Isaac “I don’t care if I’m a lapper” Tisdale easily let Cooper by then Full on blocked Eli in a wet and soft one lined section on the track. Eli was gunning it in the slop but with Tisdale NOT getting out of the race line and then preceding to hold Tomac up for the next 3 corners, Eli then know the race was over. It was even brought up in the post race press conference how angry Eli was about that.
Secondly, Webb’s a full race behind Tomac in points. Look at Tomac’s race overall history this year... he’s been on the podium at every race. Even if he finishes 3rd (which he won’t) in the last 4 rounds he would still have a 14 point advantage.
The real takeaway from this is that Cooksey, you’re an Idiot.
Chris_Cooksey
7/23/2019 12:45 PM
Thanks for reading and your not alone thinking I am an idiot. Not saying Webb will win, but he is something special and he fought harder than Tomac in the first Moto. In my opinion he looked “broken” mentally.
JethroX
7/23/2019 3:54 PM
Well I must admit you take Angry criticism well. We’ll have to agree to disagree on the “broken” thing. In my experience when a rider is broken they don’t charge until the end like Tomac did. Again, if you take out the Tisdale blocks (and its very apparent on the TV coverage that Tisdale gunned it to get back into the main line to follow Webb) it looked full well like Tomac was ready to make a pass attempt or two before the end. I was furious at Tisdale... he was being lapped and he jacked up what may have been the best last lap battle of the season.
MXJORRIT
7/23/2019 1:22 PM
chill mate, no need to call someone an idiot just because you have a different opinion.
Btw great article Cooksey!
Chris_Cooksey
7/23/2019 2:03 PM
Appreciate you coming to my defense, but I don’t mind. My articles are my honest opinion and I say some aggressive stuff, can’t throw stones and live in a glass house. Thanks!
JethroX
7/23/2019 3:58 PM
Read my post again carefully mxjorrit... I didn’t call Cooksey and idiot. I said some of his point made him Sound like an idiot. There is a difference.
Maybe we should ask Tomac if he was broken by Webb.
theprizefighter
7/23/2019 5:07 PM
You literally called him an idiot, JethroX. Here is your comment: "The real takeaway from this is that Cooksey, you’re an Idiot."
JethroX
7/23/2019 6:09 PM
You’re right... my bad.
jorgechavez
7/23/2019 11:35 AM
Never seen an alpha dog 50 points down
Chris_Cooksey
7/23/2019 12:45 PM
Until now.
theprizefighter
7/23/2019 11:12 AM
I'll withhold any opinion on the matter until I see Webb do this again. I will say don't think he holds any psychological edge over Tomac after one win.
Chris_Cooksey
7/23/2019 12:47 PM
Possibly, and if he can’t back it up this weekend my entire point is garbage.
Indian_Dunes_4ever
7/23/2019 11:08 AM
Awesome pic of all the pillars standing behind Webb.....