Christian Craig | The Inside Line, Presented by Thor - Episode 9

Christian Craig has faced some major hurdles in his career, like nearly losing the ability to walk prior to his first Supercross season, and a forced sabbatical when he lost his ride a couple years later. Craig packed up his life, got a job, started a family and has come back to the sport with a new motivation. Learn more about Christian’s journey in the latest episode of the Inside Line.